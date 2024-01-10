Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When one celebrity loves a beauty product, we’re intrigued. When two celebrities love a beauty product, we’re tempted. And when eight celebrities love a beauty product, we’re sold.

That’s the case with the Caudalie Beauty Elixir! This cult-favorite facial mist — currently ringing in at just $20 on Amazon — brightens and smooths skin, minimizes pores and sets makeup. In other words, it’s a skincare superhero! Keep scrolling to find out which stars swear by this refreshing spray.

Margot Robbie

The Barbie star once told Vogue UK, “I also really like…the Caudalie Beauty Elixir. I have one in my bag all the time.”

Blake Lively

Us Weekly reported that the Gossip Girl alum shared a snap of her makeup drawer back in 2019, and this Beauty Elixir made a cameo.

Madison Beer

The pop star spilled her Beauty Secrets with Vogue, calling the Beauty Elixir “my favorite facial spray in the entire world.”

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

When W asked the supermodel to name her “makeup miracle,” she said, “The Beauty Elixir from Caudalie. I discovered Caudalie backstage at a fashion show like 10 years ago, it’s been one of those products that I’ve really kept with me ever since. It’s a product you can use all day, everyday throughout your day. There’s no right or wrong way to use it, and it just feels incredible. It’s such a revival for the skin. It’s a great way to set makeup. I love it use on the a hot day, or even just to have one in my handbag. It’s brilliant for traveling, it’s fantastic for keeping the skin supple and glowy and moisturized during flights and certainly great when you’re landing after a long redeye. It’s just one of those products I’ve not had be a part of my makeup bag.”

Victoria Beckham

Posh Spice was a decade ahead of Us with this beauty trend! In 2012, she tweeted, “Caudalie from Paris gives u a ‘glowing complexion’ use it on top of your make up x vb.”

Jamie Chung

The actress exclusively told Us Weekly that she keeps this must-have mist in her bag. “I’ve got Caudalie Beauty Elixir face spray,” she said. “It’s for when I’ve been walking all day and I need to bring my makeup back to life.”

Annie Murphy

The Schitt’s Creek star revealed her morning beauty routine to Refinery29: ““I wash my face with Caudalie cleanser, spritz it with Caudalie spritz-stuff and slap on some Caudalie eye cream.” (The Beauty Elixir is the “Caudalie spritz-stuff” in question.)

Jessica Szohr

Another Gossip Girl alum, Jessica Szohr, once told OK! Magazine, “I feel like I always use the Elixir by Caudalie. It’s a very refreshing spray. If you do wear a little bit of makeup it keeps it on without looking too oily. It’s just amazing!”

