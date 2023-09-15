Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

September is one of our favorite months. We get to enjoy both late summer and early fall weather — and there’s so much shopping to be done, including finding the best deals at Amazon!

Whether you’re revamping your wardrobe, redecorating your home for the colder months or shopping berry makeup and heavier moisturizers for your beauty stash, we’re going to help you save some cash. Shop our 50 favorite September deals on Amazon below!

Our Absolute Favorite Deals

Was $300 On Sale: $189 You Save 37% See it!

Before we hop into specific categories, we want to make sure you’re not skipping over our very top deals of the month, from tech, including the Ring Video Doorbell 3, to all types of beauty, ranging from a popular Hair Wax Stick to pimple patches — which we found a 5-pack of (total of 120) on sale for just $16. Shop our top five favorite Amazon September deals below — before they sell out!

Best Home Tech Deals

Was $450 On Sale: $330 You Save 27% See It!

As the weather cools and more activities move inside, now is a good time to score excellent prices on some of the best tech products. Amazon’s Fire TV has been growing in popularity and is an affordable choice if you’re not ready to invest in some of the other name-brand options. And once you have the TV in place, an Xbox, especially one on sale, is a perfect pick. There are also other items from Amazon’s top 100 bestsellers list on sale, including a rarely-discounted Dyson Vacuum. From smart devices to wireless must-haves that make life so much easier, these home tech deals are all game-changers!

Best Fashion Deals

Was $130 On Sale: $73 You Save 44% See It!

This is officially the time of year when we swap out our spring and summer clothing for our fall and winter essentials. More importantly, it’s time to up our style game (and our coziness) with new finds! If you haven’t tried Amazon brand clothing yet, the Amazon Essentials Women’s Supersoft Terry Standard-Fit Long-Sleeve Hooded Pullover is a great find to start with, as it literally feels as soft as silk. If brands you know and love are more in your wheelhouse, the Champion Flared Yoga Pants and the Tommy Hilfiger Work Two Button Blazer Jacket are both at their lowest price in the last 30 days. Finally, comfy slippers don’t need a specific season, but these Memory Foam Fuzzy Slipper are a steal at just $10!

Best Beauty Deals

Was $30 On Sale: $18 You Save 40% See It!

Skincare, makeup, hair, teeth — Amazon’s best September deals are filled with finds that will leave you feeling like a million bucks! For a picture-perfect white smile, the Hismile v34 Tooth Stain Colour Corrector is the no. 1 bestseller on Amazon and shows impressive results. If post-summer haircare is more up your alley, cult-favorite brand Briogeo currently has their vegan Volumizing Conditioner marked down, cited by reviews as “the only conditioner that works.” To round out our picks, the Laura Geller Prep-n-Go 2-in-1 Lip Scrub and Tint Duo is a must for cooler months, while the RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Targeted Patches is one of the best crow’s feet treatments on the market.

Best Fall Decor Deals

Was $24 On Sale: $18 You Save 25% See it!

Pumpkin spice season isn’t just for your coffee! It’s time to change out your throw pillows and fall-ify your home. From seasonal pumpkin welcome signs to soft and comfy pumpkin pillows, it’s the perfect time to make your home fall-friendly. These autumnal decor finds are ideal for any space!

Best Kitchen and Dining Deals

Was $35 On Sale: $45 You Save -29% See It!

Whether you want to make cooking easier for yourself or are looking to become a top-tier entertainer for friends and family, we have some amazing picks for you!

Best Fitness Deals

Was $60 On Sale: $41 You Save 32% See it!

Colder weather often means we’re spending less time being active outside, so these fitness finds can help you keep up with your wellness journey!

Best Home Office Deals

Was $200 On Sale: $149 You Save 26% See it!

Whether you’re working from home part-time or full-time — or have a passion project on the side — let’s help keep your workspace organized, efficient and, well, cute!

Best Dorm Deals

Was $30 On Sale: $18 You Save 40% See It!

Realizing you’re missing some supplies and decor which could help take your dorm to the next level? Back-to-school shopping doesn’t have to be over yet!

Best Deals Under $25

Was $35 On Sale: $18 You Save 49% See It!

Looking to either skip or supplement larger purchases? These under-$25 picks are our favorite ultra-affordable deals!

Looking for more amazing finds? Check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

