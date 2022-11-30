Impress Your Hometown Friends With These Holiday Fashion Cyber Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication but are subject to change.
Home for the holidays! It’s a time to reunite with family, share gifts, eat delicious food and… make sure everyone from your hometown knows how stylish you are now. If you’re looking to impress some old hometown friends (or even an old crush), we’re here to back you up!
Though Cyber Monday is over, the sales are still out there, so let’s get you dressed up for this holiday season. Whether you’re going to the bar or a potluck party, these deals are too good to pass up!
Milumia Elegant Mock-Neck Swing Dress
Excellent for pairing with cardigans and booties!
Lillusory Turtleneck Oversized Tunic Sweater
Cozy, flowy, fashionable!
Ivay Plaid Open Front Cardigan
Bound to perfect pretty much any outfit!
Leggings Depot Faux-Leather Leggings
For feasting while looking fabulous!
Exlura Square Neck Dress
Trendy in every way, this pretty dress will have you feeling like an icon!
Hyipels Argyle Sweater Vest
A stylish layering essential!
Pink Queen Turtleneck Oversized Sweater Dress
For becoming the comfy queen you were always meant to be!
Amazon Essentials Fashion Studio Terry Jumpsuit
Like ultra-elevated holiday pajamas you can wear out of the house!
LookbookStore Holiday Knit Sweater
For staying on theme without the “ugly” aesthetic!
Dowerme Cropped Ribbed Pullover
For the fans of anything/everything cropped!
Daily Ritual Georgette Midi Slip Dress
Layer over a fitted turtleneck in the winter!
Blooming Jelly Chiffon Pom Pom Blouse
Such pretty (and comfy) fabric!
Daily Ritual Fine Gauge Stretch Cardigan Sweater
So sophisticated yet easy to wear!
SySea High-Waisted Wide Leg Print Pants
A refined version of a cheetah print — available in so many colors!
Melifluous Shawl
Such a popular pick!
Looking for something else? Explore more Amazon Fashion here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
