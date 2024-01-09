Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Addison Rae is the ultimate influencer. With over 88 million followers, the Thanksgiving star is one of the most popular personalities on TikTok. Fans can’t get enough of her style or skincare! Earlier today, the internet’s It girl posted her “perfect everyday makeup routine” using beauty products from Ilia Beauty. This clean beauty brand has earned the seal of approval from countless celebs, including Kate Hudson, Cindy Crawford, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Pamela Anderson.

Related: Get Emma Stone's Golden Globes Glam With These Charlotte Tilbury Essentials Emma Stone was in her element last night at the Golden Globes! The Poor Things star took home the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), which she previously won in 2017 for La La Land. She also had her besties by her side, from Taylor Swift to Jennifer Lawrence. […]

We love these how light and luminous these products feel, adding just the right amount of coverage without weighing down our complexion. And we’re all about conscious ingredients that protect our skin and protect the environment! Glad that Addison Rae is on board too.

Below are the four staples in Addison’s daily routine, which just so happen to be the company’s cult-favorites.

Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

“My skin’s been really sensitive lately, so I’m just gonna keep it light.” This award-winning skin tint delivers light coverage, SPF 40 and a dewy finish while reducing the look of wrinkles and redness.

$48.00 See It!

Also available at Ilia!

Multi-Stick for Lips and Cheeks

“Then I’m going to go in with my Multi-Stick in Dear Ruby. I’m gonna warm it up on the back of my hand. I love a post-workout flush.” This multi-purpose product works as a lip balm or blush!

$36.00 See It!

Also available at Ilia!

Limitless Mascara

“I’m going to go in with my Limitless Mascara.” This award-winning mascara lengthens, lifts and separates lashes without flaking.

$28.00 See It!

Also available at Ilia!

Related: Sabrina Carpenter Says This 'Beautiful' Lip Gloss Is in Her Everyday Makeup Bag Sabrina Carpenter has had quite a year! The former Disney star topped the charts with her pop hits, opened for Taylor Swift on the international Eras tour and performed on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. While we can’t get Carpenter’s music out of our head, it’s her beauty routine that has really broken the Internet recently. We […]

The Base Face Milk

“Quarter-size amount, gonna press this into my skin. Super hydrating and strengthens your skin barrier. It’s a great base for your makeup or even applying it after.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

$58.00 See It!

Related: Lauren Graham Swears by This Award-Winning Miracle Balm Where Lauren Graham leads, we will follow. Whether she’s taking care of business as fast-talking, coffee-chugging Lorelai Gilmore on Gilmore Girls (our comfort show) or inspiring Us with her infinite wisdom as an author, she always seems to have the answers. And now, the actress is spilling her beauty secrets! A few months ago, the […]