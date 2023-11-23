Your account
Dyson! Ralph Lauren! Nike! Shop the 21 Best Black Friday Deals at Nordstrom

By
Nordstrom Black Friday deals
Getty Images

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! When you’re not busy stuffing yourself with stuffing, be sure to check out Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale. Save big on everything from blankets to beauty essentials. These deals are just as delicious as today’s festive feast!

We went through and tracked down the best bargains by category so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Holiday gift shopping? Check out these coats, candles and crossbody bags. There’s something for everyone on your list! We’re thankful for these Nordstrom doorbuster deals.

Coats & Sweaters

Bernardo hooded jacket
Nordstrom

Stay dry in rain or shine with this Bernardo water-resistant puffer jacket! It’s fashionable and functional.

Blankets

Barefoot Dreams blankets
Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams blankets are the epitome of cozy-chic! Bundle up under these soft throw blankets all year long.

Home

Volupsa candles
Nordstrom

This trio of Volupsa candles will spread woodsy scents throughout your home. Such a great gift for the holidays!

Handbags

Tory Burch shoulder bag
Nordstrom

Paint the town red! Red is the hottest color of the season, so stay on trend with this quilted shoulder bag by Tory Burch.

Beauty

Dyson Airwrap Complete
Dyson

Beloved by celebs and customers alike, the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler is our haircare holy grail. If you want a salon-style blowout from home, then you need this dreamy device!

Men

Nike Blazers
Nordstrom

Nike Blazers are the swaggiest sneakers around! We think every guy should own a pair of these sporty shoes.

(Editor’s note: every item below got my dad’s seal of approval.)

