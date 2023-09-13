Get Fit on the Go With These Celeb-Approved Bala Bangles

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Keeping up with celebrity fitness regimens is quite the investment. Luxury workout classes cost a pretty penny, like membership-only gym Equinox or the Tracy Anderson Method. And booking a private session with a personal trainer is even more expensive! So, how can we sweat like the stars without breaking the bank? It’s simple! Buy Bala Bangles.

These wearable wrist and ankle weights offer hands-free resistance to your workouts. They’re like a fitness fashion accessory! Celebrity fans reportedly include Reese Witherspoon, Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie, Ashley Graham and Rita Ora. Bala Bangles also made a cameo on Shark Tank!

Read on to learn more about these star-supported fitness bands!

Get the Bala Bangles Set of 2 starting at just $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

As far as exercise equipment goes, these Bala Bangles are definitely the most stylish! Available as one or two pound weights, these functional bands come in gray, pink, sage green, beige, blue and sparkly silver. Whenever I leave my Bala Bangles out at home, I always get questions and compliments from guests!

Made to move, these adjustable athletic bands add extra weight to your wrists and ankles for physical activity. Whether you’re practicing yoga, dance, barre, Pilates, aerobic or just walking or running, these Bala Bangles will add a little extra burn to your workout.

Crafted with recycled steel wrapped in super soft silicone, these durable bands are strong and secure. One size fits all! Simply adjust the size using the ultra-strong velcro for your preferred fit. Available as one or two-pound weights, these functional bands come in gray, pink, sage green, beige, blue and sparkly silver.

Working out has never been so chic, comfortable or convenient. Take a page out of the celebrity fitness playbook and shop these luxe bands today!

