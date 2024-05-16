Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Love lip balm? Lip gloss? Lipstick? There are so many different kinds to choose from, and tons of fun colors to swipe on whenever you’re ready to doll yourself up a bit. But we get it – makeup, even lip products, can be a bit pricey. That’s why we’ve chosen some of our favorite stains, glosses, lip oils and more that you can buy right now while saving the big bucks.

All of the following lip products are up for grabs for under $25, meaning you can snag some great deals and keep your lips looking fine and fresh. Just check out our picks below and add them to your cart – you’ll love having all these options to choose from the next time you’re putting together your makeup look. You’re about to have tons more lippies to add to your kit.

10 Best Lip Deals Today Under $25

1. Nyx Butter Gloss: Swipe on nourishing color with this non-sticky gloss that smoothes on just like butter – just $5!

2. Rimmel Stay Glossy Lip Gloss: Add some lightweight shine to your lips for less with this yummy gloss – just $3!

3. Maybelline Lifter Gloss: Smooth your lips’ surface with plumping hyaluronic acid and give them a boost with this shiny gloss – just $8!

4. Unicorn Glow Gloss: Add some magical shine and sparkle to your lips with this fun, multicolored gloss line – just $9!



5. Catkin Tinted Lip Balm: This beautifully packaged lip balm adapts to your lips’ unique pH to give you the perfect color – just $16!



6. Milani Fruit Fetish Lip Oil: This shiny oil-infused fruit-flavored balm tastes great and looks even better – just $9!

7. Physicians Formula Butter Lip: This high shine gloss goes on smoothly and leaves a juicy tint on your lips – just $8!

8. Cover Girl Outlast Tinted Lip Color: This lip color will last all day and night thanks to its top coat – just $8!

9. Etude Fixing Tint: This high-pigmented colorful tint is a full coverage lip stain that’ll last as long as you need it to – just $12!

10. Revlon Tinted Lip Stain: Swipe on this lip pencil for deep, nourishing color – just $5!