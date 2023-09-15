Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
September is one of our favorite months. We get to enjoy both late summer and early fall weather — and there’s so much shopping to be done, including finding the best deals at Amazon!
Whether you’re revamping your wardrobe, redecorating your home for the colder months or shopping berry makeup and heavier moisturizers for your beauty stash, we’re going to help you save some cash. Shop our 50 favorite September deals on Amazon below!
Our Absolute Favorite Deals
Before we hop into specific categories, we want to make sure you’re not skipping over our very top deals of the month, from tech, including the Ring Video Doorbell 3, to all types of beauty, ranging from a popular Hair Wax Stick to pimple patches — which we found a 5-pack of (total of 120) on sale for just $16. Shop our top five favorite Amazon September deals below — before they sell out!
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robo Vacuum — was $300, now $189!
- Samnyte Hair Wax Stick — was $15, now $8!
- Ring Video Doorbell 3— was $200, now $150!
- Cosrx Master Patch (Pack of 5) — was $22, now $16!
- Homesick Birthday Party Candle — was $38, now $23!
Best Home Tech Deals
As the weather cools and more activities move inside, now is a good time to score excellent prices on some of the best tech products. Amazon’s Fire TV has been growing in popularity and is an affordable choice if you’re not ready to invest in some of the other name-brand options. And once you have the TV in place, an Xbox, especially one on sale, is a perfect pick. There are also other items from Amazon’s top 100 bestsellers list on sale, including a rarely-discounted Dyson Vacuum. From smart devices to wireless must-haves that make life so much easier, these home tech deals are all game-changers!
- Amazon Fire TV 50″ — was $450, now $330!
- Dyson V15 Cordless Vacuum — was $750, now $587!
- Dekala Arches Gradual Sunrise Alarm Clock — was $150, now $117!
- Xbox Series S — was $300, now $279!
- Nextmug Self-Heating Coffee Mug — was $130, now $99.95!
Best Fashion Deals
This is officially the time of year when we swap out our spring and summer clothing for our fall and winter essentials. More importantly, it’s time to up our style game (and our coziness) with new finds! If you haven’t tried Amazon brand clothing yet, the Amazon Essentials Women’s Supersoft Terry Standard-Fit Long-Sleeve Hooded Pullover is a great find to start with, as it literally feels as soft as silk. If brands you know and love are more in your wheelhouse, the Champion Flared Yoga Pants and the Tommy Hilfiger Work Two Button Blazer Jacket are both at their lowest price in the last 30 days. Finally, comfy slippers don’t need a specific season, but these Memory Foam Fuzzy Slipper are a steal at just $10!
- Popilush Shaper Bodycon Dress With Built-in Shapewear — was $130, now $73!
- Amazon Essentials Supersoft Terry Hooded Pullover — was $30, now $22!
- Verdusa Criss Cross Memory Foam Fuzzy Slipper — was $23, now $10!
- Champion Flared Yoga Pant — was $55, now $33!
- Tommy Hilfiger Work Two Button Blazer Jacket — was $99, now $47!
Best Beauty Deals
Skincare, makeup, hair, teeth — Amazon’s best September deals are filled with finds that will leave you feeling like a million bucks! For a picture-perfect white smile, the Hismile v34 Tooth Stain Colour Corrector is the no. 1 bestseller on Amazon and shows impressive results. If post-summer haircare is more up your alley, cult-favorite brand Briogeo currently has their vegan Volumizing Conditioner marked down, cited by reviews as “the only conditioner that works.” To round out our picks, the Laura Geller Prep-n-Go 2-in-1 Lip Scrub and Tint Duo is a must for cooler months, while the RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Targeted Patches is one of the best crow’s feet treatments on the market.
- RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Targeted Patches — was $30, now $18!
- Hismile v34 Tooth Stain Colour Corrector — was $29, now $22!
- Briogeo Blossom & Bloom Volumizing Conditioner — was $28, now $22!
- Espoce Freckle Pen (3 Colors) — was $15, now $9!
- Laura Geller Prep-n-Go 2-in-1 Lip Scrub and Tint Duo — was $24, now $17!
Best Fall Decor Deals
Pumpkin spice season isn’t just for your coffee! It’s time to change out your throw pillows and fall-ify your home. From seasonal pumpkin welcome signs to soft and comfy pumpkin pillows, it’s the perfect time to make your home fall-friendly. These autumnal decor finds are ideal for any space!
- Phantoscope Teddy Fleece Pumpkin Throw Pillow — was $24, now $18!
- Yeahome Metal Pumpkin Welcome Sign — was $27, now $10!
- Pavilia Buffalo Plaid Fleece Throw Blanket — was $31, now $16!
- Seasons Stars Halloween Portable Lanterns (4 Piece) — was $15, now $10!
- Dried Pampas Grass Decor (100 Pieces) — was $27, now $15!
Best Kitchen and Dining Deals
Whether you want to make cooking easier for yourself or are looking to become a top-tier entertainer for friends and family, we have some amazing picks for you!
- Secura French Press Coffee Maker — was $45, now $33!
- Ninja AF101 Air Fryer — was $130, now $90!
- BirdyFly Gold Silverware Set — was $63, now $38!
- Smirly Charcuterie Board Set — was $50, now $40!
- JoyJolt Layla White Wine Glasses — was $50, now $30!
Best Fitness Deals
Colder weather often means we’re spending less time being active outside, so these fitness finds can help you keep up with your wellness journey!
- Jfit Dumbbell Hand Weight Set — was $60, now $41!
- WeGym Premium Yoga Mat — was $70, now $48!
- Redlook Mini Stair Stepper — was $150, now 90!
- Sukeen Cooling Towel (4-Pack) — was $27, now $17!
- MJWW Walking Pad — was $330, now $199.99!
Best Home Office Deals
Whether you’re working from home part-time or full-time — or have a passion project on the side — let’s help keep your workspace organized, efficient and, well, cute!
- Marsail Wide Office Chair — was $200, now $149!
- Sanrui Stackable Paper Tray (2-Pack) — was $36, now $27!
- Jikiou Keyboard Cloud Wrist Rest — was $26, now $18!
- Superjare File Cabinet — was $140, now $90!
- New Bee Headphone Stand — was $14, now $9!
Best Dorm Deals
Realizing you’re missing some supplies and decor which could help take your dorm to the next level? Back-to-school shopping doesn’t have to be over yet!
- Boodlab Sleep Headphones/Mask — was $30, now $18!
- Nesugar G3 Steamer — was $49, now $39!
- Magesh Portable Pedestal Fan — was $50, now $30!
- Uralfa Mini Countertop Trash Can — was $20, now $15
- Starument Portable Hand Vacuum — was $100, now $70!
Best Deals Under $25
Looking to either skip or supplement larger purchases? These under-$25 picks are our favorite ultra-affordable deals!
- Hydro Flask Water Bottle — was $35, now $18!
- Zomfelt Laptop Backpack — was $36, now $20!
- Logrotate Moon Lamp — was $20, now $16!
- Riiqichy Pashmina Shawl — was $25, now $17!
- Crystal Vibe Healing Pendant Necklace — was $21, now $14!
Looking for more amazing finds? Check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!
