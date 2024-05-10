Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

‘Tis the season for all things graduation. Whether you’re wrapping up your senior year in high school, completing undergrad or obtaining a graduate or professional degree, it’s time to celebrate all the hard work you’ve accomplished. Whoo hoo! Since graduation season in full swing it’s only right that you shop luxurious-looking white graduation dresses without breaking the bank.

Related: Attending a Graduation? 15 Amazon Jumpsuits Starting at $16 You'll Wear All Season Picture this: you just got invited to an extended family member’s graduation that you haven’t seen in years. Sound familiar? That’s a lot of Us right now! You want to look nice, of course, but you also don’t want to spend a bunch of money on something you’ll wear once and never touch again. If […]

With that in mind, we searched across some of our favorite retailers for stunning grad dresses under $100. Amazon, Windsor, Lulu’s and Abercrombie & Fitch all have trendy options that fit the bill. From strapless gowns with eye-catching accents to casual dresses for the most low-maintenance grad, we’ve got you covered. Check out our top picks below!

Strapless & One-Shoulder Strap Graduation Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Strut your stuff as you walk across the stage in this one-shoulder dress. It has the cutest tiered detailing that will blow in the wind — $51!

2. Talk About Tulle: You’ll be the star of the show in this stunning strapless mini. The tulle fuffle neckline and side ruched seams are two of our favorite accents — $50!

3. Hot Knot: Prepare to glide in this strapless maxi. It comes with a back slit so you can easily walk to get your degree — originally $47, now just $35!

4. Tied Up: Channel boho vibes in this one-shoulder maxi. You’ll want to pose in endless selfies all because of the flowy material and chic side slit — $46!

Short-Sleeve & Long-Sleeve Graduation Dresses

5. Puffy Sleeves: We can’t decide if we love the puff sleeves or the flowy ruffle hem on this cute dress more. The adjustable tie is a great addition, too — $36!

6. Cut-Out Cutie: This flowy long-sleeve dress is so charming from the front, but the back cut-outs give it an edgy flair — $40!

7. Casual Slay: This dress is perfect for fashionistas who like to keep things simple. It features an elastic bodice and a trendy empire waist design that gives way to a flowy tiered skirt — $49!

Sleeveless Graduation Dresses

8. LWD: When it comes to graduation season, there’s nothing like a classic little white dress. This sleeveless tank mini is equal parts comfy and cute — originally $35, now just $29!

9. Ruffles ‘N Swing: You’ll feel so confident rocking this swing mini. It features a waist-cinching adjustable belt and ruffle sleeves and neckline. The flowy fabric makes it look so airy and dreamy. — $40!

10. To The Races: This racer-back dress features the most subtle cut-outs — $46!

Spaghetti Strap Graduation Dresses

11. Curves Ahead: Put your curves on full display in this curve-hugging bodycon dress — $30!

12. Lacey Skater: Lacey accents along the bust gives this adorable mini dress a whimiscal touch! Along with a skaterback silhouette, this dress has a cute bow attachment on the back — $44!

13. Convertible Vibes: Is it a strapless or not? That is the question! This ruffle, tiered dress comes with straps that you can either wear or tuck for a tube-top inspired look — originally $90, now just $77!

14. Buttersoft Touch: This flowy dress will feel amazing against your skin. This lightweight mini has a chic asymmetrical ruffle hem and a crisscross open back design — $40!

15. Short ‘N Sweet: If you live by the mantra less is best you’ll want to check out this casual option. This white mini dress features ruffle detailing across the bodice and hidden built-in shorts — originally $80, now just $68!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

16. Luxe Look: You’ll turn heads in this stunning spaghetti strap midi dress! The bodyhugging fabric will fit like a glove — $36!