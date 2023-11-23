Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Amazon’s week-long Black Friday event is chugging along — yes, even on Thanksgiving! Whether you’re looking for a distraction while waiting for dinner or need something relaxing to do after you’ve finished up your pumpkin pie, we’re here to help you shop!

Each day through Black Friday, Amazon is releasing daily deals. AKA you have limited time to shop! For a list of the best deals of today, November 23, simply scroll below and start adding to cart!

Top Trending Deals

Related: 15 of the Best Early Black Friday Deals — 50% Off or More Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Some people are hesitant to shop early Black Friday deals because they want to make sure they’re nabbing the big savings. Why save 20% when you could save 50% or more? We get it. Luckily, many retailers are […]

Fashion Deals

Related: Master List: The Best Early Black Friday Deals Available Now Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Black Friday 2023 has already begun! Due to the absolute madness that befalls the shopping holiday year after year, so many retailers have already dropped their November mega-deals, giving us extra time to shop. We’ll set you up […]

Beauty Deals

Related: Walmart's Black Friday Deals Are Live — Limited Quantities! Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. It’s time! Walmart has officially launched its Black Friday deals for all! You’ll find products topping your wish list, new surprises, longtime essentials […]

Electronics Deals

Gifting Deals

Related: Marie Kondo’s Air Purifier Pick Is the Perfect ‘Treat Yourself’ Buy Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. While we love to see (and shop) celebrities’ favorite home products, Marie Kondo’s personal picks will always be at the top of our list. Any product endorsed by the home organization queen is automatically the gold standard! In […]

Looking for something else? Explore more Black Friday deals at Amazon here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us