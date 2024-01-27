Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Keeping your lips hydrated and pretty during the colder months is considerably hard. Thanks to brisk winds and harsh temperature drops, having cracked, dry lips is more common than we would like to admit — seriously! Investing in a moisturizing lip gloss is a way to protect your lips and help get them back on track. Megan Thee Stallion is one of rap’s hottest rappers today — and a Revlon ambassador — and she knows a thing or two about how to keep your beauty game on point! We found her favorite lip gloss, and guess what? It’s only $8 at Amazon!

In an interview with Bustle, Megan said this Revlon lip gloss is her go-to. “Revlon’s Super Lustrous Lip Gloss is definitely a must-have for me, and I absolutely love the Crystal Clear and Rosy Future shades,” Megan told the publication.

The Revlon Super Lustrous Lip Gloss is a versatile lip gloss that will add shine to your look. It’s a liquid gloss made with agave, moringa oil and cupuacu butter to moisturize the lips while leaving behind a dewy shine without the stickiness.

Also, this lip gloss is easy to apply, and it’ll sit perfectly on top of your favorite lipstick. It comes in 24 color options and is the perfect beauty routine addition for any makeup guru.

While reviewing this shiny lip gloss, one Amazon reviewer chimed in, “I usually never like lip glosses as they are wayyy too sticky for my liking, but this is one of the best lip glosses I have ever tried! It is absolutely not sticky and is perfect for the lips! The bottle is thick, so you get a lot when compared to other lip glosses, especially for this price! It does come off easily though. So you will need to fix it again. It’s sheer but not too much to the point you can’t see any color. You can wear it alone or on top of another lipstick. I’ve put it on cream lipsticks before, and it didn’t ruin it, so you can totally put it on any lipstick you want. Absolutely amazing lip gloss! It’s totally worth it!”

Another happy Amazon reviewer added, “Normally, I’m anti-gloss because I hate how heavy and sticky it feels on my lips, but this is my exception. I love this gloss so much, and it’s so versatile! I’ve used it on top of my matte lipsticks, and it’s performing beautifully. I’m also quite sensitive to smell, and there’s no strong smell with this gloss as I’ve experienced with other brands. This will forever be my favorite gloss.”

One more Amazon reviewer noted, “I have bought several colors of Revlon Lip Gloss. It lasts for a long time, and the colors are really bright. The consistency is not sticky but smooth. I am very satisfied with this product and will keep purchasing more in the near future.”

So, if you need a sleek gloss to help elevate your makeup looks, this Megan Thee Stallion-approved option could be your next holy grail!

