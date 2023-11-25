Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Don’t stop shopping now — Cyber Monday is almost here! Although you can still catch some lingering Black Friday deals, it’s important to remember that Cyber Weekend — leading up to Cyber Monday — offers savings across many categories. And guess what? Amazon has unveiled its Cyber Monday deals early, and we’re ecstatic!

Related: Live Updates: The Very Best Cyber Deals of 2023 Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

The sale includes savings across clothing, beauty, tech and more. Let Us show you some of the best deals to shop now — read on to see some of our favorite picks!

Fashion Deals

From cozy Uggs to sleek blazers you’ll rock on repeat, Amazon always delivers in the fashion deals department!

Related: The Best Non-Amazon Cyber Deals to Snag Right Now Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Black Friday isn’t over until it’s over — and even then, it’s usually not quite over. We’re not wasting a minute of valuable shopping time! We’ve been covering tons of deals from across the internet on our Shop […]

Beauty Deals

Amazon is a one-stop shop for all of your cosmetic and personal care needs this Cyber Weekend!

Tech Deals

Looking for steals on top tech? Say less. Whether it’s a TV or a fresh pair of noise-cancelling headphones you’re after, Amazon has it marked down right now!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 24 Unbelievable Designer Cyber Deals Still in Stock at Nordstrom Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cheers, dear reader! The time has finally come. Black Friday deals are officially underway — and now more than ever is the perfect opportunity to splurge on luxurious designer items. Whether you’re on the hunt for nostalgic nods […]