21 Rich Mom-Approved Accessories That Will Elevate Any Outfit

Listen, we know that the rich mom aesthetic may feel unattainable, but we’re here to tell you that you don’t need to drop a ton of money to feel expensive. Truly, it’s all in your mindset. Although, if you really want to look the part, it’s all in the accessories. The key is adding understated pieces — whether that be a leather handbag, tennis bracelet or large sunglasses — to your outfit to tie it all together.

Unsurprisingly, one of the best places to shop for accessories is Amazon. Instead of sifting through pages of bags, jewelry and shoes, we did the work for you and found 21 items that breathe quiet luxury. Keep reading to find your new favorite accessory!

1. The most quintessential rich mom accessory is a medium-sized purse that will go with any outfit and fit all of your items at arms reach. Kate Spade’s Leather Satchel stands the test of time and can be worn during every season — just $141!

2. Designer sunglasses never go out of style. We’re fans of this Gucci pair: The small golden G insignia makes it air on the side of quiet luxury — was $350, now just $155!

3. As the weather gets colder, you can bundle up in style with winter essentials from Michael Kors. This set includes a scarf, beanie and gloves — just $76!

4. While smart watches aren’t known for being fashionable, switching out the typical band for one that’s a bit more elegant can completely change its vibe. We recommend this gold chain band: The small change will make you feel on top of the world — just $17!

5. Diamonds are a girls best friend! These 1/2 carat studs are an understated piece that you’ll wear for years — just $250!

6. Because they’re covered in diamonds, tennis bracelets are known to be expensive. Swarovski makes an option with crystals that is a fraction of the price (and no one will be able to tell the difference!) — was $125, now just $85!

7. The viral Marc Jacobs tote bag is the tote to have. It fits all of your necessities (and more!) and may just be the most stylish tote we’ve ever seen — just $219!

8. If you ever feel like your outfit is missing something, dainty layering necklaces are often the key piece. This affordable option is plated with 14 karat gold — just $14!

9. Having a bad hair day? Sling it up in one of these gold hair clips for a polished look in seconds — was $14, now just $7!

10. Get the designer look without the designer prices with this plush scarf that’s perfect for chilly days — just $22!

11. Going to an unexpected gala (or other special event?) Having a neutral clutch on hand is a must. We recommend keeping this one from Rebecca Minkoff stashed in your closet — just $98!

12. Our favorite accessory? A signature scent. With notes of rose and jasmine, Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum smells like a luxe botanical garden — just $142

13. A quality leather belt is an underrated accessory. Madewell makes some of the best. Wear it with jeans or cinch your waist when wearing a flowy dress – was $48, now just $42!

14. Got the time? You always will when wearing this chic rose gold watch from Fossil — was $160, now just $91!

15. Store your cards in style: This sophisticated cardholder from Coach keeps everything organized so you won’t have to dig around in your purse for the most important items — just $95!

16. For days when you’re running from meetings to daycare, you need a reliable pair of heels that won’t tear up your feet. Let us introduce you to these Vince Camuto kitten heels (a.k.a. the most comfortable heels you’ll ever wear) — just $99!

17. Looking for the Bottega look on a budget? This Upsong bag is the next best thing (and comes in so many standout colors!) — just $40!

18. One of the best investments we ever made was purchasing a pair of designer frames. Go with this tortoise pair from Prada to see in style — just $114!

19. Truthfully, you can never have too many handbags! Go on and add this one from Dooney & Bourke to your collection — was $298, now just $199!

20. The balletcore trend isn’t going anywhere. Lean into it with a pair of designer ballet flats, like these from Tory Burch — just $228!

21. Yes, an AirPod case is totally necessary. Cover your pods in luxurious leather for an instant dopamine boost every time you pop them in your ears — was $13, now just $9!

