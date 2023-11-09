Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Holiday parties are upon us! While during the actual holidays you might rock pajamas all day, there are plenty of other occasions that will call for a cute outfit. Office parties, get-togethers with friends, running into your childhood-friend-turned-handsome-man in your hometown — you know, the works!

Want to look snatched for any and all of the above occasions? Let’s shop shapewear. Whether you need a bodysuit or briefs, our shapewear picks below will be the perfect base layer for all of your best holiday outfits!

Bodysuits

1. Number One Bestseller! With over 25,000 reviews, this ShaperX bodysuit is the master of tummy control. Available for sizes XXS-5XL — starting at $36!

2. The Icon! Spanx is practically synonymous with shapewear. If you’re wearing a plunging dress this season, check out this Suit Your Fancy mid-thigh bodysuit — $148!

3. Going Strapless! Show off your shoulders with the help of this Body Beautiful Shapewear strapless bodysuit. It comes in three colors — $28!

4. Open Up! Hate when bodysuits squash down your bust and create a flat uniboob effect? Check out this open-bust Shapermint bodysuit — $28!

5. Sleeves, Please! This Eleady long-sleeve bodysuit is great for under your clothing, but you could totally wear it as your top too. Try it with a metallic midi skirt — $29!

Shorts

6. Deal Alert! Can you believe a pair of shapewear shorts from a trusted brand like Maidenform is under $20? These shorts are perfect for sculpting your tummy, thighs and hips — now $15!

7. Long Legs! Taller statures will appreciate the extra length in the legs of these Shapermint Essentials shaper shorts from Nordstrom. We also love that they come in five colors — $26!

8. Booty Rockin’ Everywhere! Tummy control is great, but if you’re looking for a little extra lift and sculpt for your booty, you’ll love the “3D peach” design on these Simpline shorts — $28!

9. Short and Sweet! Planning on wearing a super short skirt or dress? Check out these Woweny shaping boyshorts — $16!

10. Lovely Lace! Not only are the lace hems on these Joyshaper shorts pretty — they’re stretchy and comfy! The best of both worlds — $15!

Underwear

11. Unexpectedly Comfy! No irritation or panty lines? Obviously we’re all about these seamless sculpting briefs from ThirdLove — $20!

12. Thong Th-Thong Thong Thong! Prefer a thong? Need one for your outfit? Pick up this Werena tummy-control thong at Amazon — $16!

13. Silky Satin! The “liquid stretch” satin fabric of these Spanx shaping briefs is totally dreamy. It’s breathable too — $34!

14. High, High Waist! Some shapewear is focused solely on the lower belly, but these ultra-high-waisted Shapermint panties rise up near the bust for a super smooth look — $24!

15. Four-Way Stretch! You get not one but two amazingly stretchy Bali fajas with your purchase of this highly-rated shaping underwear — on sale for $19!

16. Everyday Essentials! Need something comfortable but effective you can wear even for everyday outfits? Check out this three-pack of Warner’s Blissful Benefits briefs — $13!

Tops

17. Colorful Camis! This Shapermint cami focuses on shaping your tummy, hips and more. It comes in basic colors as well as fun pops like pink and purple — $27!

18. Sans Straps! Strapless bras usually stink and do nothing to smooth or sculpt. So skip them! Try this Skims tube top from Nordstrom instead — $44!

19. Taking the Plunge! Need something to wear under a V-neck piece? Try this Loday compression tank as a layer underneath — $18!

20. Busting Out! Just as we included an open-bust bodysuit, we’re including this Spanx open-bust cami as a solid option that lets you wear your own bra — $64!

21. Squared Away! Square necklines are trendy, which is why we love this shaping VVX tank as both an undergarment and a visible top — $20!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

