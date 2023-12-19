17 Basic Essentials Every Girl Needs All Year Long

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

A girl needs choices in her closet to construct the perfect wardrobe. Not just the festive attire for holiday occasions, but the white tee, straight-cut pants, sleek blazer and so on. These classics make up the essentials you’ll grab on the go, no matter the season. It cuts down the amount of time you spend going through your drawers searching for items to wear when everything just works together — especially if your closet is organized so festive attire hangs on one end, and the everyday staples on the other.

With that in mind, I’ve put together my favorite grab-and-go pieces that polish off my outfits. Let’s dive in, shall we?

Accessories

1. Oui, Merci: Add a Liberty London neck scarf to your outfit and pair it with a striped shirt and jeans for a bit of Parisian flair.

2. Dance Darling: Ballet flats have never been out of style and are a very comfortable means of transportation, especially if you’re a city slicker.

3. Thanks, It’s French: Swipe rouge lipstick by Chanel on your soft lips and feel like the prettiest woman in the room, not exactly a clothing item but an essential nevertheless.

Tees

4. Ciao: Who doesn’t love a little romance language smothered in pink and red? This tee will add a pop of color and fun to your timeless look.

5. Tee Up: A white tee is a blank canvas in every wardrobe. I prefer mine with a V-neck cut so that it elongates my neckline.

6. So Graphic: Everyone needs at least one graphic tee in their collection to land the carefree girl aesthetic. You know, the one that plays in a band on the weekends in Brooklyn and develops film.

7. Must-Have: Whether you’re going on a yacht or buying groceries, you need this classic striped boatneck top.

Sweaters

8. Cable Up: This is a classic ’90s rom-com cable sweater which never goes out of style and is worth adding to cart.

9. Knit-tastic: Throw on this oversized cashmere boyfriend cardigan with just about everything to stay warm this winter.

10. Snuggle In: This baby alpaca-wool sweater feels soft against your skin and doesn’t leave you feeling claustrophobic around the neck thanks to the loose turtleneck.

Jeans

11. Straight Cut: This clean, straight pair of jeans keeps things simple and draws the eye toward the slimming shape it provides.

12. Proportions Are Everything: Here, we can pair an oversized sweater with these fitted skinny jeans for the perfect juxtaposition.

13. Wide Open: The wide-leg silhouette is the breakout star of 2023 because of its loose, casual feel we’ve embraced for the past several years.

Dresses

14. Oh, Hey: Try a modern update on the LBD with a high neck and mini dress cut which highlights your legs.

15. So Sleek: A slip dress is a must because of its always-on shape and versatility — whether it’s layered with a sweater or just on its own, you’ll always look sophisticated.

16. Cozy & Chic: This dress feels like a hug around your body with its turtleneck fit and soft knit feel.

17. LBD: For when you need to keep things professional, add a long-sleeve black A-line dress to the mix.

