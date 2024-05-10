Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
‘Tis the season for all things graduation. Whether you’re wrapping up your senior year in high school, completing undergrad or obtaining a graduate or professional degree, it’s time to celebrate all the hard work you’ve accomplished. Whoo hoo! Since graduation season in full swing it’s only right that you shop luxurious-looking white graduation dresses without breaking the bank.
With that in mind, we searched across some of our favorite retailers for stunning grad dresses under $100. Amazon, Windsor, Lulu’s and Abercrombie & Fitch all have trendy options that fit the bill. From strapless gowns with eye-catching accents to casual dresses for the most low-maintenance grad, we’ve got you covered. Check out our top picks below!
Strapless & One-Shoulder Strap Graduation Dresses
1. Our Absolute Favorite: Strut your stuff as you walk across the stage in this one-shoulder dress. It has the cutest tiered detailing that will blow in the wind — $51!
2. Talk About Tulle: You’ll be the star of the show in this stunning strapless mini. The tulle fuffle neckline and side ruched seams are two of our favorite accents — $50!
3. Hot Knot: Prepare to glide in this strapless maxi. It comes with a back slit so you can easily walk to get your degree — originally $47, now just $35!
4. Tied Up: Channel boho vibes in this one-shoulder maxi. You’ll want to pose in endless selfies all because of the flowy material and chic side slit — $46!
Short-Sleeve & Long-Sleeve Graduation Dresses
5. Puffy Sleeves: We can’t decide if we love the puff sleeves or the flowy ruffle hem on this cute dress more. The adjustable tie is a great addition, too — $36!
6. Cut-Out Cutie: This flowy long-sleeve dress is so charming from the front, but the back cut-outs give it an edgy flair — $40!
7. Casual Slay: This dress is perfect for fashionistas who like to keep things simple. It features an elastic bodice and a trendy empire waist design that gives way to a flowy tiered skirt — $49!
Sleeveless Graduation Dresses
8. LWD: When it comes to graduation season, there’s nothing like a classic little white dress. This sleeveless tank mini is equal parts comfy and cute — originally $35, now just $29!
9. Ruffles ‘N Swing: You’ll feel so confident rocking this swing mini. It features a waist-cinching adjustable belt and ruffle sleeves and neckline. The flowy fabric makes it look so airy and dreamy. — $40!
10. To The Races: This racer-back dress features the most subtle cut-outs — $46!
Spaghetti Strap Graduation Dresses
11. Curves Ahead: Put your curves on full display in this curve-hugging bodycon dress — $30!
12. Lacey Skater: Lacey accents along the bust gives this adorable mini dress a whimiscal touch! Along with a skaterback silhouette, this dress has a cute bow attachment on the back — $44!
13. Convertible Vibes: Is it a strapless or not? That is the question! This ruffle, tiered dress comes with straps that you can either wear or tuck for a tube-top inspired look — originally $90, now just $77!
14. Buttersoft Touch: This flowy dress will feel amazing against your skin. This lightweight mini has a chic asymmetrical ruffle hem and a crisscross open back design — $40!
15. Short ‘N Sweet: If you live by the mantra less is best you’ll want to check out this casual option. This white mini dress features ruffle detailing across the bodice and hidden built-in shorts — originally $80, now just $68!
16. Luxe Look: You’ll turn heads in this stunning spaghetti strap midi dress! The bodyhugging fabric will fit like a glove — $36!