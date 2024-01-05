Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

“The heart wants what it wants,” and what our heart wants is Selena Gomez’s silver boots.

The Only Murders in the Building actress was looking totally loved up with boyfriend Benny Blanco during their fist public appearance as a couple. The two sat courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers game on Wednesday, January 3, at the Crypto.com Arena.

Gomez wore a black-and-white Ronny Kobo coat, Zara parachute pants and metallic silver booties with pointed toes and stiletto heels. Silver is in right now — so how about we update our shoe rack with a pair of boots like hers?

Get the Haotianano Silver Metallic Boots for just $77 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

Amazon shoppers say these boots, which launched on the site in October, “immediately catch the eye” and “are comfortable for being heels.” Like Gomez’s footwear, they’re calf-length, have a skinny heel and a pointed toe. Reviewers are loving them so much, one even asked, “Is it legal to marry shoes in the United States?”

These metallic boots currently have a 4.8/5 rating — and yes, they’re on Prime! They also come in a crocodile-style silver, as well as orange and purple variations.

Want to see some other silver shoes that had our eyes sparkling? Scroll below to check out what else we found on our search!

Shop more silver boots we love:

Not your style? Explore more shoes here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!