Get Your Glam on with the Best Lipsticks of 2023

So, whether you’re in the market for a classic red or something a bit different, we’ve got you covered. We’ve done all the research and rounded up the most trendy lipsticks of 2023, with different formulas, finishes, and prices to suit every preference. So, pucker up and get ready to find your perfect match!
Reviewing the Top Lipsticks of 2023
Revlon’s Super Lustrous Lipstick – Best Overall
But what really sets these lipsticks apart is their light, moisturizing formula. It’s like a spa day for your lips! The combination of Vitamin E, avocado oil, and microfine pigments provides a unique look that lasts all day, leaving your lips looking full and vibrant. In summary, this lipstick gets our best overall award because of how versatile it is, regardless of whether you’re looking for a neutral or bolder shade.
- Stays on, even after eating
- Goes on smooth and leaves lips shiny
- 130+ color choices
- Color can be darker than expected
Maybelline Color Sensational Lipstick – Best Matte Finish
The hydrating formula keeps your lips from drying out or smudging, so you can rock your lipstick all day without worrying about reapplying. And for a little extra shine, their Clear Lip Gloss Topcoat is the perfect finishing touch.
In short, this is the best product with a unique matte finish and a must-have product for your makeup bag, especially if you want something for a matte finish look.
- Moisturizing and non-sticky
- Subtle and flattering pigment
- Very reasonably priced
- Some may dislike its scent
L’Oreal Paris Makeup’s Colour Riche – Best Coverage
L’Oreal Paris Makeup has more than just lipsticks, they’ve got a full range of makeup products to help you create your perfect look. Their lipstick offers an array of show-stopping shades with an intensely hydrated finish, from creamy to matte. And for an extra touch of definition, pair this lipstick with their Colour Riche Lip Liner for a perfectly defined pout.
And the best part? There’s no need to constantly reapply since this lipstick’s long-lasting hue will stay all day. So go ahead, and treat yourself to some lip luxury with this product.
- Creamy, full coverage with one swipe
- Affordable price
- Long-lasting wear
- Attractive packaging
- Limited shade range available for purchase
CoverGirl Continuous Color Lipstick – Best for All-Day Wear
With a subtle mauve shade, this lipstick is perfect for any occasion. Whether you’re going for a natural, everyday look or want to add a touch of color to a bold, dramatic look, this lipstick is sure to become a staple in your makeup collection. Its long-lasting formula allows you to apply it in the morning and have it last until you’re ready to remove it at night.
And the best part? You can expect the same quality of color and moisture in every batch. This means you can stock up on your favorite shade without worrying about inconsistencies. In short, this lipstick consistently provides long-lasting color and hydration for your lips, making it the top lipstick for all-day wear.
- Moisturizing and doesn’t dry out lips
- Variety of colors to choose from
- Gives subtle underglow sparkle
- A bit on the expensive side
NYX Professional Makeup Satin Lipstick – Most Pigmented
The range of shades available is truly impressive, from berry hues to fiery reds. Plus, it can be paired with other lip products from NYX Professional Makeup like gloss, cream, liner, and butter gloss to create the perfect pout. This makeup is also certified by PETA as cruelty-free.
In short, this is a must-have for anyone who wants bold color with intense pigmentation and hydration in one convenient, cruelty-free product. With a variety of shades to choose from, you’re sure to find the perfect hue to match your look.
- Large variety of color options available
- Provides 4-hour hydration
- Suitable for touch-ups
- May require lip liner for better results
How to Choose the Right Lipstick: A Complete Buying Guide
Price
When shopping for lipstick, consider both the price and quality. Set a budget and weigh the cost against the longevity and ingredients. Cheaper options may not have long-lasting wear or nourishing ingredients, while higher-priced brands may offer both. It’s all about finding the right balance between price and quality that works for you. Remember, a little bit of research and comparison shopping can go a long way in helping you make the best decision for your needs and budget.
Color
Next, consider the color and choose shades that complement your skin tone and suit your personal style, whether that’s bold berry or a classic nude. It’s also worth considering which colors you already have in your makeup bag to try and add variety to your looks. Covering all the basic lipstick colors before moving on to more adventurous options may be a good idea.
Finish
When choosing lipstick, it’s important to consider the finish of the product too. From matte to gloss, long-lasting to creamy, and everything in between, there’s a plethora of options to choose from. Decide which texture and finish you prefer, and try samples before committing to a product. This way you can ensure you’re getting exactly what you want and are making the best of your purchase.
Ingredients
When shopping for lipsticks, it’s important to consider not just their color and texture, but also their ingredients. To keep your lips healthy and hydrated, look for lipsticks that are free from harsh chemicals like sulfates and parabens.
Instead, opt for lipsticks that contain natural ingredients like shea butter or beeswax. These ingredients provide a nourishing boost to your lips, so the color stays vibrant and true, without drying out your lips.
Not only that, but natural ingredients are also better for the environment and your overall well-being. So next time you’re in the market for a new lipstick, take a look at the ingredients list and choose wisely!
Application
When it comes to applying your lipstick, comfort is key. Think about the application process and which method you feel more comfortable with. A traditional lipstick gives you more control and precision, while an applicator wand is quick and easy to use on the go. Some wands even have a slanted tip which makes lining and defining your lips a breeze. Whether you prefer a stick or wand, make sure to choose a lipstick that makes application a smooth and enjoyable experience.
Packaging
Not only the color and formula, but the packaging of the lipstick also plays a big role in your decision to buy one. Imagine pulling out a sleek, modern lipstick case with a built-in mirror during a touch-up, or a compact and a travel-friendly container that easily fits in your purse or cosmetic bag. Consider the style and functionality of the packaging, and choose something that not only looks great but also makes applying on-the-go a breeze.
With these factors in mind, keep shopping until you find the perfect shade, texture, and formulation for you!
