Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Addison Rae Shares Her ‘Perfect Everyday Makeup Routine’ With Ilia Beauty Products

By
Addison Rae
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Addison Rae is the ultimate influencer. With over 88 million followers, the Thanksgiving star is one of the most popular personalities on TikTok. Fans can’t get enough of her style or skincare! Earlier today, the internet’s It girl posted her “perfect everyday makeup routine” using beauty products from Ilia Beauty. This clean beauty brand has earned the seal of approval from countless celebs, including Kate Hudson, Cindy Crawford, BeyoncéRihannaKim KardashianJennifer Lopez and Pamela Anderson.

Related: Get Emma Stone's Golden Globes Glam With These Charlotte Tilbury Essentials

We love these how light and luminous these products feel, adding just the right amount of coverage without weighing down our complexion. And we’re all about conscious ingredients that protect our skin and protect the environment! Glad that Addison Rae is on board too.

Below are the four staples in Addison’s daily routine, which just so happen to be the company’s cult-favorites.

Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

Super Skin serum
Ilia Beauty

“My skin’s been really sensitive lately, so I’m just gonna keep it light.” This award-winning skin tint delivers light coverage, SPF 40 and a dewy finish while reducing the look of wrinkles and redness.

$48.00
See It!

Also available at Ilia!

Multi-Stick for Lips and Cheeks

Ilia multi-stick
Ilia Beauty

“Then I’m going to go in with my Multi-Stick in Dear Ruby. I’m gonna warm it up on the back of my hand. I love a post-workout flush.” This multi-purpose product works as a lip balm or blush!

$36.00
See It!

Also available at Ilia!

Limitless Mascara

limitless mascara
Ilia Beauty

“I’m going to go in with my Limitless Mascara.” This award-winning mascara lengthens, lifts and separates lashes without flaking.

$28.00
See It!

Also available at Ilia!

Related: Sabrina Carpenter Says This 'Beautiful' Lip Gloss Is in Her Everyday Makeup Bag

The Base Face Milk

base face milk
Ilia Beauty

“Quarter-size amount, gonna press this into my skin. Super hydrating and strengthens your skin barrier. It’s a great base for your makeup or even applying it after.”

$58.00
See It!

Related: Lauren Graham Swears by This Award-Winning Miracle Balm

Portrait of a Young Woman in Sportswear and Smartwatch Enjoying Healthy Living and Exercise, Radiating Happiness and Positivity During Leisure Exercise in a Public Park at Sunset. Positive Vibes. Enjoying Healthy Living And Outdoor Wellbeing. Smart Wellness.

Deal of the Day

The Fitbit Smartwatch I Wear Every Day Is $50 Off — Here’s Why I Love It View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

In this article

Addison Rae

Addison Rae Easterling

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!