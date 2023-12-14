17 Must-Have Holiday Sweaters for the Ultimate Party Outfit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The parties are in full swing, and we’re rockin’ around the Christmas tree with our favorite punch and cookies. But a celebration is never fully complete unless you have the traditional ugly Christmas sweater. Not everyone can pull from their parents’ closets to find the ultimate chunky knit from Great Aunt Ethel, which is why we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite selections for your convenience. We have everything from traditional cardigans to punny sweaters that will make everyone giggle, so read on!

Traditional:

1. Bestselling Style: Think old school with this oversized red cardigan, embellished with knit ornamentation and two front pockets.

2. Top-Rated: If sweaters aren’t your thing and you like a fleece-lined sweatshirt, give these pink nutcrackers a try.

3. Good Deal: An easy addition to your closet at $40, this button-down cardigan has all of your holiday favorites knit into the sweater with a lightweight, breathable fabric.

4. Must-Have: A snowman with a top hat is a classic, especially in this sequined pullover that’s sure to snag compliments.

Quirky:

5. Bestselling Style: Treat Yo‘ Elf sweater is witty, embellished with sequins and whimsical elf legs digging through gifts.

6. Top-Rated: A corgi posing as a reindeer is a no-fail, adorable sweater with lots of personality.

7. Good Deal: Be the Christmas tree with ornamentation on a green cardigan, currently 29% off!

8. Must-Have: What is Christmas without Rudolph and his red nose? Light up your sweater with large bulbs and an adorable reindeer.

Funny:

9. Bestselling Style: Get lit! Quite literally, with this funny Christmas tree sweater that lights up.

10. Top-Rated: With over 8,000 ratings, this Santa riding a unicorn sweater in space will definitely make guests smile.

11. Good Deal: This is a sweater and party game wrapped into one. We guarantee you won’t be bored wearing this one, which will be remembered for years to come.

12. Must-Have: Cheeky and hilarious because everybody poops, even Santa, this sweater makes a great Uncle gift. It has even received an Amazon Choice badge!

13. Bonus: Shop the reason for the season, a sweater vest calling Jesus the birthday boy.

Stylish:

14. Bestselling Style: Feeling blue? This sweater will reflect your mood and add a spark of joy with multi-colored yarn and an exaggerated sleeve for added detail.

15. Top-Rated: Meet the cozy and snug plaid sweater you’ll want to add to your wardrobe ASAP with three large metallic buttons down the front.

16. Good Deal: Try something understated you can wear beyond the holidays, but still play along with the reindeer games in this Fair Isle red and white Apres knit.

17. Must-Have: Snowflakes are always a good idea, especially when featured in a bold traditional sweater.

