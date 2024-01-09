Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Addison Rae is the ultimate influencer. With over 88 million followers, the Thanksgiving star is one of the most popular personalities on TikTok. Fans can’t get enough of her style or skincare! Earlier today, the internet’s It girl posted her “perfect everyday makeup routine” using beauty products from Ilia Beauty. This clean beauty brand has earned the seal of approval from countless celebs, including Kate Hudson, Cindy Crawford, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Pamela Anderson.
We love these how light and luminous these products feel, adding just the right amount of coverage without weighing down our complexion. And we’re all about conscious ingredients that protect our skin and protect the environment! Glad that Addison Rae is on board too.
Below are the four staples in Addison’s daily routine, which just so happen to be the company’s cult-favorites.
Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40
“My skin’s been really sensitive lately, so I’m just gonna keep it light.” This award-winning skin tint delivers light coverage, SPF 40 and a dewy finish while reducing the look of wrinkles and redness.
Also available at Ilia!
Multi-Stick for Lips and Cheeks
“Then I’m going to go in with my Multi-Stick in Dear Ruby. I’m gonna warm it up on the back of my hand. I love a post-workout flush.” This multi-purpose product works as a lip balm or blush!
Also available at Ilia!
Limitless Mascara
“I’m going to go in with my Limitless Mascara.” This award-winning mascara lengthens, lifts and separates lashes without flaking.
Also available at Ilia!
The Base Face Milk
“Quarter-size amount, gonna press this into my skin. Super hydrating and strengthens your skin barrier. It’s a great base for your makeup or even applying it after.”