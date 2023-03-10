Comfy and Flattering! 21 of the Best Bodysuits for Larger Busts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Oh, how we love a bodysuit! It’s the secret to a sleek look, whether you’re wearing it with jeans, a skirt, overalls, etc. But if you have a larger bust, you might have a little trouble finding a great bodysuit for you.

We’ve picked out 21 of the best bodysuits for larger busts below, whether they’re nice and stretchy, cover up your bra or even have extra support so you can go braless. Let’s get shopping!

21 of the Best Bodysuits for Larger Busts

1. This sculpting Soo Slick bodysuit will beautifully accentuate your figure, and it can be worn with a racerback bra — but you might not need one at all!

2. You know you can rely on Kim Kardashian‘s clothing brand to have pieces that work for larger busts. This Fits Everybody cami bodysuit will be fantastic for warm weather!

3. Looking for a comfy vibe? Check out this henley-style Mangopop long-sleeve bodysuit!

4. The added underwire on this silky Velius bodysuit will provide great definition. The straps are adjustable too!

5. Want a plunging V that doesn’t go too, too deep? Add this Free People bodysuit to your Nordstrom cart!

6. Here’s another bodysuit with underwire you can wear alone or under a top. It’s the Memoi Shapewear Bodysuit — available at QVC!

7. This long-sleeve FeelinGirl bodysuit comes in sizes small to 3XL and provides great support for busts!

8. Love the look of a turtleneck but don’t love a chunky sweater? Try out this Skims long-sleeve bodysuit!

9. This number one bestselling Shaperx bodysuit is shapewear you can also wear as a top. Available in XXS to 5X!

10. Not every bodysuit needs to be tight! You might like a little flow instead from something like this floral Free People bodysuit from Nordstrom!

11. This Reoria bodysuit is double-lined so you can go bra-free in it. Comfy and chic!

12. Some bodysuits are nice for minimizing your bust, but this cuotut Waymaker bodysuit will help highlight your assets!

13. Dressing up and need something to go with more formal pieces? You’ll receive many compliments wearing this wrap-style satin Romwe bodysuit!

14. This ribbed Skims bodysuit has a trendy biker short design. Try it with an oversized blazer and lug-sole booties!

15. Looking for a beautiful teddy? This plunging Playful Promises bodysuit from Nordstrom has stunning lace details — available in XL to 6XL!

16. Want to cover up sometimes and show a little more skin other times? Check out this zip-up Mangopop bodysuit!

17. This Yahuiul bodysuit is another style with a zipper, but with a different type of look!

18. We adore the structured shoulders on this Lyaner bodysuit and the flattering ruching!

19. Bigger busts can wear mesh too — and you’ll love the stretch on this marble-print Floerns bodysuit!

20. This Waymode bodysuit is a must for going out with the girls! Pair with a mini skirt and high heels!

21. You’ll feel like a princess in this Milumia bodysuit. The sweetheart neckline and gorgeous sleeves? We’re so in love!

Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!