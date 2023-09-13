Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Buying shapewear for larger busts can be complicated. Sure, you can just stick with shaping shorts, briefs or leggings — but if you want more full-body shaping or don’t want to deal with waistbands rolling down, a bodysuit is the way to go.
The issue here is that many shapewear bodysuits aren’t designed to properly support and cover large busts. Finding the best bodysuits for larger busts involves careful research, comparisons and considerations. Color, price, style and obviously sizing come into play.
We’re here to make things easier for you. We’ve found the best shapewear bodysuits for larger busts on the internet, and we’re listing top highlights, pros and cons for each one. Shop below!
Best Overall Bodysuit: Skims Scoop Neck Thong Bodysuit
Top Highlights:
- Available in many nude shades
- Sizes XXS-4X
- Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear brand
Pros:
- No panty lines
- Strong, targeted support
- Snap-closure gusset
Cons:
- Not adjustable
- Not everyone wants a thong bottom
- Espresso and Onyx shades are currently sold out
This compressive bodysuit may smooth and define your waist, core, stomach and back without squashing your bust. In fact, it’s made to enhance your natural shape!
Best Bodysuit With Shorts: ShaperX Tummy Control Bodysuit
Top Highlights:
- No. 1 bestseller
- Available in two shades
- Flexible sizing
Pros:
- Over 21,000 reviews
- No-compression bra design
- Adjustable straps
Cons:
- May not be able to wear with high-slit dresses
- Larger busts may potentially need to size up
- Skinny straps could possibly bug some shoppers
Along with sculpting your core, this stretchy bodysuit has a booty-lifting and thigh-shaping design. Grab it in beige or black, or check out the thong and brief options for more color choices!
Best Open-Bust Bodysuit: Spanx OnCore Open-Bust Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
Top Highlights:
- Wear your own bra
- Support Level 3: Sculpting
- Sizes XS-3X
Pros:
- Open bust means you can wear a bra you know fits well
- Side and tummy panels plus booty-enhancing pockets
- Adjustable straps
Cons:
- Only two colors
- A pricier pick
- Must provide your own bra
When it comes to shapewear, Spanx will always be in the picture — and rightfully so! This open-bust bodysuit nixes the issue of ill-fitting chest designs by scooping beneath the breasts instead, letting you wear your own bra!
Best Splurge Bodysuit: Honeylove Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
Top Highlights:
- “X” design
- Medium compression
- Sizes XS-3X
Pros:
- Four colors
- Bathroom-friendly gusset
- Built-in bra lifts without underwire
Cons:
- Over $100
- No fun colors
- May not be able to wear with high slits
If you’re okay with splurging a bit to get a high-quality piece you can confidently wear over and over again, this mid-thigh bodysuit from Honeylove is the way to go. It’s designed to help eliminate back bulges too!
Best Budget Bodysuit: Pumiey Shapewear Bodysuit
Top Highlights:
- Seven colors
- Silky fabric
- Sizes XXS-5X
Pros:
- Numerous nude shades to fit different skin tones
- Currently on sale for under $35
- Adjustable straps
Cons:
- Not a super well-known brand
- Sculpting, but doesn’t list exact level of support/compression
- May not be able to wear with high slits
Coming in at just over $30 is one of our favorite newer brands on Amazon, Pumiey. This is the brand’s only shapewear bodysuit currently on the site, but what more could we really ask for? This is a beautiful budget buy!
Best Strapless Bodysuit: TC Fine Intimates Extra Firm Control Convertible Bodysuit
Top Highlights:
- Extra firm control
- Can be worn with or without straps
- Cup sizes B-DD
Pros:
- Seamless foam underwire cups
- If you choose to wear straps, they can be worn four different ways
- Keyhole in back adds flexibility
Cons:
- No sizes over DD
- Only available in two colors
- Hand wash, line dry recommended
Need something to help you slay in a strapless dress? You’ll feel all kinds of confident in this convertible TC bodysuit. It’s carefully designed from every angle, and we love the luxe stretch microfiber material!
Best Plunging Bodysuit: FeelinGirl Thong Shapewear Bodysuit
Top Highlights:
- Wired U-front
- Double-layered
- Sizes S-3X
Pros:
- Can wear with low-cut dresses
- Push-up design for bust and booty
- Adjustable thong bottom
Cons:
- Skinny straps may bug some shoppers
- Some shoppers may prefer unpadded cups
- Hand wash only recommended
Ever pick out a dress you love and then end up returning it when you realize you can see all of your bras and bodysuits at the point of the neckline? This bodysuit scoops low with a wide U-neckline to help you wear those lower-cut pieces with ease!
Best Bodysuit With Long Pants: Skims Barely There Low-Back Catsuit
Top Highlights:
- Ultra-light support
- Ankle-length design
- Sizes XXS-4X
Pros:
- Super silky fabric
- Adjustable, convertible straps
- Eight colors
Cons:
- May not be enough compression for some
- Will show under shorter dresses
- Doesn’t define the bust like other choices
This low-back bodysuit by Skims smooths the core with double-layered fabric while providing lightweight compression along the bust and thighs. This is a great pick for more everyday wear or semi-fitted pieces, as it’s not going to feel as tight as other picks!
Best Color Selection: Knix LuxeLift Bodysuit
Top Highlights:
- Medium support, non-compression
- Removable cups
- Sizes S-3X (G cups)
Pros:
- Available in classic nudes and fun prints like floral or leopard
- Adjustable straps and gusset
- Wireless
Cons:
- Not compressive
- Not every colorway is on sale
- Lay flat to dry recommended
This is the perfect bodysuit that doubles as a top while letting you go bra-free underneath. It comes in such beautiful patterns, numerous of which are on sale at the time we’re writing this. Over 600 reviewers are backing up this beauty!
Best Long-Sleeve Bodysuit: Assets by Spanx Long-Sleeve Thong Bodysuit
Top Highlights:
- Shaping level: “a lot”
- Quick dry/wicking
- Sizes S-3X
Pros:
- Great as a fall top or layer
- Not see-through
- No VPL
Cons:
- A couple of sizes are sold out
- Only two colors
- Not for most formal occasions/outfits
When the weather is chilly but you don’t want to wear oversized hoodies and giant puffer coats, keep warm and look sculpted in this long-sleeve bodysuit from Spanx’s more affordable Assets line. Available in black or white at Target!
