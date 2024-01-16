Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Pucker up, because we just found the celebrity lipstick of choice! With all of the different options out there, narrowing down your go-to lip look is overwhelming. Balms and glosses and tints, oh my! But now the search is over, because two of our favorite stars swear by the same lipstick. Both Margot Robbie and Sofia Richie use Chanel Rouge Coco Baume! So, you know what this means — it’s Barbie-approved.

Celebrity makeup artist Pati Dubroff applied this Chanel tinted lip balm for Richie’s wedding day and Robbie’s London Barbie premiere. As Dubroff told Vogue, “We wanted the lips to look fresh and soft, and not have a weighty lipstick feeling. Kissable lips!”

Read on to shop this celeb-approved Chanel lipstick!

Get the Rouge Coco Balm for just $45 at Chanel!

When it comes to beauty or fashion, it doesn’t get chicer than Chanel. Whether you’re shopping for a handbag or highlighter, this designer brand is the holy grail. So, it’s no surprise that the Chanel Rouge Coco Baume is luxuriously luminous! Formulated with antioxidant-rich oil, this hydrating balm leaves your lips soft and smooth while delivering buildable color. Go from sheer to opaque, depending on how much product you apply.

Both Richie and Robbie used the shade 928 Pink Delight — this peachy pink has sold out in the past, so make sure you grab it before it’s gone! If this particular pigment is not your preference, there are 11 other colors to choose from.

There may be some magic in this makeup. After Richie’s viral wedding, she became the Internet’s It girl and style icon. And after the Barbie premiere, Robbie broke box-office history, earning a reported $50 million and plenty of award nominations. And both blonde beauties were wearing this Chanel Rouge Coco Baume lipstick at the time… coincidence? We think not!

Channel these Hollywood starlets and get the perfect pout with this iconic tinted lip balm by Chanel!

