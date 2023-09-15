Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Can we be honest? Applying body lotion is a pain. It’s hard enough convincing ourselves to apply moisturizer on our face on tired nights — but our entire body? That’s a lot more area to cover. Plus, we hate that antsy period of waiting for everything to absorb. Ever try getting dressed with sticky lotion skin? Ew. It feels awful.

Discovering in-shower lotions changed the game for Us. Over 7,000 Amazon shoppers agree, specifically regarding the Curél Hydra Therapy Wet Skin Moisturizer. They’ve given it a collective 4.7/5 rating — which is major — and now it’s your turn to experience the magic!

Get the Curél Hydra Therapy Wet Skin Moisturizer (originally $14) for just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

Using this in-shower body lotion could leave your skin feeling three times more hydrated. We also love that it’s a time-saver, as it’s designed to deliver “immediate” absorption, allowing you to dry off and move on with your day without that awkward and annoying naked waiting period.

This wet skin moisturizer is activated by water and claims to “glide” into the deepest layers of the skin’s surface. It’s formulated to replenish ceramides, improving moisture retention so that your skin is protected against further dryness as well. We also love seeing calming, cushiony ingredients like shea butter and pro-vitamin B5!

If you have dry, itchy skin, this is especially a fantastic pick. It’s even been granted the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance!

As pre-existing Curél fans have likely expected, this in-shower lotion is non-irritating, hypoallergenic and suitable for sensitive skin. It’s fragrance-free too, which is a plus for reactive skin. Plus, this means you can still enjoy the scent of your favorite body washes and perfumes!

Apply this moisturizer at the end of your shower, daily, just before toweling off. It’s a simple step that could make a world of difference — and you even can save a little cash if you grab it today!

