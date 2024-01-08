Your account
Channel Billie Eilish’s Preppy Golden Globes Style in These Mary Janes

By

Billie Eilish Red Carpet Arrival Golden Globes 2024
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ding, ding ding! School is in session. Billie Eilish gave Us all a lesson in celebrity style on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet last night. The singer, who took home an award for Best Original Song for “What Was I Made For?” from 2023’s Barbie, schooled the audience on how to mash up preppy, academic style with a grunge twist. Naturally, we were taking notes!

For the big night, Eilish rocked an oversized navy blazer over a striped dress shirt and a khaki skirt – all from designer Willy Chavarria. While we couldn’t keep our eyes off of the Gen Z-friendly ensemble, her thrifted Mary Jane-style flats stole the show. Teamed with ruffle socks, it was a match made in footwear heaven.

Naturally, we had to channel the “Ocean Eyes” crooner, so we’ve gathered up several similar options to get Eilish’s look — all from Zappos. Want to recreate her award-winning aesthetic? Read on for our picks!

Sofft Elsey Flats

Buy on Zappos | $120.00
Dirty Laundry Lita Jane Heel

Buy on Zappos | $44You Save -59%
On Sale: $70
Sam Edelman Michaela Flats

Buy on Zappos | $130.00
Free People Rumor Diamante Mary Jane

Buy on Zappos | $138You Save 10%
On Sale: $124
Vagabond Shoemakers Ansie Patent Leather Double Band Mary Jane

Buy on Zappos | $175.00
Stuart Weitzman Nolita Gem Mary Jane

Buy on Zappos | $550.00
Katy Perry The Evie Mary Jane

Buy on Zappos | $89.00
Journee Collection Tru Comfort Foam Okenna Pumps

Buy on Zappos | $65You Save 17%
On Sale: $54
Sam Edelman Jildie Pump

Buy on Zappos | $140.00
