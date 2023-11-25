Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Nothing beats a cozy lounge set — think about it. The chilly, brisk winds of fall and winter can sometimes make you feel slow and sluggish while preparing to brace the great outdoors — and said weather always seems to make you look forward to being back in your warm bed in your favorite loungewear. That’s why now is the best time to shop deals on comfy loungewear sets during Cyber Weekend!
Finding the ultimate loungewear set depends on fabric type, the style and whether or not it’s comfy enough for your specific needs! We’ve taken it upon ourselves to compile a list of the best loungewear sets on sale during Cyber Weekend — so read on to see some of our favorite picks, and get these deals while they’re in stock!
Amazon
Try this two-piece set by Lillusory for a relaxing outfit with plenty of versatility!
- LILLUSORY Women’s 2 Piece Set — $39 (was $70)!
- AUTOMET Womens 2 Piece Loungewear Set — $39 (was $46)!
- ANRABESS Women’s Long Sleeve Two Piece Set — $40 (was $70)!
- PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Tie Dye Two Piece Loungewear Set — $30 (was $47)!
- Ekouaer Women’s Long-Sleeve Loungewear Set — $32 (was $38)!
Nordstrom
Grab the three-piece Cozy Knit Lounge Set by Open Edit for an option which goes perfectly from indoors to outdoors with a fabulous coat!
- Open Edit 3-Piece Cozy Knit Lounge Set — $45 (was $99)!
- Honeydew Intimates Honeydew Sun Lover Lounge Set — $41 (was $54)!
- Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Knit Pajamas — $137 (was $195)!
- Lunya Washable Mulberry Silk Cami Pajamas — $161 (was $248)!
- BP. Floral Satin Shorts Pajamas — $29 (was $45)!
Target
For those who like a flair with their lounge attire, consider trying this lace-trimmed set by Cheibear.
- Cheibear Womens Sleepwear V-Neck with Lace Nightwear with Pants Loungewear Set — $29 (was $39)!
- Allegra K Women’s Satin Lace Trim Lounge Set — $33 (was $44)!
- White Mark Women’s 2 Piece Lounge Set — $31 (was $45)!
- MUK LUKS Women’s Restorative Harmony Hoodie Lounge Set — $20 (was $29)!
- Softies Dream Jersey Crew Neck Lounge Set — $87 (was $109)!
