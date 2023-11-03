Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re all looking at outerwear right now. Fall jackets, winter coats — the colder it gets, the more hangers we free up for layers. Plus, there are so many different styles to buy! Trench coats, peacoats and now even mixed-media jackets!

One of Jennifer Garner’s latest looks had Us searching the internet for similar jacket finds. The duality of the design was everything, and we’re going to help you get the look for less!

Garner attended an event at her kids’ school on Halloween alongside ex Ben Affleck, wearing a casual yet pricy outfit. She wore camo-print leggings, white sneakers and a mixed-media jacket by Moncler, which looked like a puffer vest layered over a sweater. This style of Moncler jacket costs over $1,000 — hence why we found this MoFiz jacket on Amazon!

This jacket is a number one new release, featuring a smooth, simple fabric on the sleeves and back and a quilted puffer texture in front and on the hood. It looks great on the outside, but it feels so good on the inside too, thanks to the fleece insulation!

Get the MoFiz Fleece-Lined Hybrid Softshell Jacket for just $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

Want to check out some other similar coats you can add to your fall and winter rotation? See more of our picks below:

