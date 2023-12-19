If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
17 Best Drugstore Lipsticks for Everyday Looks to Big-Time Drama
While it’s nice to splurge on makeup products whenever you need extra pampering, there’s no need when it comes to drugstore lipsticks. The best colors and longest-lasting formulas often come from affordable, well-established brands like Maybelline and Revlon. In addition, relatively young drugstore brands are making waves with relatively new products that perform just as well as the classics. So, what should you choose: a long-time crowd favorite or a newbie product?
We wish we could give you a definitive answer, but in reality, the right lipstick depends on your makeup goals and priorities. Do you prefer a glossy, matte or satin finish? Are you concerned more about long wear or hydration? (Oftentimes, you have to give up one for the other, though some brands work to find a middle ground). With more options on the market than you’ll have time to compare, let us narrow it down to the best of the best. Below, check out our product recommendations based on reviews, testing, ingredients, longevity and the potential for irritation.
Finding the Best Drugstore Lipsticks
Here’s the most important thing to remember about drugstore lipsticks (and any lipstick, for that matter): No formula is perfect. Applying makeup to a part of the face that is wet, and hoping it stays, is inherently difficult. If you find a formula that does create the long-lasting color of your dreams, you likely have to deal with dryness instead.
Still, you can get pretty darn close to your version of perfection at a drugstore price point. If you don’t mind reapplying your lipstick after you eat or drink, or simply when it starts to fade, you’ll have no problem finding a richly pigmented, moisturizing, traditional lipstick in a complementary shade. If you need something that will last through a long shift at work or on stage, a liquid lipstick may be the perfect solution.
An important tip: Dry lips are common, but suffering from cracked, dry and flaking lips no matter how much product you apply could be a sign that you’re allergic to your lipstick. If you think you might be experiencing an allergy, stop wearing the product and apply a moisturizing ointment like vaseline (lip balms can cause issues, too), and see if your symptoms improve.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Drugstore Lipsticks
Before buying a drugstore lipstick, consider the following factors.
Safety
While many of our buyer’s guides include toxicity ratings from the Environmental Working Group (EWG), we have chosen not to include toxicity ratings for our drugstore lipstick recommendations. The EWG lists colorants as highly toxic ingredients, but the data on the toxicity of these pigments is limited. Plus, the EWG does not have the ability to address the primary safety concern of wearing lipstick: lead exposure. Many lipsticks on the market likely contain traces of lead due to contamination during manufacturing, according to a number of cosmetics studies.
In fact, the FDA found in 2010 that 400 lipsticks tested for safety all contained some level of lead. Medical experts agree that no level of lead is safe in the blood, but lipsticks and other cosmetics are not federally regulated. If you are concerned about the safety of lipstick but still want to wear it, consider wearing it only for important events and try not to reapply it frequently, which increases exposure. You may also consider buying products that are sold in Europe, because Europe has stricter safety standards than the US.
Ingredients
If you have sensitive skin or allergies, it’s important to know which ingredients are likely to cause irritation or dryness. Consider avoiding products that contain fragrance (including masking fragrance) and potential allergens, including almond oil, citrus based oils, floral oils and peppermint. You may also need to avoid lipsticks that come in metal containers, as the nickel casing could be causing your issues.
Cost
How much do you want to spend on your lipstick? Most drugstore lipsticks cost between $1 and $15, making them one of the most affordable makeup products you can buy. A few luxury brands cost $30 or more. Generally, we don’t think you have to spend more than $15 to find a product you’ll love.
Finish
Lipsticks come in three types of finishes: matte, satin, and glossy. A matte finish dries down with virtually no shine, while a glossy finish looks wet and shiny. A satin finish is in between — it has just a little shine once it dries. The finish of your lipstick might not sound like a big deal, but it can change your look dramatically: A glossy finish looks youthful, satin looks classic and matte appears modern.
Formulation
There are primarily formulations of drugstore lipsticks: traditional, liquid and lip stains. Traditional lipsticks are solid and apply similar to a crayon on the lips. They also impart the most moisture. Liquid lipsticks are similar to paint, and they dry down relatively quickly. These formulas usually impart the least moisture but have long staying power. Lastly, lip stains work by staining the lips during application, and the remaining product can be wiped away. These are often the lightest to wear and impart minimal moisture.
What Are the Different Types of Drugstore Lipsticks?
Glossy
A glossy finish makes any color appear a little brighter, and draws more attention to the lips. The lustrous look makes the lips appear plump and full, and overall, it creates a youthful appearance. A glossy finish is also hydrating, so you won’t have to worry about cracks or flakes.
Matte
A matte finish creates a modern, edgy, and mature look. In soft shades, it appears subtle so that you can draw more attention to the eyes, and in bold shades, it becomes the center of attention. Matte lipsticks — especially liquid matte formulas — tend to have the longest staying power. However, they are usually the most drying.
Satin
A satin lipstick has a finish in between glossy and matte. In the world of makeup, the satin finish is classic and timeless, drawing just the right amount of attention. Most satin lipsticks need to be reapplied frequently, but if you want a satin finish that lasts all day, try using a matte lipstick with just a touch of clear gloss instead.
Best Overall: Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick, High Impact Lip Color
Pros
- Smooth application
- 91 shades
- Moisturizing
Cons
- May transfer and smudge
- Reapply often
- May not find the shade you want
Whether you’re a longtime lipstick aficionado or a newbie, we recommend trying the Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick at least once. This classic lipstick comes in 91 shades, glides on effortlessly and supplies impressive moisture, so your lips will never look dry and flaky. At less than $7, we think it offers excellent results for the price.
As with many moisturizing lipsticks, this product fades and transfers easily, so you will need to reapply throughout the day (and double check your teeth). In addition, not every shade is available at every drugstore.
Best Overall Liquid: Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick
Pros
- Extremely long lasting wear
- Doesn’t transfer
- Precise applicator
Cons
- Difficult to remove
- May be drying
- Amazon packaging issues
Want a rich pigment that doesn’t budge? The Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick is our top choice; it lasts longer than the promised 16 hours. We love that it isn’t as drying as other long-lasting contenders, and the small applicator helps you create a precise, bold lip.
Of course, long-lasting wear means the pigment is difficult to completely remove. It may also become drying during the day despite hydrating ingredients, so carry around a clear lip balm or gloss to reapply as needed. Note that a few Amazon customers experience packaging issues with this product.
Best Overall Lip Stain: Rimmel Provocalips 16HR Kiss Proof Lip Colour
Pros
- Dual lip stain and gloss
- Long lasting
- Natural feel
Cons
- May flake
- Reapply gloss often
- Amazon packaging issues
Lip stain lipsticks are a great way to achieve all-day lip color without the heavy feel of makeup, and the Rimmel Provocalips is an excellent place to start. The staining process is simple: First apply the color and keep your lips apart for 60 seconds while drying. Then, apply the top gloss coat (the other side of the tube) to lock in moisture and shine. The result is a long-lasting color that doesn’t feel sticky or dry.
Unfortunately, some buyers experience flaking after wearing this lipstick all day, and some say that they have to reapply gloss often so their lips don’t feel dry. A few customers have also experienced issues when ordering from Amazon, and worry that the products they receive are out of date.
Best Budget: Wet n Wild Silk Finish Lipstick
Pros
- Our most affordable pick
- Rich pigment
- Easy to remove
Cons
- Colors don’t always match what you receive
- May dry out lips
- Reapply often
In this day and age, it sounds impossible to pay less than a dollar for any sort of beauty product, which is why the Wet n Wild Silk Finish Lipstick is such a unicorn. This product retails for $1.19 but often goes on sale for two cents below a dollar. Plus, it leaves plenty of rich pigment and comes off easily at the end of the day.
However, some buyers note that the advertised color doesn’t precisely match the one they receive. This formula also isn’t long lasting, and may dry out lips as a result of the product fading quickly and needing frequent reapplications.
Best Splurge: Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Hydrating Cream Lipstick
Pros
- Long lasting
- Rich color
- Moisturizing
Cons
- Expensive
- Certain shades don’t last as long
- Satin finish on the shiny side
While we don’t believe you have to spend more than $15 to discover a great lipstick, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge. This pricey tube delivers beautiful results; it has a smooth glide and a satin finish, and the formula lasts for 12 hours — which is unusual for traditional lipstick.
For the price, we wish this product came in more nude shades, particularly for people with darker skin. A few buyers note that the formula doesn’t last as long in certain shades, and others think the satin finish is closer to a gloss.
Best for Dry Lips: L’Oréal Colour Riche Original Creamy, Hydrating Satin Lipstick
Pros
- Smooth application
- Hydrating
- 52 colors
Cons
- May smudge or fade
- Need to buy other products to improve results
- Amazon shipping issues
There’s a reason classic lipsticks never go out of style; the L’Oréal Colour Riche Lipstick is tried and true because it applies like butter, never feels drying and deposits a rich color. It comes in an impressive 52 shades, and the price is excellent.
However, this formula may smudge or fade, so reapplying throughout the day is common. Using the L’Oréal Colour Riche Original Lip Liner beforehand and the Infallible Plump Gloss afterward can enhance results, but some buyers dislike having to buy three products. Note that Amazon has experienced shipping issues and some customers receive broken lipstick tubes.
