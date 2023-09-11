10 Best Bras to Wear With Work Clothes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We don’t need HR training to know that certain styles are NSFW: super short miniskirts, sweatpants, crop tops, etc. While we can get away with going braless elsewhere, that’s definitely not the case at the office. Gotta keep it classy for business meetings with the boss!

So, we made it our mission to find the best bras to wear with work clothes. From T-shirt bras to strapless bras, these comfy cuts get the job done!

Our Highlights:

On sale for 53% off!

Stretchy Spandex blend

Underwire comfort

Pros:

No-poke wires

Moderate coverage with a low plunge

Convertible straps

Smooth under clothing

Cons:

Mostly rave reviews, but some say cups run small

Sizing may be off

Best Underwire Bra: Maidenform Comfort Devotion Underwire Bra

Our Highlights:

On sale for 52% off!

Extremely comfortable (especially for an underwire bra!)

Full coverage

Pros:

Super soft, sleek material

Back and side smoothing

Convertible straps

Cons:

More padded than some shoppers like

Best Strapless Bra: Wingslove Strapless Full Figure Bra

Our Highlights:

Multiway bra with convertible straps

Molded cups — no padding

Slip-resistant silicone backing

Pros:

Strapless bra that won’t fall down

Soft and smoothing

Great for larger busts

Cons:

SizIng may be off

Best Sticky Bra: Nippies Silicone Nipple Pasties

Our Highlights:

1 bestseller in breast petals on Amazon!

Comfy alternative to traditional bras

Stay in place all day

Pros:

Stand up to heat and sweat

No bra pain

Virtually invisible

Cons:

Pricey for one set

Not as much support as a bra

Our Highlights:

On sale for 53% off!

Wireless comfort

Removable cups and adjustable straps

Pros:

Stretchy Spandex blend

Very comfortable

Pretty lace racerback that stays invisible under clothing

Cons:

Runs small — shoppers suggest sizing up

Our Highlights:

Silky soft

Sculpting padded cups and underwire support

Convertible straps

Pros:

According to one customer, this bra is “both flattering and COMFORTABLE for everyday wear!”

Excellent push-up

Deep plunge

Cons:

Limited sizing

Best Sports Bra: Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Sports Bra

Our Highlights:

On sale for 52% off!

Seamless and wireless comfort

Good support for a sports bra

Pros:

Multiple colors and sizes (XS to 3X)

Hook-and-eye back closure

Moisture-wicking fabric

Cons:

Straps aren’t adjustable

Not ideal underneath tighter clothing

Best Lace Bra: Natori Feathers Contour Plunge Bra

Our Highlights:

Luxe lace trim underwire bra

T-shirt bra for everyday wear or special occasions

Feather-light contour pads mold to your shape

Pros:

Adjustable stretch straps

Comfortable

Disappears under clothing

Cons:

Pricey

Runs small

Best Full-Figure Bra: Vanity Fair Full Figure Beauty Back Smoothing Bra

Our Highlights:

Cup sizes B-H

Smooths bumps and bulges

Comfortable and supportive

Pros:

Banded frame for extra support

Four-way stretch

Honeycomb adjustable straps

Cons:

Some say fit is “weird”

Best Adjustable Bra: Plusexy Convertible Multiway Bra

Our Highlights:

Multiway bra with convertible straps

Thick padding with molded cups

Comfortable

Pros:

Push-up lifts bust

Very versatile

Moderate support

Cons:

Some say sizing is off

Quality is decent

