When it comes to real-like advice, just ask Reese Witherspoon. Need a new book recommendation? The Reese’s Book Club creator is your gal! What about style suggestions? The Draper James founder always looks lovely. And if you have beauty questions, the Legally Blonde star has the answers (after all, she taught Us that “the first cardinal rule of perm maintenance that you’re forbidden to wet your hair for at least 24 hours after getting a perm at the risk of deactivating the ammonium thioglycolate”). She doesn’t just know about haircare — but skincare as well!

“Skincare has been a huge part of my life for 30 years, being on camera so much and making sure that I have a good base for makeup,” Witherspoon told Forbes. Once she discovered Biossance, she was so impressed with the clean skincare line that she became a brand ambassador! “My number one thing is the Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Cream,” she said. “It’s what I use the most. It’s what I have to have every morning and every night. It’s very moisturizing, but it’s not greasy or slick. It creates a perfect base for makeup but it’s also enough that it can be a great night cream.”

Get the Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Cream for just $62 at Amazon!

The Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Cream is a moisturizing must-have! Packed with lipids and ceramides, this whipped cream hydrates, plumps and smooths skin. Only nourishing, never greasy. Since it’s winter, our skin is especially rough and crepey. Say goodbye to dryness and hello to a healthy, dewy glow with this rich repair cream!

Formulated with hyaluronic acid, squalene and fatty acids, these powerful ingredients support the skin’s moisture barrier. Your skin will be radiant and revitalized!

One reviewer reported, “I use this on my whole body, it’s that good. It does not break me out, which most face creams do. It soothes any and all irritation.”

Where Witherspoon leads, we will follow. Try her favorite cream today!

