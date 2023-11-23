Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Daily Deals! Shop the Best Amazon Finds for Thanksgiving Day

By
amazon-daily-deals-thanksgiving
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Amazon’s week-long Black Friday event is chugging along — yes, even on Thanksgiving! Whether you’re looking for a distraction while waiting for dinner or need something relaxing to do after you’ve finished up your pumpkin pie, we’re here to help you shop!

Each day through Black Friday, Amazon is releasing daily deals. AKA you have limited time to shop! For a list of the best deals of today, November 23, simply scroll below and start adding to cart!

Top Trending Deals

amazon-daily-deals-thanksgiving-trending
Amazon
See it!

Related: 15 of the Best Early Black Friday Deals — 50% Off or More

Fashion Deals

amazon-daily-deals-thanksgiving-fashion
Amazon
See it!

Related: Master List: The Best Early Black Friday Deals Available Now

Beauty Deals

amazon-daily-deals-thanksgiving-beauty
Amazon
See it!

Related: Walmart's Black Friday Deals Are Live — Limited Quantities!

Electronics Deals

amazon-daily-deals-thanksgiving-electronics
Amazon
See it!

Gifting Deals

amazon-daily-deals-thanksgiving-gifting
Amazon
See it!

Related: Marie Kondo’s Air Purifier Pick Is the Perfect ‘Treat Yourself’ Buy

Looking for something else? Explore more Black Friday deals at Amazon here!

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories