Sometimes, all you need is a good belt to help transform your look. Thick belts help jeans fit properly, while layering an oversized belt over a sweater helps cinch your waist. Most importantly, belts truly help make your clothing more flattering — especially fall outfits.
Since the weather is breaking and true fall temps are nearing, it’s the ideal time to incorporate a few flattering belted pieces in your wardrobe. Below, say hello to 17 flattering belted pieces you’ll rock on rotation this autumn!
At Amazon
1. Our Absolute Favorite: This pretty pullover dress will keep you warm on a brisk day. You can use the belt on the frock to accentuate your waist!
2. We Also Love: This ribbed-knit sweater dress is ultra-flattering because you can make the belt as loose or tight as you desire.
3. We Can’t Forget: From the wrap/peplum style to batwing sleeves and ruffles, there are many reasons to adore this cozy sweater.
4. Bonus: Wear this double-breasted trench coat with any fall-friendly outfit. Plus, it features a detachable hood that’s made for those gloomy days!
At Revolve
5. Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you go braless or style this belted blazer with a white collared shirt, you’ll be the best-dressed person in the room.
6. We Also Love: Bold black stitching and dainty gold button details make this pink sweater dress stand out. If you detach the belt, you can wear it as a cardigan.
7. We Can’t Forget: Fall is the ultimate time to tap into the micro-mini Y2K skirt trend. This mini skirt also features a chic frayed waist detail and thin belt.
8. Bonus: Simply put, you need superdown’s stunning Chantel leather romper for your next date night.
At Nordstrom
9. Our Absolute Favorite: Since fall is peak sweater weather, adding a belted turtleneck sweater dress to your collection is only fitting. Barbour’s Laverne Dress features a ribbed body and a warm, cozy fabric.
10. We Also Love: Speaking of autumn-approved belted dresses, you can snag this Steve Madden faux-leather shirt dress for 40% off.
11. We Can’t Forget: Staying fashionable and warm is a must during the fall months. Levi’s 361 Belted faux-leather puffer vest will help you do both.
12. Bonus: You can take this Kurt Geiger belt bag everywhere — from the Pilates studio to the office.
At Lulus
13. Our Absolute Favorite: This cream dress is oozing quiet luxury energy — we’re obsessed!
14. We Also Love: When the temperature starts to break, stay warm by wearing this houndstooth belted mini with a pair of tights.
15. We Can’t Forget: Style this berry pink wide-leg jumpsuit with your favorite white boots this fall.
16. Bonus: Relive your Y2K dreams in this denim mini dress.
17. Extra: Yeehaw! Tap into the western-slash-cowboy aesthetic with this brown and silver belt.
