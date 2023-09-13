Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Buying shapewear for larger busts can be complicated. Sure, you can just stick with shaping shorts, briefs or leggings — but if you want more full-body shaping or don’t want to deal with waistbands rolling down, a bodysuit is the way to go.

The issue here is that many shapewear bodysuits aren’t designed to properly support and cover large busts. Finding the best bodysuits for larger busts involves careful research, comparisons and considerations. Color, price, style and obviously sizing come into play.

We’re here to make things easier for you. We’ve found the best shapewear bodysuits for larger busts on the internet, and we’re listing top highlights, pros and cons for each one. Shop below!

Best Overall Bodysuit: Skims Scoop Neck Thong Bodysuit

Top Highlights:

Available in many nude shades

Sizes XXS-4X

Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear brand

Pros:

No panty lines

Strong, targeted support

Snap-closure gusset

Cons:

Not adjustable

Not everyone wants a thong bottom

Espresso and Onyx shades are currently sold out

This compressive bodysuit may smooth and define your waist, core, stomach and back without squashing your bust. In fact, it’s made to enhance your natural shape!

$68.00 See it!

Best Bodysuit With Shorts: ShaperX Tummy Control Bodysuit

Top Highlights:

No. 1 bestseller

Available in two shades

Flexible sizing

Pros:

Over 21,000 reviews

No-compression bra design

Adjustable straps

Cons:

May not be able to wear with high-slit dresses

Larger busts may potentially need to size up

Skinny straps could possibly bug some shoppers

Along with sculpting your core, this stretchy bodysuit has a booty-lifting and thigh-shaping design. Grab it in beige or black, or check out the thong and brief options for more color choices!

Was $48 On Sale: $38 You Save 21% See it!

Top Highlights:

Wear your own bra

Support Level 3: Sculpting

Sizes XS-3X

Pros:

Open bust means you can wear a bra you know fits well

Side and tummy panels plus booty-enhancing pockets

Adjustable straps

Cons:

Only two colors

A pricier pick

Must provide your own bra

When it comes to shapewear, Spanx will always be in the picture — and rightfully so! This open-bust bodysuit nixes the issue of ill-fitting chest designs by scooping beneath the breasts instead, letting you wear your own bra!

$98.00 See it!

Best Splurge Bodysuit: Honeylove Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

Top Highlights:

“X” design

Medium compression

Sizes XS-3X

Pros:

Four colors

Bathroom-friendly gusset

Built-in bra lifts without underwire

Cons:

Over $100

No fun colors

May not be able to wear with high slits

If you’re okay with splurging a bit to get a high-quality piece you can confidently wear over and over again, this mid-thigh bodysuit from Honeylove is the way to go. It’s designed to help eliminate back bulges too!

$129.00 See it!

Best Budget Bodysuit: Pumiey Shapewear Bodysuit

Top Highlights:

Seven colors

Silky fabric

Sizes XXS-5X

Pros:

Numerous nude shades to fit different skin tones

Currently on sale for under $35

Adjustable straps

Cons:

Not a super well-known brand

Sculpting, but doesn’t list exact level of support/compression

May not be able to wear with high slits

Coming in at just over $30 is one of our favorite newer brands on Amazon, Pumiey. This is the brand’s only shapewear bodysuit currently on the site, but what more could we really ask for? This is a beautiful budget buy!

Was $36 On Sale: $31 You Save 14% See it!

Best Strapless Bodysuit: TC Fine Intimates Extra Firm Control Convertible Bodysuit

Top Highlights:

Extra firm control

Can be worn with or without straps

Cup sizes B-DD

Pros:

Seamless foam underwire cups

If you choose to wear straps, they can be worn four different ways

Keyhole in back adds flexibility

Cons:

No sizes over DD

Only available in two colors

Hand wash, line dry recommended

Need something to help you slay in a strapless dress? You’ll feel all kinds of confident in this convertible TC bodysuit. It’s carefully designed from every angle, and we love the luxe stretch microfiber material!

$88.00 See it!

Best Plunging Bodysuit: FeelinGirl Thong Shapewear Bodysuit

Top Highlights:

Wired U-front

Double-layered

Sizes S-3X

Pros:

Can wear with low-cut dresses

Push-up design for bust and booty

Adjustable thong bottom

Cons:

Skinny straps may bug some shoppers

Some shoppers may prefer unpadded cups

Hand wash only recommended

Ever pick out a dress you love and then end up returning it when you realize you can see all of your bras and bodysuits at the point of the neckline? This bodysuit scoops low with a wide U-neckline to help you wear those lower-cut pieces with ease!

Was $55 On Sale: $36 You Save 35% See it!

Best Bodysuit With Long Pants: Skims Barely There Low-Back Catsuit

Top Highlights:

Ultra-light support

Ankle-length design

Sizes XXS-4X

Pros:

Super silky fabric

Adjustable, convertible straps

Eight colors

Cons:

May not be enough compression for some

Will show under shorter dresses

Doesn’t define the bust like other choices

This low-back bodysuit by Skims smooths the core with double-layered fabric while providing lightweight compression along the bust and thighs. This is a great pick for more everyday wear or semi-fitted pieces, as it’s not going to feel as tight as other picks!

$98.00 See it!

Best Color Selection: Knix LuxeLift Bodysuit

Top Highlights:

Medium support, non-compression

Removable cups

Sizes S-3X (G cups)

Pros:

Available in classic nudes and fun prints like floral or leopard

Adjustable straps and gusset

Wireless

Cons:

Not compressive

Not every colorway is on sale

Lay flat to dry recommended

This is the perfect bodysuit that doubles as a top while letting you go bra-free underneath. It comes in such beautiful patterns, numerous of which are on sale at the time we’re writing this. Over 600 reviewers are backing up this beauty!

Was $79 On Sale: $44 You Save 44% See it!

Top Highlights:

Shaping level: “a lot”

Quick dry/wicking

Sizes S-3X

Pros:

Great as a fall top or layer

Not see-through

No VPL

Cons:

A couple of sizes are sold out

Only two colors

Not for most formal occasions/outfits

When the weather is chilly but you don’t want to wear oversized hoodies and giant puffer coats, keep warm and look sculpted in this long-sleeve bodysuit from Spanx’s more affordable Assets line. Available in black or white at Target!

$40.00 See it!

Looking for other options? See more of our favorite finds below:

