10 Best Bras to Wear With Work Clothes

best bras with work clothes
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We don’t need HR training to know that certain styles are NSFW: super short miniskirts, sweatpants, crop tops, etc. While we can get away with going braless elsewhere, that’s definitely not the case at the office. Gotta keep it classy for business meetings with the boss!

So, we made it our mission to find the best bras to wear with work clothes. From T-shirt bras to strapless bras, these comfy cuts get the job done!

Best T-Shirt Bra: Hanes Wireless Moisture-Wicking T-Shirt Bra

T-shirt bra
Our Highlights:

  • On sale for 53% off!
  • Stretchy Spandex blend
  • Underwire comfort

Pros:

  • No-poke wires
  • Moderate coverage with a low plunge
  • Convertible straps
  • Smooth under clothing

Cons:

  • Mostly rave reviews, but some say cups run small
  • Sizing may be off
Best Underwire Bra: Maidenform Comfort Devotion Underwire Bra

underwire bra
Our Highlights:

  • On sale for 52% off!
  • Extremely comfortable (especially for an underwire bra!)
  • Full coverage

Pros:

  • Super soft, sleek material
  • Back and side smoothing
  • Convertible straps

Cons:

  • More padded than some shoppers like
Best Strapless Bra: Wingslove Strapless Full Figure Bra

full figure bra
Our Highlights:

  • Multiway bra with convertible straps
  • Molded cups — no padding
  • Slip-resistant silicone backing

Pros:

  • Strapless bra that won’t fall down
  • Soft and smoothing
  • Great for larger busts 

Cons:

  • SizIng may be off
Best Sticky Bra: Nippies Silicone Nipple Pasties 

nipple pasties
Our Highlights:

  • 1 bestseller in breast petals on Amazon!
  • Comfy alternative to traditional bras
  • Stay in place all day

Pros:

  • Stand up to heat and sweat
  • No bra pain
  • Virtually invisible

Cons:

  • Pricey for one set
  • Not as much support as a bra
Best Bralette: Maidenform Pure Comfort Wireless Bralette 

bralette
Our Highlights:

  • On sale for 53% off!
  • Wireless comfort
  • Removable cups and adjustable straps 

Pros:

  • Stretchy Spandex blend
  • Very comfortable
  • Pretty lace racerback that stays invisible under clothing 

Cons:

  • Runs small — shoppers suggest sizing up
Best Push-Up Bra: Calvin Klein Constant Push-Up Plunge Bra

push-up bra
Our Highlights:

  • Silky soft
  • Sculpting padded cups and underwire support
  • Convertible straps

Pros:

  • According to one customer, this bra is “both flattering and COMFORTABLE for everyday wear!”
  • Excellent push-up
  • Deep plunge 

Cons:

  • Limited sizing
Best Sports Bra: Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Sports Bra

sports bra
Our Highlights:

  • On sale for 52% off!
  • Seamless and wireless comfort
  • Good support for a sports bra 

Pros:

  • Multiple colors and sizes (XS to 3X)
  • Hook-and-eye back closure
  • Moisture-wicking fabric

Cons:

  • Straps aren’t adjustable
  • Not ideal underneath tighter clothing
Best Lace Bra: Natori Feathers Contour Plunge Bra

lace bra
Our Highlights:

  • Luxe lace trim underwire bra
  • T-shirt bra for everyday wear or special occasions
  • Feather-light contour pads mold to your shape

Pros:

  • Adjustable stretch straps
  • Comfortable
  • Disappears under clothing

Cons:

  • Pricey
  • Runs small
Best Full-Figure Bra: Vanity Fair Full Figure Beauty Back Smoothing Bra

full figure bra
Our Highlights:

  • Cup sizes B-H
  • Smooths bumps and bulges
  • Comfortable and supportive

Pros:

  • Banded frame for extra support
  • Four-way stretch
  • Honeycomb adjustable straps

Cons:

  • Some say fit is “weird”
Best Adjustable Bra: Plusexy Convertible Multiway Bra

multiway bra
Our Highlights:

  • Multiway bra with convertible straps
  • Thick padding with molded cups
  • Comfortable

Pros:

  • Push-up lifts bust
  • Very versatile
  • Moderate support

Cons:

  • Some say sizing is off
  • Quality is decent
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

