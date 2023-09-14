Your account
10 Healthy (and Realistic) Snack and Soda Swaps to Make ASAP — All on Amazon

By
amazon-healthy-swaps
Rip Van Wafel/Poppi soda.Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Confession time: We’re snackers. Big snackers. Does a day even count if it isn’t filled with salty, crunchy chips and sweet cookies and candies? How can we deny ourselves our favorite bubbly sodas? We simply won’t do it!

What we can do, however, is make some lower-calorie, better-for-you, protein-packed swaps. And no, we’re not going to tell you to switch to organic fruit or plain water. You already know about those. We’re here to offer some realistic options that can actually sate your cravings!

Best Swap for Cheesy Puffs: Better Than Good Baked Cheddar Protein Puffs

amazon-healthy-swaps-cheesy-puffs
Amazon

Top Highlights:

  • Keto-friendly, gluten-free
  • 15G protein
  • Two servings of fruits and vegetables

With over 4,000 reviews, these cheesy puff snacks are capturing snackers’ hearts everywhere. These natural, veggie-infused snacks have a satisfying crunch and a savory baked cheddar flavor!

See it!

Best Swap for Hot and Spicy Chips: Love Corn Hot & Spicy Crunchy Corn

amazon-healthy-swaps-hot-spicy-chips
Amazon

Top Highlights:

  • Vegan, kosher, gluten-free
  • Popular for the Mediterranean and South American diet
  • Minimal ingredient list

If you love the tingle of hot chips on your tongue but want a healthier option, consider Love Corn. These habanero crunchy corn snacks are shockingly addictive, and we love that the ingredients list is short enough for Us to list here: corn, sunflower oil, habanero chili and sea salt!

See it!

Best Swap for Soda: Poppi Sparkling Prebiotic Soda

amazon-healthy-swaps-poppi-soda
Amazon

Top Highlights:

  • 25 calories and 5g sugar per can
  • “No fake stuff”
  • Contains natural prebiotics for gut health

Who knew a can of soda could feel so healthy? Poppi has become a serious sensation thanks to its variety of flavors, some of which closely replicate your favorite name brands, while others explore a fruity, creative twist. These prebiotic sodas feel heaven-sent for the bubbly pop lover who struggles to stay satisfied with seltzer!

See it!

Best Swap for Buttered Popcorn: LesserEvil Himalayan Gold Salt Organic Popcorn

amazon-healthy-swaps-popcorn
Amazon

Top Highlights:

  • Air-popped
  • No inflammatory oils
  • Vegan, kosher, gluten-free

No movie night is complete without popcorn, but eating regular buttered popcorn is undeniably not the best choice for your health. This LesserEvil version uses a blend of organic coconut oil and plant-based butter flavor, plus Himalayan pink salt for a delicious snack that won’t leave you feeling guilty!

See it!

Best Swap for Stroopwafels: Rip Van Wafels Dutch Caramel & Vanilla

amazon-healthy-swaps-stroopwafels
Amazon

Top Highlights:

  • A Hailey Bieber favorite!
  • Individually packaged
  • No artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, trans fat, soy or high fructose corn syrup

While one of the leading brands that makes stroopwafels features 11 grams of sugar and 0 fiber per serving, these Rip Van Wafels have 3 grams of sugar and 6 grams of fiber. Big shoutout to Bieber for the recommendation! Anyone with a sweet tooth will love this pick!

See it!

Best Swap for Tortilla Chips: Sieta Grain-Free Tortilla Chips

amazon-healthy-swaps-tortilla-chips
Amazon

Top Highlights:

  • Vegan, gluten-free, paleo-friendly
  • Made with 100% avocado oil
  • Grain-free, soy-free

Whether you like to snack on chips and salsa or want to prepare some awesome nachos for Monday Night Football, these salty chips are the way to go. They come in a bunch of different awesome flavors too, in case you want to try a guacamole or jalapeño lime version!

See it!

Best Swap for Teddy Bear Snacks: Kodiak Cakes Bear Bites

amazon-healthy-swaps-teddy-snacks
Amazon

Top Highlights:

  • 5g protein per serving
  • Made with 100% whole grains
  • Three flavors

These yummy graham cracker bear snacks may be fierce, but they’re so, so lovable. This variety pack comes with honey, cinnamon and chocolate variations, each of which will help fill you up and keep you happily crunching whenever, wherever!

See it!

Best Swap for Sandwich Cookies: Simple Mills Cocoa Cashew Crème Sandwich Cookies

amazon-healthy-swaps-sandwich-cookies
Amazon

Top Highlights:

  • Made with nut flour and nut butter
  • No artificial ingredients
  • Gluten-free, grain-free, vegan

We’ve all been there — we’re snacking along, and suddenly we realize we’ve eaten an entire sleeve of sandwich cookies (or more). They’re one of life’s simple pleasures, however, so instead of cutting them out, try out this nut butter, coconut sugar alternative!

See it!

Best Swap for Brownies: Nature’s Bakery Double Chocolate Brownie Bars

amazon-healthy-swaps-brownies
Amazon

Top Highlights:

  • Vegan, kosher, nut-free
  • Made with real cocoa and dates
  • No cholesterol, 0g trans fat

We’ll never give up brownies, but we are definitely willing to give up the super unhealthy ones in favor of these Nature’s Bakery brownies! This is the perfect type of midday pick-me-up to keep in your bag for whenever you deserve a little treat!

See it!

Best Swap for Frozen Treats: DeeBee’s Organics Non-Dairy Gelato Pops

amazon-healthy-swaps-frozen-treats
Amazon

Top Highlights:

  • Organic, plant-based, gluten-free
  • No refined sugars
  • No artificial colors, flavors or preservatives

When you’re craving some ice cream, gelato or a sugary ice pop, turn to these gelato pops instead. They have a satisfying, creamy texture and are sweetened solely with organic fruit juice concentrate. Each one is 35 calories or less!

See it!

Looking for something else? Explore more grocery and gourmet food at Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

