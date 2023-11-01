17 Rich City Mom Style Staples to Nail November Fashion

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

For rich city moms, the concrete jungle is their playground and shopping is their sport. And November is perhaps the chicest month of all. ‘Tis the season for luxurious layers, festive functions and glamorous holiday gifting — this is their time to shine!

You don’t need to be a rich city mom to dress like one — just fake it ‘til you make it! Play the part with these 17 rich city mom style staples that will make you feel like the ladies who lunch. From handbags to heels, these polished pieces will elevate your cold-weather wardrobe.

1. Back in the Saddle! This JW Pei vegan leather embossed saddle bag looks so much more expensive than it is — originally $79, now just $63!

2. In-Style Outerwear! This belted lapel collar coat seems like one of the iconic pieces Nicole Kidman’s character wore in The Undoing. Easy and elegant for an Upper East Sider — originally $157, now just $80!

3. These Boots Are Made for Walkin’! I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: These pointed-toe tall boots from Lulus are my favorite fall footwear — just $56!

4. Two for the Price of One! Not only is this slouchy tote bag super stylish for everyday errands, but it also comes with a compact crossbody bag — just $58!

5. Brown Bag It! Featuring gold hardware, this trendy brown embossed shoulder bag will elevate any fall or winter outfit — just $38!

6. Trendy Tweed! Want the chic Chanel look without the steep Chanel price? This black chain-strap tweed handbag is Chanel-coded — just $42!

7. Luxury Lookalike! Designer dupes, round two. This forest green woven clutch feels like a Bottega Veneta bag for a fraction of the cost — just $38!

8. Swayed by Suede! Crafted from smooth suede, these Naturalizer knee-high boots are sophisticated and supportive. The heel gives you a little lift while still keeping you comfortable, and the pointed toe adds a fashion-forward touch — just $220!

9. It-Girl Knit! Brand-new this season, this oversized cardigan looks nearly identical to a Jenni Kayne sweater — just $39!

10. NYC Necessity! Known as the Upper East Side Mom Coat, this popular puffer has taken the city streets by storm. Stay warm and cozy in this viral jacket — just $152!

11. Fancy Pants! Turns out you don’t need to spend a fortune to feel like a million bucks! Stay sleek and stylish without breaking the bank in these faux leather trousers — originally $31, now just $20!

12. Earn Your Stripes! Go from school drop-off to a social engagement in this oversized striped turtleneck sweater from Banana Republic Factory — originally $90, now just $54!

13. Sparkle and Shine! Add some bling to your shoe collection with these pointed-toe velvet mules with a jewel-encrusted bow from Kurt Geiger London — just $165!

14. Head Over Heels! These Marc Fisher LTD black suede block heels are the perfect pumps. Take these shoes from a work meeting to a wedding — just $160!

15. Silky-Smooth! Satin skirts are back in style this season, so we suggest styling this Open Edit maxi with a sweater in the same shade — just $55!

16. Silver Lining! Mary Janes and metallics are trending, so get ready for the holiday season in these silver ballet flats from Schutz — just $118!

17. Cozy Comfort! Uggs are the off-duty go-to shoe for rich city moms. Keep your toes toasty in these Ugg Tazz platform slippers that can be worn indoors or outdoors — just $130!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: These 'Rich Mom' Pieces Will Elevate Your Fall Fashion — Starting at Just $12 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Here’s a little secret about the Rich Mom aesthetic: you don’t have to be rich or a mom to dress the part. This luxury look embraces the quiet luxury trend. Sophisticated-yet-simple staples reign supreme! And for fall, it’s […]

Related: 21 Rich Mom-Approved Accessories That Will Elevate Any Outfit Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Listen, we know that the rich mom aesthetic may feel unattainable, but we’re here to tell you that you don’t need to drop a ton of money to feel expensive. Truly, it’s all in your mindset. Although, if […]

Related: Add Color to Your Wardrobe With 15 of the Best Red Fashion Staples Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. I’ve been on a mission to introduce more color into my wardrobe. After consistently wearing only black for years (what? It’s the unofficial uniform of New York) it was time for a revamp. I wanted my clothing to reflect […]