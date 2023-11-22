Marie Kondo’s Air Purifier Pick Is the Perfect ‘Treat Yourself’ Buy

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we love to see (and shop) celebrities’ favorite home products, Marie Kondo’s personal picks will always be at the top of our list. Any product endorsed by the home organization queen is automatically the gold standard!

In June 2023, Kondo revealed eight of the items she “can’t live without” in an interview with The Strategist. Now that it’s getting colder and we’re spending more time indoors, we’re looping back to her air purifier pick — which is currently in stock on Amazon Prime!

“I actually started using this particular purifier very recently,” the Tidying Up star said. “A friend of mine recommended it. For me, home appliances are something that you really don’t know how it will perform when you’re looking at it on the store shelf; you have to take it home and live with it.”

“Because it came with such a high recommendation from a friend,” she continued, “it gave me a little more confidence going into it, and after experiencing it, I can introduce it to you as well. Noise-wise, it’s quite quiet from what I’ve seen so far. What I like about it is not just its filtering capability but how the design integrates into our home and life.”

As you can see, Kondo doesn’t offer product recommendations lightly — so we know this purifier must be top-notch. It can cover an area up to 929 sq.ft., which could be an entire living space for some, claiming to clear the air in just 30 minutes. That time is even less in smaller rooms/apartments!

With its HEPASilent dual filtration technology, this purifier may remove 99.97% of tiny airborne particles like viruses and smoke down to 0.1 microns while also capturing allergens like pet dander and pollen. It’s even energy-friendly! Check out the Amazon page to learn all about its capabilities!

This is the perfect time of year to grab this air purifier for yourself as a well-deserved gift. Treat yourself! This is a purchase that will truly spark joy.

