Despite the bitter temperatures on the streets of New York, this town uniquely forgoes cars and practically requires its residents to walk to every destination. We really only question this choice during January and February, as we shiver waiting for ground transportation.

If you’ve ever visited this city or watched a New York-based rom-com, you’re aware that everyone effortlessly exudes undeniable fashion sense. There are ways to maintain both style and warmth while strutting about — whether it’s white socks pulled over leggings teamed with an oversized coat and beanie, or a miniskirt combined with fleece-lined stockings — creating an illusion which tricks onlookers into whispering, “They must be SO cold.” Explore the trendy ensembles New Yorkers are embracing this winter to combat the cold below!

1. Trend Buy: Start with the humble white sock; it not only keeps your ankles warm, but it’s currently in style.

2. Pound the Pavement: This highly-rated combat boot is taking the streets by storm because of how practical it is. Also, Docs on sale — incredible!

3. Be Smart: These fleece-lined tights look sheer, but they are as cozy as sweatpants.

4. Versatile Style: Throw on this oversized cable sweater with leggings for off-duty afternoons, or long johns and wide-leg denim for an evening out.

5. Leggings for All Occasions: Shop lululemon’s top-rated tights that move with your every stride for days off to workouts.

6. Ready, Set, Go: The effortless crossbody is trendy and easy to bring with you absolutely everywhere.

7. Texture, Baby: Every girl loves dimension, so add it to your wardrobe with a velvet miniskirt to show off your legs (or boots!).

8. Easy Peasy: A nice lug loafer is a great way to look professional and a strong alternative to boots if you want something easy to slip into. Plus, the sole will create helpful traction.

9. Bridgerton Tough: For a touch of femininity with puffed sleeves and a James Dean flair, try this faux-leather jumpsuit with a side of attitude.

10. So Country Club: V-neck collared polo sweaters are in, and this one has an emphasis on the V, giving it a seductive feel.

11. Road Runner: I cannot express how popular these New Balance sneakers are right now, with the rubber sole wrapping around the heel.

12. Who, Me?: The cold shoulder sweater dress is always turning heads with heeled boots or sparkly sneakers.

13. Wide Stride: Leather remains a perpetual trend in this city, and currently, it takes centerstage in the form of wide-leg pants which will undoubtedly tempt you to invest in multiple pairs.

14. Date Night: She might be chilly, but this low-back mini dress is definitely chic — making that cold air worth the plunge. Perfect for those Galentine’s parties ahead.

15. CEO Vibes: Power suits are making a comeback, but in dress form — try this broad-shoulder dress for a boardroom entrance.

16. Sweater Weather: Oversized, cropped and made to perfection, this button-down sweater has flattering proportions on any silhouette.

17. Pack Your Life Up: ‘Tis the season to run towards warmer weather. This weekender bag will get you from the office to a cabana.

