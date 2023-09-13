Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Isn’t exercising fun? Said no one ever. At least not when it comes to traditional workouts. One of the reasons weight loss is hard is because it requires finding an activity we can actually look forward to. If not, we lose motivation very quickly. Why would we use the elliptical at the gym, for example, when we could be doing… literally almost anything else?
This is why we love seeing fitness companies come up with creative solutions to help people struggling to find an activity that works for them. An effective, efficient activity, at that. One that’s really captured many shoppers’ attention — and led to a lot of weight loss — is the weighted hula hoop!
Get the Jkshmyt Weighted Hula Circle Hoop (originally $30) now starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2023, but are subject to change.
Using this weighted hula hoop for 30 minutes may potentially burn about 700 calories. Even if you only start off with 15 minutes, that’s major! And we know, the thought of keeping a hula hoop up for that long sounds tiring, but that’s the thing about this hoop. It stays in place. You can master is even as a total beginner!
Here’s how it works: The hoop itself consists of 30 detachable links, fitting up to a 58-inch waist, allowing you to detach links for the best fit — especially as your waist starts to shrink. Attached by a cord is a weighted gravity ball, which is the part that actually spins around to work your core and more. As it rotates, it actually “produces a large centrifugal force,” so even though it weighs less than one pound, the effect is closer to three to five pounds!
P.S. Don’t be scared of the “knots” sticking out on each link. They’re there to help massage your abdomen, but also to provide comfort and shock absorption as the gravity ball rotates!
This hula hoop is obviously a major win for shedding at the waist and strengthening your abs, but it could also have a positive effect on your legs, buttocks and even your arms as you hold them up. One of our favorite aspects, however, is that it barely requires any space, so you can easily use it while watching TV. Turn on a 30-minute show and go!
This hula hoop comes in four colors, but the cyan and blue versions are marked down to $20 right now. Grab your pick and get ready to hula!
