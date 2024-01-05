Your account
Stylish

Shine Like Selena Gomez in Silver Stiletto Boots — Shop on Amazon

By
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at the Los Angeles Lakers game on January 3, 2024.
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

“The heart wants what it wants,” and what our heart wants is Selena Gomez’s silver boots.

The Only Murders in the Building actress was looking totally loved up with boyfriend Benny Blanco during their fist public appearance as a couple. The two sat courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers game on Wednesday, January 3, at the Crypto.com Arena.

Gomez wore a black-and-white Ronny Kobo coat, Zara parachute pants and metallic silver booties with pointed toes and stiletto heels. Silver is in right now — so how about we update our shoe rack with a pair of boots like hers?

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at the Los Angeles Lakers game on January 3, 2024.
See it!

Get the Haotianano Silver Metallic Boots for just $77 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

Amazon shoppers say these boots, which launched on the site in October, “immediately catch the eye” and “are comfortable for being heels.” Like Gomez’s footwear, they’re calf-length, have a skinny heel and a pointed toe. Reviewers are loving them so much, one even asked, “Is it legal to marry shoes in the United States?”

These metallic boots currently have a 4.8/5 rating — and yes, they’re on Prime! They also come in a crocodile-style silver, as well as orange and purple variations.

Nail polish

Deal of the Day

Deal of the Day: Save Your Nails Forever With This Wildly Popular Product View Deal

Haotianano Women's Silver Metallic Ankle Boots Mirror Boots Pointed Toe Stiletto Booties,Silver,7
Haotianano

Haotianano Silver Metallic Boots

$77
See it!

Want to see some other silver shoes that had our eyes sparkling? Scroll below to check out what else we found on our search!

Shop more silver boots we love:

The Drop Women's Gail Heeled Ankle Boot Silver Mirror, 6.5
The Drop
You save: 20%

The Drop Gail Heeled Ankle Bootie

$64$80
See it!
DINTAHA Silver Booties for Women,Pointed Toe Low Heel Ankle Boots,Kitten Heel Metallic Boots for Women Size 8
DINTAHA
You save: 20%

Dintaha Pointed Toe Booties

$56$70
See it!
MAVMAX Women's Slouch Ankle Boots Pointy Toe Stiletto High Heel Booties US 8.5, silver
MAVMAX

Mavmax Slouch Ankle Boots

$42
See it!

Not your style? Explore more shoes here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Selena Gomez Bio Pic

Selena Gomez

