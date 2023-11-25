Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Don’t stop shopping now — Cyber Monday is almost here! Although you can still catch some lingering Black Friday deals, it’s important to remember that Cyber Weekend — leading up to Cyber Monday — offers savings across many categories. And guess what? Amazon has unveiled its Cyber Monday deals early, and we’re ecstatic!
The sale includes savings across clothing, beauty, tech and more. Let Us show you some of the best deals to shop now — read on to see some of our favorite picks!
Fashion Deals
From cozy Uggs to sleek blazers you’ll rock on repeat, Amazon always delivers in the fashion deals department!
- Koolaburra by UGG Koola Short Boot — $65 (was $90)
- ANRABESS Women’s Two Piece Sweater Set — $39 (was $49)
- Coach Color-Block Leather Willow Bucket — $263 (was $350)
- The Drop Women’s Blake Long Blazer — $51 (was $75)
- Ray-Ban Women’s Rb1971 Square Sunglasses — $112 (was $186)
Beauty Deals
Amazon is a one-stop shop for all of your cosmetic and personal care needs this Cyber Weekend!
- Braun Epilator Silk-épil 9 9-720, Hair Removal Device — $75 (was $100)
- URBAN DECAY Naked3 Mini Eyeshadow Palette — $17 (was $33)
- Youth To The People Facial Cleanser — $27 (was $39)
- IT Cosmetics Confidence in an Eye Cream — $24 (was $48)
- Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum — $105 (was $150)
Tech Deals
Looking for steals on top tech? Say less. Whether it’s a TV or a fresh pair of noise-cancelling headphones you’re after, Amazon has it marked down right now!
- Amazon Fire TV 50″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV — $290 (was $450)
- roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Dock — $400 (was $700)
- JBL Charge 5 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker — $120 (was $180)
- Beats Studio Pro Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones — $170 (was $350)
