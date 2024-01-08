Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Ding, ding ding! School is in session. Billie Eilish gave Us all a lesson in celebrity style on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet last night. The singer, who took home an award for Best Original Song for “What Was I Made For?” from 2023’s Barbie, schooled the audience on how to mash up preppy, academic style with a grunge twist. Naturally, we were taking notes!
For the big night, Eilish rocked an oversized navy blazer over a striped dress shirt and a khaki skirt – all from designer Willy Chavarria. While we couldn’t keep our eyes off of the Gen Z-friendly ensemble, her thrifted Mary Jane-style flats stole the show. Teamed with ruffle socks, it was a match made in footwear heaven.
Naturally, we had to channel the “Ocean Eyes” crooner, so we’ve gathered up several similar options to get Eilish’s look — all from Zappos. Want to recreate her award-winning aesthetic? Read on for our picks!
