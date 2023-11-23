Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Amazon’s week-long Black Friday event is chugging along — yes, even on Thanksgiving! Whether you’re looking for a distraction while waiting for dinner or need something relaxing to do after you’ve finished up your pumpkin pie, we’re here to help you shop!
Each day through Black Friday, Amazon is releasing daily deals. AKA you have limited time to shop! For a list of the best deals of today, November 23, simply scroll below and start adding to cart!
Top Trending Deals
- Dyson Airwrap — $499 (was $599)
- Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch — $150 (was $200)
- Loritta Long Plaid Scarf — $9 (was $30)
- Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set — $13 (was $18)
- Coodoo Magnetic Tiles Toy Set — $20 (was $35)
Fashion Deals
- Sunzel Flare Legging Yoga Pants — $20 (was $50)
- Shiyifa Cropped Puffer Vest — $23 (was $46)
- Venustas Heated Jacket — $119 (was $180)
- Easyhaute Teardrop Earring Set — $14 (was $17)
- Litfun Fuzzy Memory Foam Slipper — $22 (was $36)
Beauty Deals
- Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device — $184 (was $329)
- Anua Heartleaf 77% Soothing Toner — $14 (was $23)
- Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub Coco Colada — $8 (was $19)
- Bed Head by TIGI Hair Wax Stick— $10 (was $20)
- L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion — $12 (was $17)
Electronics Deals
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones — $99.95 (was $200)
- Gallstep Night Light Bluetooth Speaker — $26 (was $46)
- Toshiba 43-Inch Smart Fire TV — $190 (was $280)
- Echo Show 5 With TP-Link Kasa Smart Color Bulb — $40 (was $113)
- Blink Mini Security Camera — $20 (was $35)
Gifting Deals
- Adidas Moves for Men Eau De Toilette Spray — $10 (was $25)
- Carote 11pcs Pots and Pans Set — $60 (was $140)
- Michael Kors Slim Runway Watch — $143 (was $250)
- Winky Lux Glimmer Balm — $12 (was $17)
- Ocoopa Electric Hand Warmer — $20 (was $37)
Looking for something else? Explore more Black Friday deals at Amazon here!