Best for Mature Lips: L’Oréal Age Perfect Luminous Hydrating Lipstick
Pros
- Formulated for mature skin
- Hydrating serum
- Satin finish
Cons
- Reapply often
- Lighter shades not as rich in color
- Only 10 shades
Mature skin needs extra TLC, and unfortunately, lipsticks can be harsh on the lips over time. We love the L’Oréal Age Perfect Luminous Hydrating Lipstick because it is formulated for people over 50. How it works: The outer layer deposits rich color while the inner layer deposits a serum with skin-friendly ingredients like vitamin B5 and jojoba seed oil.
This lipstick comes in just 10 shades, though most customers seem pleased with the shade options. Some buyers note that the product can smudge because of the moisturizing serum, and others wish the lighter shades deposited a little more color.
Best Formula for Dark Skin: The Lip Bar Vegan Liquid Matte Lipstick
Pros
- Black owned
- Rich pigment
- Long lasting
Cons
- Only 11 shades
- Adding top coat causes smudging
- Drying
Struggle to find nude shades that complement your skin tone? Try the Lip Bar’s Vegan Liquid Matte Lipstick. The brand offers shades that work for all skin tones but enhance darker tones particularly well. Our favorite nude and brown-red shades for darker skin include Savage, Naturalista, Rebel and Lowkey. We also love how long this formula lasts — it stays on all day without flaking or smudging.
It’s hard to find cons with this gorgeous lipstick, but a few buyers wish there were more shades available. In addition, some customers note that adding any sort of gloss or top coat causes the product to smudge. As with most liquid lipsticks, this product can be drying.
Best Matte: Maybelline Color Sensational Ultimatte Slim Lipstick
Pros
- Hydrating
- Blurring effect
- 20 shades
Cons
- Not many nude colors for dark skin
- May fade
- May smear
Matte lipsticks have a reputation for causing dry, cracked lips, but not Maybelline’s Color Sensational Ultimatte Lipstick. Gentle hydrators like silicone and jojoba oil provide long-lasting moisture so you don’t have to apply a top coat of lip gloss. Plus, the lightweight formula has a blurring effect, which helps prevent it from settling into fine lines.
A few buyers note that the finish is actually between matte and satin, thanks to the hydrating ingredients. In addition, the formula doesn’t have the staying power you may expect from a matte lipstick, and may smear as a result.
Best Matte Liquid: NYX Lip Lingerie XXL Matte Liquid Lipstick
Pros
- Rich pigment
- Doesn’t smudge
- 31 shades
Cons
- Drying
- Adding gloss may cause smudging
- Fragrance may irritate skin
There’s nothing like a richly-pigmented, mattifying lipstick to bring your entire makeup look together, and the NYX Lip Lingerie XXL is the best product for the job. We love that this formula feels weightless but doesn’t budge or fade during all-day wear. Plus, the small foam applicator helps you apply the formula precisely before it dries.
The downsides: This formula is drying, so buyers who dislike that dry feel recommend applying vaseline or a clear gloss on top. Just note that doing so may cause the color to smudge. And though the cake batter fragrance is delicious, it may cause irritation on sensitive skin.
Best Satin Finish: Covergirl Continuous Color Lipstick
Pros
- Moisturizing
- Soft, flattering colors
- Smooth application
Cons
- Fades
- Shades may not match depending on seller
- Amazon quality issues
Looking for a creamy, classic lipstick that doesn’t look too wet or shiny? We love the Covergirl Continuous Cover Lipstick for this reason. It has a smooth application and deposits plenty of pigment, and the moisturizing formula keeps limps hydrated. Plus the shades are soft and flattering on a wide range of skin tones. The color we love most for every skin tone: It’s Your Mauve.
While this product doesn’t smudge as badly as highly moisturizing formulas, it does fade throughout the day. A few buyers were also disappointed to find that certain shades didn’t match their expectations and that the product seemed old, which may be a problem when purchasing from Amazon.
Best Satin Finish Liquid: Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Lipcolor, Longwear No-Budge
Pros
- Long lasting
- Rich pigment
- Moisturizing
Cons
- Tacky finish
- May pill/crumble
- May smudge if used with gloss
If you like the Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid but prefer a satin finish, try the Super Stay Vinyl Ink Lipcolor. This liquid lipstick offers the same long-lasting results but with a slightly brighter finish that helps reinstate moisture. We love the 20 rich shades offered.
On the other hand, a few buyers found that the finish was somewhat tacky. Because it can stick to itself, it may pill in the corners of your mouth. Others found that it smudges if you apply a gloss or simple vaseline on top.
