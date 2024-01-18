Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Focused around romantic, rosy hues, Valentine’s Day comes around at the perfect time to break Us out of our winter blues and start shifting toward pastel spring shades. Quite frankly, a mood-enhancing pink lipstick is the perfect place to start. You’ll need a matching lipstick for your Valentine’s Day outfit anyway, so why not use it as an excuse to invest in a lipstick you can also use for the rest of the season? Whether you’re someone who likes a more mild version or a shopper who prefers a more wild pick, we’ve gathered up several hues which run the pink gamut so you can find one that suits you best.

Planning an elaborate dinner party with the gal pals or a romantic date night with your S.O.? Either way, we’ve found a pink-toned lipstick for both your aesthetic and your budget. If you’re looking to add a pop of color as the finishing touch to a simple dress and heels, we found bright hues such as Nars’s vivid pink matte lipstick in Schiap, but also more subdued sheer-finish colors such as Merit Beauty’s Signature Lipstick in Baby. We’ve also included top-rated drugstore lipsticks, such as the Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick which starts at just $11, as well as a few bestselling luxury lipsticks if you’re looking to splurge.

Keep reading to find the lipstick that will provide your prettiest Valentine’s Day pout, while also helping to brighten your spirits for the rest of the season. Happy shopping!

1. Sheer Gorgeousness: Natural lip lovers will love the Merit Signature Lipstick in shade Millennial, which has a hint of a classic pink hue — $26!

2. Very Vibrant: Nars’ lipstick in Schiap will give you your most vibrant pink pout ever — $26!

3. Best Nude: Nicole Kidman and Amal Clooney are among a long list of celebs who depend on Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution lipstick in Pillow Talk to enhance their natural lip shade – $35!

4. The Devil Wears Prada: With Prada’s Monochrome Soft Matte lipstick, you can go for a sultry soft matte lip or build it up to a bold hyper matte finish. It comes in several cjoc shades, but for a Valentine’s Day look, we suggest taking a look at shade P157 — $50!

5. Fabulous Fuchsia: Make your lips the center of attention with Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty lipstick in shade Tropic Doll — $20!

6. Best-Seller: A top lipstick on Amazon, shoppers have given the Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick a whopping 87,500 five-star ratings. Our Valentine’s Day color pick? The shade Pathfinder, which is a berry-colored blush — was $11, now $9!

7. Pretty Pastel: At the lighter end of the pink spectrum, Mac’s Cream lipstick in Cremesheen makes the perfect pastel hue – $23!

8. Matte Mauve: Just like its namesake, we’re willing to bet Rare Beauty’s Lip Soufflé lipstick in shade Confident will have you feeling like it too. The shade is a subdued take on pink — $20!

9. Dual-Purpose: Made of hyaluronic acid and ceramides, Kosas’s Wet Stick lipstick provides a touch of color in addition to healthy hydration for the lips. Our Valentine’s shade suggestion is Baby Rose, a neutral lip color with a hint of pink — $24!

10. Romantic Rose: A kissable color, we’re sure the Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance lipstick in shade Divine Rose is the perfect finishing touch for a romantic evening — $39!

11. Shimmer and Shine: Revlon’s Super Lustrous Lipstick in Rose and Shine will give your lips a hint of subdued sparkle — was $11, now $6!

12. Clean Color: You won’t have to sacrifice clean for color with Ilia’s Color Block Lipstick, which mixes clean beauty with effective makeup. A muted mauve, their lipstick color Wild Rose is great for those who prefer subdued pinks with a more neutral hue — $28!

13. Warm Wishes: If a darker shade of pink is more your speed, we suggest Too Faced’s Lady Bold Cream lipstick in shade Rebel which has hints of crimson and burgundy — $29!

14. Barely There: Makeup By Mario’s lipstick in shade Midtown is a nude take on pastel pink — $28!

15. Bubblegum Beauty: Go feminine and fun in Covergirl’s Exhibitionist lipstick in Yummy Pink — $8!

16. Coral Cutie: With hues of red and orange, Valentino’s Rosso lipstick in Roma Fab is a bright coral shade of pink that will easily transition from Valentine’s Day to your summer vacation — $45!

17. Best Budget: Wet n Wild’s Mega Last lipstick in shade Bright Pink Pinky Ring will work across various skin tones and won’t break the bank — was $3, now $2!

