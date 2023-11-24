Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Happy Black Friday! This sale is our Super Bowl. We’ve been training for this shopping holiday all year long — Amazon Prime Day was practice, and today is the big game. If you want to score the best digital deals of 2023, then we’ve got an all-star line-up you don’t want to miss!
Below are our 25 top Black Friday bargains under $25! We divided up these deals by category, from MVP makeup to Hall of Fame home goods. Shop these prime-time picks before it’s too late!
Beauty
- Burt’s Bees Hand Repair Gift Set — originally $15, now just $11!
- COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence — originally $25, now just $14!
- Maybelline Super Stay Liquid Lipstick — originally $11, now just $8!
- Bedhead by TIGI Wax Hair Stick — originally $20, now just $10!
- NYX Butter Lip Gloss Pack of 3 — originally $18, now just $12!
Fashion
- Donpapa Memory Foam Fluffy Slippers — originally $40, now just $20!
- Mangopop Turtleneck Bodysuit — originally $38, now just $17!
- Sunzel Crossover Flare Leggings — originally $50, now just $20!
- SOJOS Round Tortoiseshell Sunglasses — originally $27, now just $13!
- 14K Gold Initial Necklace — originally $15, now just $12!
Home
- Oannao Silicone Cooking Utensils Set — originally $36, now just $25!
- Veken 6-Set Packing Cubes — originally $27, now just $17!
- PurSteam Professional-Grade Steam Iron — originally $35, now just $20!
- Lighted Vanity Mirror — originally $32, now just $22!
- Utopia Premium Velvet Hangers Set of 30 — originally $22, now just $16!
Toys
- COODOO Rainbow Magnetic Tiles — originally $25, now just $20!
- KOKODI LCD Drawing Tablet for Kids — originally $30, now just $14!
- TEMI Dinosaur Truck — originally $40, now just $24!
- Selieve Toys Kids’ Walkie Talkie Set — originally $25, now just $20!
- TeeTurtle Reversible Octopus Plushie — originally $15, now just $8!
Tech
- Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker — originally $36, now just $22!
- TOZO Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds — originally $40, now just $22!
- Olsky Deep Tissue Massage Gun — originally $26, now just $21!
- Surge Protector Power Strip — originally $27, now just $13!
- Smart Watch Fitness Tracker — originally $27, now just $19!
