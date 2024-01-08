Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Ding, ding ding! School is in session. Billie Eilish gave Us all a lesson in celebrity style on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet last night. The singer, who took home an award for Best Original Song for “What Was I Made For?” from 2023’s Barbie, schooled the audience on how to mash up preppy, academic style with a grunge twist. Naturally, we were taking notes!

For the big night, Eilish rocked an oversized navy blazer over a striped dress shirt and a khaki skirt – all from designer Willy Chavarria. While we couldn’t keep our eyes off of the Gen Z-friendly ensemble, her thrifted Mary Jane-style flats stole the show. Teamed with ruffle socks, it was a match made in footwear heaven.

Naturally, we had to channel the “Ocean Eyes” crooner, so we’ve gathered up several similar options to get Eilish’s look — all from Zappos. Want to recreate her award-winning aesthetic? Read on for our picks!

Sofft Elsey Flats

Buy on Zappos | $120.00 See it!

Dirty Laundry Lita Jane Heel

Buy on Zappos | $44 You Save -59% On Sale: $70 See it!

Sam Edelman Michaela Flats

Buy on Zappos | $130.00 See it!

Free People Rumor Diamante Mary Jane

Buy on Zappos | $138 You Save 10% On Sale: $124 See it!

Vagabond Shoemakers Ansie Patent Leather Double Band Mary Jane

Buy on Zappos | $175.00 See it!

Stuart Weitzman Nolita Gem Mary Jane

Buy on Zappos | $550.00 See it!

Katy Perry The Evie Mary Jane

Buy on Zappos | $89.00 See it!

Journee Collection Tru Comfort Foam Okenna Pumps

Buy on Zappos | $65 You Save 17% On Sale: $54 See it!

Sam Edelman Jildie Pump

Buy on Zappos | $140.00 See it!

