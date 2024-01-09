Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Watching red carpet fashion at award shows is like window-shopping on Rodeo Drive — we can only afford to admire these gorgeous garments from afar. But if you want to recreate celebrity style without breaking the bank, then we have the perfect brand for you! Reformation is the sustainable clothing line that has earned the celeb seal of approval. From elevated basics to standout silhouettes, these pieces are all eco-friendly and (fairly) budget-friendly.

Below are nine pieces worn in the last year by some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Grab these looks before they’re gone!

Taylor Swift: River Knee-High Boots

A loyal fan of Reformation, Taylor Swift rocked these knee-high boots while out in New York City last month.

$478.00 See It!

Kendall Jenner: Cynthia High-Waisted Jeans

Kendall Jenner wore these high-rise straight jeans at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, Tyler, the Creator‘s music festival. Choose from nine different designs!

$148.00 See It!

Emma Stone: Truro Top

The Golden Globes winner supported her pal Taylor Swift at the Eras tour in August clad in this peplum top. Such a cute look for date night!

$370.00 See It!

Selena Gomez: Garrett Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck

Selena Gomez was featured in the Innovator Awards last year in this soft cashmere turtleneck. And yes, we’re obsessed!

Olivia Rodrigo: Houndstooth Baker Coat

The “Vampire” singer has been spotted sporting this houndstooth coat multiple times, including out with her rumored new man in New York City.

$398.00 See It!

Ashley Benson: Layla Silk Midi Skirt

The Pretty Little Liars alum attended an event in Beverly Hills in this silk midi skirt, loafers and a leather jacket.

$198.00 See It!

Emma Watson: Nadira Dress in Countryside

The Harry Potter star posed for Forbes Magazine in this feminine floral frock. Such a lovely sundress for spring and summer!

$278.00 See It!

Kaia Gerber: Adeline Top

Kaia Geber hit up a farmer’s market alongside boyfriend Austin Butler in October wearing this white button-down blouse.

$148.00 See It!

Taylor Hill: Wade Kitten Heels

In November, the model posted a photo on Instagram in these trendy pointed-toe kitten heels.

$278.00 See It!