17 Best Dresses for All Winter Occasions

The tree is decorated, twinkling fairy lights surround our apartment and I’m itching to go out for cocktails and celebrate. So, I dress up in my party tops and mini skirts only to step out into the frigid air with cold-girl regrets. That is why I have put together a list of dresses we can wear out in winter for dates, church or an evening of decadent fun. What you decide to do out there is up to you, but hopefully, these dresses will be the cozy knits and sparkles you’ve been waiting for this time of year.

Keep It Casual(ish)

1. Bell of the Ball: It’s all about the bell-sleeve sweater dress and the ribbed knit which moves with your body.

2. Sunday’s Best: Always trust a dress with pockets to be your go-to fave, with cap sleeves covered with a sweater and boots for the winter.

3. No-Fuss: Toss on this buttery-soft sweater dress that’s so cozy, you could sleep in it. And, it also has pockets!

4. For Those California Winters: Try a walk on the beach in this hooded draw-string dress which has inclusive sizing and plenty of colors to choose from.

5. Thanks, It’s Cashmere: Made from Mongolian cashmere, this turtleneck sweater dress falls above the knees and pairs nicely with suede over-the-knee boots.

6. Oh, Glow On: Easily dressed up or down, this golden metallic midi dress will make you feel festive in any circumstance. It definitely deserves the most versatile award!

7. Steal of the Day: Not only is this dress marked down to $29.40, it has a high lettuce trim neckline and dainty maxi length with a side slit that can bring it into other seasons post-winter.

8. Flattering Figure: This body-hugging dress has a lovely silhouette with exaggerated balloon sleeves.

Dressed to the Nines

9. She Shines: Let the glitz and glamour follow your every step in a halter-ruched midi dress which looks elegant with a faux-fur shrug.

10. Mock Me: Feeling silky? Created from lightweight satin, enjoy a mock neck dress in just about any color of your choosing with long-fitted sleeves and plenty of sheen.

11. Soirèe, Please: Dazzle them with elegance and sophistication in a cocktail cowl-neck dress made from lush velvet and voted Amazon’s Choice.

12. Black Tie Required: If this dress doesn’t grab their attention, they’re a hopeless case — because this off-the-shoulder neckline elongates your features, and the slinky Jersey knit hugs your curves.

13. V-Special Occasion: Trimmed in feathers around the bodice, this magical strapless dress with a high front slit demands influencers to be influenced and attention to be held.

14. Call Me Sweetheart: Available in attention-grabbing red as well as other shades, this fitted dress works well from day to night and gives off a flirty, old-school vibe.

15. Batman’s Lover: Adorn yourself in a faux-leather liquid black strapless midi dress which will make you feel like Catwoman.

16. Attention Wanted: Let’s put practicality aside: this tiny plunge mini dress is perfect with the right overcoat to keep you warm — ideal for holiday parties and ex-boyfriend run-ins.

17. This Ol’ Thing: Designed with a corset bodice and silky material, this V-neck dress is ready to be taken out on the town.

