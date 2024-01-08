Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The Golden Globes kicked off the much anticipated awards season last night. The production was dazzling, and honestly, the rest of the awards shows have a lot to compete with — especially when it came to the celebrity beauty looks. We got the inside scoop on the exact beauty products some of our favorite celebs used to get red carpet ready. Best of all, every item is available on Amazon!

From makeup and skincare, to nail polishes and hair stylers, the below items have the stars’ seal of approval and will leave you looking your best for every occasion. Make the world your red carpet when you wear any of the following beauty products!

Golden Globe 2024 Makeup on Amazon

1. Kiss Naked Drama False Lashes: Dylan Mulvaney’s makeup artist used these drugstore-favorite lashes to give the actress fluttering fringe. Instead of simply gluing them to the lash line, her makeup artist glued the tips together with black lash glue to create a wow-worthy spikey effect — just $13!

2. Stila Stay All Day Foundation & Concealer: The Golden Globes are an all-day event — there’s so much more that goes on behind the scenes than just the carpet and the awards show. With that in mind, Rachel Brosnahan donned this long-wear foundation to ensure her face looked flawless through every event — just $42!

3. Stila Suede Shade Liquid Eye Shadow: This pinky nude liquid eyeshadow created the perfect neutral eye on Brosnahan. All her makeup artist needed was a dab of product to create a soft smoked out eyeshadow look — just $24!

4. Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner: This award-winning liquid liner tied Brosnahan’s entire look together and really drew attention to her eyes — just $23!

5. Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick: While a lot of celebs chose to rock a red lip, Brosnahan’s was our favorite because it matched her dress to a tee. She wore the shade Beso, a true red that looks phenomenal on all skin tones — just $12

6. E.l.f. Camo Liquid Blush: It’s so refreshing to see celebs wearing drugstore makeup on the red carpet! Sarah Rafferty opted for a full face of e.l.f., including the brand new Camo Liquid Blush in Coral Crush, which was placed right on the apples of her cheeks — just $7!

7. E.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil: Lip gloss is out, and lip oil is in! This nourishing formula imparts lips with a burst of hydration and glass-like shine. Gina Torres looked angelic wearing the shade Honey Talks throughout the night — was $12, now just $8!

8. Lashify Eyelash Extensions: For stars like Natasha Lyonn, Rachel Brosnahan and Sarah Rafferty who wanted more natural-looking lashes, Lashify was the only way to go! — just $29!

Golden Globe 2024 Nails on Amazon

9. Essie Nail Polish in Licorice: We’re completely obsessed with the fact that Selena Gomez‘srockstar manicure was completed with our favorite affordable polish, Essie — just $10!

10. Essie Gel Setter Top Coat: The reason Gomez’s mani had an dazzling shine was thanks to this glossy top coat — just $11!

11. Sally Hansen Good.Kind.Pure Demi Matte Vegan Nail Color: The Crown star (and Globe winner!) Elizabeth Debicki kept her nails sweet and simple with Sally Hansen, opting for the low-key Cashew Butter hue.

Golden Globe 2024 Skincare on Amazon

12. ZIIP Halo Facial Toning Device: The secret to celebs’ lifted, chiseled features on the red carpet? It’s reportedly this little microcurrent device. Margot Robbie and Elizabeth Olsen both used the facial toning tool in preparation for the show to get that Golden Globe glow — just $349!

13. L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Anti-Aging Midnight Serum: This smoothing face serum was Helen Mirren‘s secret weapon for plump, photo-ready skin for the awards. Packed with antioxidants, it also provides a subtle glow — just $34!

14. L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid + Caffeine Hydrating Eye Serum: It’s only normal for the stars to wake up with puffy eyes on a big day like the Golden Globes. To curb swelling and make it appear like she got a full 12 hours of rest, Caliee Spaeny’s skin was prepped with this cooling, depuffing eye serum! — was $33, now just $22!

15. L’Oréal Paris Bright Reveal 12% [Niacinamide + Amino Sulfonic + Ferulic Acid] Dark Spot Serum: Along with minimizing the look of dark spots, this lightweight serum also instantly gives skin a radiant appearance. And we think it’s one of the reasons why Elle Fanning looked ethereal at the show! — just $29!

Golden Globe 2024 Hair Products on Amazon

16. Phyto Paris Phytovolume Volumizing Blow-Dry Spray: Succession star, Sarah Snook, wowed on the red carpet. What we loved most about her look, though, was her hair, which is incredibly easy to replicate at home. This volumizing blow-dry spray from Phyto gave her ‘do natural volume for an effortless appeal — was $30, now just $28!

17. Virtue Recovery Shampoo & Conditioner Set: Before the hairstyling really starts, stars need to prep, prep, prep! In the case of Riley Keough, she opted to shampoo and condition with ultra hydrating set that works to repair hair after just one wash — was $86, now just $80!

18. Virtue Volumizing Primer: The key to Keough’s “I woke up like this” hair was this volumizing primer. A quick spritz before blow-drying provides weightless volume. An absolute must-have — just $40!

19. Virtue Healing Oil: Shiny hair is a major trend on and off the red carpet. Florence Pugh kept things sleek by running this nourishing oil through her hair before sculpting her impressive coif — just $44!

20. Virtue 6-in-1 Styling Paste: If you’re wondering how Pugh’sgravity-defying hair stayed in place throughout the night, it was thanks to this strong hold styling paste that strengthens, softens and smooths strands — just $40!

21. Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3: Emma Stone‘s unmistakable red mane was the center of attention on the Golden Globes carpet. Her hairstylist, Tracey Cunningham, made sure her copper hue was in tip-top shape with the help of Olaplex’s iconic No. 3 hair treatment — just $30!

