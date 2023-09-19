Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sometimes, all you need is a good belt to help transform your look. Thick belts help jeans fit properly, while layering an oversized belt over a sweater helps cinch your waist. Most importantly, belts truly help make your clothing more flattering — especially fall outfits.

Since the weather is breaking and true fall temps are nearing, it’s the ideal time to incorporate a few flattering belted pieces in your wardrobe. Below, say hello to 17 flattering belted pieces you’ll rock on rotation this autumn!

At Amazon

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This pretty pullover dress will keep you warm on a brisk day. You can use the belt on the frock to accentuate your waist!

2. We Also Love: This ribbed-knit sweater dress is ultra-flattering because you can make the belt as loose or tight as you desire.

3. We Can’t Forget: From the wrap/peplum style to batwing sleeves and ruffles, there are many reasons to adore this cozy sweater.

4. Bonus: Wear this double-breasted trench coat with any fall-friendly outfit. Plus, it features a detachable hood that’s made for those gloomy days!

At Revolve

5. Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you go braless or style this belted blazer with a white collared shirt, you’ll be the best-dressed person in the room.

6. We Also Love: Bold black stitching and dainty gold button details make this pink sweater dress stand out. If you detach the belt, you can wear it as a cardigan.

7. We Can’t Forget: Fall is the ultimate time to tap into the micro-mini Y2K skirt trend. This mini skirt also features a chic frayed waist detail and thin belt.

8. Bonus: Simply put, you need superdown’s stunning Chantel leather romper for your next date night.

At Nordstrom

9. Our Absolute Favorite: Since fall is peak sweater weather, adding a belted turtleneck sweater dress to your collection is only fitting. Barbour’s Laverne Dress features a ribbed body and a warm, cozy fabric.

10. We Also Love: Speaking of autumn-approved belted dresses, you can snag this Steve Madden faux-leather shirt dress for 40% off.

11. We Can’t Forget: Staying fashionable and warm is a must during the fall months. Levi’s 361 Belted faux-leather puffer vest will help you do both.

12. Bonus: You can take this Kurt Geiger belt bag everywhere — from the Pilates studio to the office.

At Lulus

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This cream dress is oozing quiet luxury energy — we’re obsessed!

14. We Also Love: When the temperature starts to break, stay warm by wearing this houndstooth belted mini with a pair of tights.

15. We Can’t Forget: Style this berry pink wide-leg jumpsuit with your favorite white boots this fall.

16. Bonus: Relive your Y2K dreams in this denim mini dress.

17. Extra: Yeehaw! Tap into the western-slash-cowboy aesthetic with this brown and silver belt.

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: The 50 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This September — Starting at $5 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. September is one of our favorite months. We get to enjoy both late summer and early fall weather — and there’s so […]

Related: Emma Watson Uses This $15 Freckle Pen: 'Absolutely Love' Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. One of the newest beauty trends capturing shoppers’ attention everywhere is faux freckles. Whether you get them in the summer and they fade in the fall or you simply wish for any at all, using a freckle pen […]

Related: 17 Long and Flowy Maxi Skirts to Style for Fall Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Maxi skirts are making waves this fall, and you don’t want to pose for a snap on social media without one. Notable names, from Kris Jenner to Gigi Hadid, have been spotted rocking the tried-and-true trend. While lightweight […]