An important tip: Dry lips are common, but suffering from cracked, dry and flaking lips no matter how much product you apply could be a sign that you’re allergic to your lipstick. If you think you might be experiencing an allergy, stop wearing the product and apply a moisturizing ointment like vaseline (lip balms can cause issues, too), and see if your symptoms improve.

Still, you can get pretty darn close to your version of perfection at a drugstore price point. If you don’t mind reapplying your lipstick after you eat or drink, or simply when it starts to fade, you’ll have no problem finding a richly pigmented, moisturizing, traditional lipstick in a complementary shade. If you need something that will last through a long shift at work or on stage, a liquid lipstick may be the perfect solution.

Here’s the most important thing to remember about drugstore lipsticks (and any lipstick, for that matter): No formula is perfect. Applying makeup to a part of the face that is wet, and hoping it stays, is inherently difficult. If you find a formula that does create the long-lasting color of your dreams, you likely have to deal with dryness instead.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Drugstore Lipsticks

Before buying a drugstore lipstick, consider the following factors.

Safety

While many of our buyer’s guides include toxicity ratings from the Environmental Working Group (EWG), we have chosen not to include toxicity ratings for our drugstore lipstick recommendations. The EWG lists colorants as highly toxic ingredients, but the data on the toxicity of these pigments is limited. Plus, the EWG does not have the ability to address the primary safety concern of wearing lipstick: lead exposure. Many lipsticks on the market likely contain traces of lead due to contamination during manufacturing, according to a number of cosmetics studies.

In fact, the FDA found in 2010 that 400 lipsticks tested for safety all contained some level of lead. Medical experts agree that no level of lead is safe in the blood, but lipsticks and other cosmetics are not federally regulated. If you are concerned about the safety of lipstick but still want to wear it, consider wearing it only for important events and try not to reapply it frequently, which increases exposure. You may also consider buying products that are sold in Europe, because Europe has stricter safety standards than the US.

Ingredients

If you have sensitive skin or allergies, it’s important to know which ingredients are likely to cause irritation or dryness. Consider avoiding products that contain fragrance (including masking fragrance) and potential allergens, including almond oil, citrus based oils, floral oils and peppermint. You may also need to avoid lipsticks that come in metal containers, as the nickel casing could be causing your issues.

Cost

How much do you want to spend on your lipstick? Most drugstore lipsticks cost between $1 and $15, making them one of the most affordable makeup products you can buy. A few luxury brands cost $30 or more. Generally, we don’t think you have to spend more than $15 to find a product you’ll love.

Finish

Lipsticks come in three types of finishes: matte, satin, and glossy. A matte finish dries down with virtually no shine, while a glossy finish looks wet and shiny. A satin finish is in between — it has just a little shine once it dries. The finish of your lipstick might not sound like a big deal, but it can change your look dramatically: A glossy finish looks youthful, satin looks classic and matte appears modern.

Formulation

There are primarily formulations of drugstore lipsticks: traditional, liquid and lip stains. Traditional lipsticks are solid and apply similar to a crayon on the lips. They also impart the most moisture. Liquid lipsticks are similar to paint, and they dry down relatively quickly. These formulas usually impart the least moisture but have long staying power. Lastly, lip stains work by staining the lips during application, and the remaining product can be wiped away. These are often the lightest to wear and impart minimal moisture.