Best Long Lasting Lip Tint: Etude Fixing Tint, Long Lasting, High Pigmented Liquid Lipstick
Pros
- Waterproof
- Dries quickly
- Matte finish
Cons
- Hard to remove
- Drying
- Dries down to a slightly different color
If you’re looking for a lipstick that truly won’t budge, consider a lip tint over liquids and cream-based formulas. The Etude Fixing Tint is our first pick because it provides waterproof color. To use it, apply it to your lips with your mouth open, and leave your mouth open for at least 60 seconds before closing. Once it dries down, it won’t budge!
Since this color stays all day, it’s difficult to remove. It can also be drying, so we recommend applying a gloss or clear moisturizer on top. A few buyers were disappointed in the color choices, and noted that the dry color is different from the wet color.
Best Long Lasting Liquid: Maybelline SuperStay 24 Hour Color
Pros
- 44 shades
- Long lasting
- Satin to glossy finish
Cons
- Reapply balm often
- Small tube
- Hard to remove
The Maybelline Super Stay 24 Hour Color is a great alternative to the SuperStay Vinyl Ink and SuperStay Vinyl Ink if you want a hydrating, glossy finish without sacrificing staying power. Here’s how it works: First, apply the liquid lipstick with lips open, and let it dry for two minutes. Then apply the ultra conditioning balm. This works better than just applying gloss or vaseline over matte lipstick because it’s formulated so that it won’t cause smudging.
The downsides: We’ve found that the balm needs a reapplication or two throughout an evening of eating and drinking, but the color lasts a long time. A few buyers disliked the small tube size, and others felt that it was too difficult to remove.
Best for Sensitive Lips: Bare Minerals Mineralist Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick
Pros
- Non-irritating formula
- Hydrating
- Vegan and cruelty free
Cons
- Expensive
- May smudge
- Reapply often
Unfortunately, many lipsticks can cause your lips to look overly dry and cracked, which is a sign of irritation. The Bare Minerals Mineralist Lipstick is a great option to try if you have sensitive skin, because it’s formulated with non-irritating, hydrating ingredients that protect your lips from further damage. It comes in 21 shades with primarily pink and red hues.
Some buyers wish that Bare Minerals would expand the shade range to include more nude colors. In addition, this product is likely to smudge and fade because of its hydrating ingredients, so you will need to reapply it frequently.
Best Clean Formula: Burt’s Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lipstick
Pros
- Non-irritating formula
- Satin finish
- Hydrating
Cons
- Not vegan (beeswax)
- May smudge and fade
- Certain shades don’t have a smooth application
The Burt’s Bees Lipstick performs just as well as the lipsticks of established brands, only it uses natural ingredients that are less likely to irritate your skin or get flagged as potentially toxic. We love the creamy, satin finish and the 18 rich and hydrating shades, though a few shades are somewhat lackluster.
Buyers note that this product tends to smudge and fade, so you will need to reapply throughout the day. In addition, certain shades don’t apply as smoothly as others. This product is also not vegan because it contains beeswax.
Best Clean Liquid Formula: Honest Beauty Liquid Lipstick
Pros
- Hydrating
- Can use balm to soften the color
- Matte finish
Cons
- Only 8 shades
- Pictures don’t show lipstick on different skin tones
- Fades
Looking for a matte, liquid lipstick that promises non-toxic, clean ingredients? Try the Honest Beauty Liquid Lipstick. Hydrating ingredients like avocado oil and hyaluronic acid prevent the cracked, dry appearance of traditional matte lipsticks. We also like that this product pairs well with the Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm if you want to create a softer, muted color.
What we don’t like: This product comes in just eight shades and there are no nude colors. We also wish the brand showcased the lipsticks on people with different skin tones (not just Jessica Alba), so that buyers could see what the different colors might look like on their skin. This formula is not as long-lasting as other liquid lipsticks.
People Also Ask
-
Q: What drugstore lipstick ingredients should I avoid if I have sensitive skin?
A:We recommend avoiding fragrance and certain natural oils, including almond, citrus, lavender, jasmine and peppermint oil, which could cause irritation.
-
Q: Which brand is best for lipsticks?
A:Both modern and classic lipstick brands offer excellent products, but the drugstore brands with the best reputation include Revlon, Maybelline, NYX and the Lip Bar.
-
Q: How much do drugstore lipsticks cost?
A:The cost of drugstore lipsticks ranges between $1 and $35, though most products fall between $5 and $10.
-
Q: What’s the best lipstick shade?
A:The wonderful thing about lipstick is that you can wear any shade your heart desires. But if you want to find colors that complement your skin, first determine your skin undertone. If the veins on your inner wrist are blue, you have cool undertones. If they are more green, you have warm undertones. And if they are a mix of green, purple and blue, you have neutral undertones. From there, follow these guidelines: Blue and purple hues pair well with cool undertones, red and orange pair well with warm undertones and most colors work with neutral undertones.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.