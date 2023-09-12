Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
It’s been a huge couple of weeks for tennis. Longtime fans kept up with every moment of the US Open, while new fans hurried over in waves to join in on the excitement — especially after learning about Coco Gauff. The 19-year-old athlete went viral for multiple fun and impressive moments throughout the tournament — and she ended up making history as she won the entire thing!
Tennis skirts were already trending in the fashion world, but after this year’s exciting and emotional US Open, tennis is on everyone’s mind right now. Whether you’re hitting the courts yourself or simply love the athleisure vibe, we have the perfect tennis and tennis-inspired fashion finds for your wardrobe below!
Tennis Skirts and Skorts
1. Our Absolute Favorite: Gauff herself is sponsored by New Balance, so we wanted to start you off with a pick from the brand. If you’re serious about tennis (or the fashion aspect of it), check out this New Balance Tournament Novelty Tennis Skort!
2. We Also Love: For something more affordable, however, definitely add this Baleaf tennis skirt to your cart. It has three interior pockets!
3. We Can’t Forget: If you’re not a huge fan of pleats and want something more streamlined, don’t skip over this LouKeith skirt!
4. Bonus: Howe about something with a little bit of both? This K-Swiss skirt from Saks Fifth Avenue has a cool asymmetrical design!
5. Extra Credit: Crossover waistbands are big right now, so we wanted to make sure you had an option for the design choice. Check out this Ododos skirt!
Tops
6. Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you wear it with one of the above tennis skirts or with a pair of ripped jeans, this simple Gym People tank will look amazing!
7. We Also Love: Love the collared look? You can grab this HyMeYou cropped tank in eight different colors!
8. We Can’t Forget: If you like the logos and reliability of well-known athletic brands, this Adidas tennis tank is for you!
9. Bonus: The contrasting colors on this simple quarter-zip Adreamly top from Walmart captured our attention!
Shoes
10. Our Absolute Favorite: We saw Coco Gauff wear New Balance 550s, so we wanted a pair of New Balance 550s — even if they are technically basketball shoes!
11. We Also Love: The phrase “tennis shoes” often just means sneakers, but these Adidas Avacourt shoes really are made for the court if you’re looking to play!
12. We Can’t Forget: Here’s another pair of New Balance tennis sneakers to help you go Gauff!
13. Bonus: These gel-cushioned Asics sneakers will keep your feet feeling light and cozy all day long!
Headbands
14. Our Absolute Favorite: Gauff is a headband girlie on the court, so we’re going to be headband girls on (and off) the court. Match up with her in New Balance!
15. We Also Love: This Nike headband is also a great choice for looking cute and keeping your hair back!
16. We Can’t Forget: Looking for something adjustable? Grab this Adidas headband that ties in the back!
17. Bonus: If you prefer something thinner, however, check out this four-pack of Sumind headbands!
