Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Having it all is harder than it looks. If you’ve cracked the code, please let Us know the secret! We find that we’re always choosing between two extremes: a fun social life but a lack of sleep; a healthy diet but bland food; a successful career but not enough family time. And the same is true with our bras! Why can we never find an intimates essential that provides support and coverage? It’s always one or the other — until now!

Related: 12 Best Back-Smoothing Bras That Look Totally Seamless Under Clothing If you're wearing a skintight look, you can definitely use one of these back smoothing bras which look totally seamless under clothing — find out more

We just discovered the Warner’s Easy Does It Bra, one of the women’s fashion bestsellers on Amazon! And judging by the over 43,000 reviews, we can tell that this is not your average undergarment. In addition to the seamless stretch, this wireless bra offers underarm smoothing and comfortable straps. You’ll forget you were even wearing a bra! Bonus: this bestselling bra is currently on sale for 50% off!

Get the Warner’s Easy Does It Bra for just $21 (originally $42) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Warner’s Easy Does It Bra finally makes having it all easy. You can stay comfortable with sufficient support — get you a bra that does both! Available in sizes XS to 3XL, this bra delivers comfort and coverage at the same time. Featuring side-smoothing panels and adjustable straps, this lightly lined bra supports and shapes so you can look your best while feeling your best.

Related: 10 Best Bras to Wear With Work Clothes We don’t need HR training to know that certain styles are NSFW: super short miniskirts, sweatpants, crop tops, etc. While we can get away with going braless elsewhere, that’s definitely not the case at the office. Gotta keep it classy for business meetings with the boss! So, we made it our mission to find the […]

“Comfortable and flattering!” one reviewer reported. “I’ve worn wireless bras for years but this is the first with adjustable straps and it is amazing! The straps provide the extra support needed. It has some extra fabric under the arm to keep the little extra flab contained.” Another shopper declared, “These bras are the most comfortable bras I have purchased. They are very supportive, even without the wire. Very affordable too! Highly recommend!” According to reviews, this Warner’s bra fits both larger breasts and smaller figures.

Get the Warner’s Easy Does It Bra for just $21 (originally $42) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

Ditch your underwire bra that digs into your skin and snag this wire-free bra instead! You can rock this seamless style underneath T-shirts without showing through. And you’ll feel confident in your sleeveless tops, thanks to the side-smoothing! One customer even gushed, “I am in love. I am going to quit my job and run off with this bra, it is that amazing. Who needs a man when you have amazing support like this. My life will never be the same again.” (Favorite review we’ve ever read!)

Related: 10 of the Best Wire-Free Bras Available on Amazon In a post-lockdown world, going back to the rigid structure of wired bras (not to mention in-person workplaces!) can be a difficult reversion. But though the latter might be out of your control, only you are in charge of what bras you wear — and if you’re tired of uncomfortable wires in your boulder-holders, but […]

Get the best of both worlds with the Warner’s Easy Does It Bra, on sale now at Amazon!

See It! Get the Warner’s Easy Does It Bra for just $21 (originally $42) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 13, 2024, but are subject to change.