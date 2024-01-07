Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Often, when it comes to padding your wardrobe, we tend to gravitate towards pieces that are super expensive and trendy — so trendy, in fact, that sometimes the items don’t have a long shelf life. That’s why it’s important to invest in basic pieces that offer plenty of versatility to elevate the garments already in your closet.

If you’re looking for durable t-shirts or a chic little black dress that will become your new sartorial bestie, we have you covered. We found 17 elevated basics that will make any outfit look more expensive — read on to see our picks!

1. Sleek Slingbacks: These white slingback pumps feel trendy but classic — just $180!

2. Versatile Leathers: This leather-like oversized shacket can go from day to night easily — was $198, now just $59!

3. Off-The-Shoulder Regalia: Show off your shoulders in this easy triomphe top — just $108!

4. Everyday Essential: Kim Kardashian knows how to rock anything and her SKIMS long sleeve T-shirt may become your new closet staple— just $54!

5. One-Shoulder Duality: This cut out bodysuit feels reminiscent of the Mugler options that swarmed fashion and social media alike last year — just $58!

6. Carry Everything: Get in on the cargo trend easily with these neutral cargo pants — just $119!

7. Shiny Flexibility: Throw on these faux patent leather leggings and elevate any outfit — was $110, now just $33!

8. Birds Of A Feather: Add a little drama and feathers to your look with this black mini skirt — just $118!

9. Office Chic: Take these flex motion trouser pants from the office to after hour events effortlessly — was $43, now just $27!

10. Motor Babe Vibes: Showcase your hard exterior in this eye-catching moto jacket — just $100!

11. Baggy As Usual: Mid-waisted jeans are on-trend right now, and this pair has an equally as trendy baggy silhouette — was $66, now just $46!

12. Structured Refinement: Pop this overcoat on top of your attire and give yourself a streamlined finish — just $139!

13. Show Some Skin: This edgy LBD will help you standout at any upcoming event — was $65, now just $46!

14. Boudoir-On-The-Go: Slip dresses were arguably one of the most popular trends of 2023, try your hand at it with this satin slipdress — just $119!

15. Casual Coziness: This chunky knit sweater goes well with jeans, skirts, trousers, leggings — anything basically — was $63, now just $47!

16. Tie It With A Bow: Many predict that 2024 will be the year of bows, and this pointed toe pump will let you play with the trend without spending too much — was $150, now just $105!

17. Criss-Cross Reveal: Try this criss-cross top for a functional yet stylish option — just $88!