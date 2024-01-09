Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Where Lauren Graham leads, we will follow. Whether she’s taking care of business as fast-talking, coffee-chugging Lorelai Gilmore on Gilmore Girls (our comfort show) or inspiring Us with her infinite wisdom as an author, she always seems to have the answers. And now, the actress is spilling her beauty secrets!

A few months ago, the Parenthood actress shared some of her favorite things with New York Magazine’s The Strategist. One of the must-haves on her list? The award-winning Miracle Balm from Jones Road, launched by makeup artist Bobbi Brown.

“I like things that could almost convincingly look like your natural skin, your natural rosy blush, and this does that,” Graham said. “It comes in colors, but you don’t even really need a color. I know the term dewy is overused, but it does really give you a dewy finish. As the container is quite large, I put it in a smaller lip balm container to take with me — for example, on the plane. Dip it in and smudge it around, and you can’t go wrong. It’s very light, very translucent.”

Get the Miracle Balm for just $38 at Jones Road!

The Jones Road Miracle Balm delivers that effortless no-makeup makeup look that fits in with the clean beauty trend. Wear this versatile product alone or on top of foundation for a luminous, light-reflecting glow. Made from jojoba seed oil, this antioxidant-rich balm hydrates and brightens your skin.

Founder Bobbi Brown called this Miracle Balm “genius in a pot. Once you break the seal of the balm, you can wear it alone, or use it to bronze, highlight or tint the skin by mixing and matching shades.” Apply the balm to your cheeks or lips (not your eyes!) using your fingertips or a brush.

There are 10 different shades to choose from: Au Naturel, a clear balm with a opal pearl sheen; Happy Hour, a sheer pink with silver shimmer; Dusty Rose, a rosy pink sheer tint; Flushed, a cool pink with a subtle sheen; Miami Beach; a peachy coral with gold shimmer; Golden Hour, a sheer hold with multidimensional shimmer; Magic Hour, a sheer bronze with silver shimmer; Bronze, a brown sheer-to-buildable tint; Tawny, a reddish brown sheet-to-buildable tint and Sunkissed, a reddish bronze tint.

If you’re looking for a subtle, dewy flush, then this Miracle Balm is your new holy grail.

See it! Get the Miracle Balm for just $38 at Jones Road!

