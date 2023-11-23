Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! When you’re not busy stuffing yourself with stuffing, be sure to check out Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale. Save big on everything from blankets to beauty essentials. These deals are just as delicious as today’s festive feast!
We went through and tracked down the best bargains by category so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Holiday gift shopping? Check out these coats, candles and crossbody bags. There’s something for everyone on your list! We’re thankful for these Nordstrom doorbuster deals.
Coats & Sweaters
Stay dry in rain or shine with this Bernardo water-resistant puffer jacket! It’s fashionable and functional.
- Bernardo Hooded Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket — originally $180, now just $100!
- Ralph Lauren Pillow Hood Longline Down Jacket — originally $340, now just $200!
- Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cardigan — originally $138, now just $97!
Blankets
Barefoot Dreams blankets are the epitome of cozy-chic! Bundle up under these soft throw blankets all year long.
- Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Throw Blanket — originally $147, now just $103!
- Ugg Whistler Plush Throw Blanket — originally $98, now just $69!
- Nordstrom Plush Throw Blanket — originally $29, now just $20!
Home
This trio of Volupsa candles will spread woodsy scents throughout your home. Such a great gift for the holidays!
- Volupsa Fragrant Foliage Demi Candle Trio— originally $55, now just $41!
- Disney Mickey & Friends Ceramic Travel Mug & Warmer Set — originally $35, now just $15!
- Aura Digital Photo Frame — originally $200, now just $170!
Handbags
Paint the town red! Red is the hottest color of the season, so stay on trend with this quilted shoulder bag by Tory Burch.
- Tory Burch Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag — originally $448, now just $313!
- Coach Pebble Leather Tote Bag — originally $295, now just $148!
- Tory Burch Miller Crossbody Bag — originally $328, now just $229!
- Kate Spade Leather Tote Bag — originally $248, now just $124!
- Tory Burch Perry Triple Compartment Leather Tote — originally $398, now just $279!
Beauty
Beloved by celebs and customers alike, the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler is our haircare holy grail. If you want a salon-style blowout from home, then you need this dreamy device!
- Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long — originally $600, now just $500!
- Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment With Avocado — originally $60, now just $30!
- Moon Teeth Whitening Device System — originally $90, now just $62!
Men
Nike Blazers are the swaggiest sneakers around! We think every guy should own a pair of these sporty shoes.
(Editor’s note: every item below got my dad’s seal of approval.)
- Nike Blazer Vintage Sneakers — originally $105, now just $63!
- Nordstrom Cashmere Crewneck Sweater — originally $165, now just $140!
- Shinola Leather Strap Watch — originally $650, now just $488!
- Levi’s Puffer Jacket — originally $160, now just $100!
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!