10 Best Bras to Wear With Work Clothes

We don’t need HR training to know that certain styles are NSFW: super short miniskirts, sweatpants, crop tops, etc. While we can get away with going braless elsewhere, that’s definitely not the case at the office. Gotta keep it classy for business meetings with the boss!
So, we made it our mission to find the best bras to wear with work clothes. From T-shirt bras to strapless bras, these comfy cuts get the job done!
Best T-Shirt Bra: Hanes Wireless Moisture-Wicking T-Shirt Bra
Our Highlights:
- On sale for 53% off!
- Stretchy Spandex blend
- Underwire comfort
Pros:
- No-poke wires
- Moderate coverage with a low plunge
- Convertible straps
- Smooth under clothing
Cons:
- Mostly rave reviews, but some say cups run small
- Sizing may be off
Best Underwire Bra: Maidenform Comfort Devotion Underwire Bra
Our Highlights:
- On sale for 52% off!
- Extremely comfortable (especially for an underwire bra!)
- Full coverage
Pros:
- Super soft, sleek material
- Back and side smoothing
- Convertible straps
Cons:
- More padded than some shoppers like
Best Strapless Bra: Wingslove Strapless Full Figure Bra
Our Highlights:
- Multiway bra with convertible straps
- Molded cups — no padding
- Slip-resistant silicone backing
Pros:
- Strapless bra that won’t fall down
- Soft and smoothing
- Great for larger busts
Cons:
- SizIng may be off
Best Sticky Bra: Nippies Silicone Nipple Pasties
Our Highlights:
- 1 bestseller in breast petals on Amazon!
- Comfy alternative to traditional bras
- Stay in place all day
Pros:
- Stand up to heat and sweat
- No bra pain
- Virtually invisible
Cons:
- Pricey for one set
- Not as much support as a bra
Best Bralette: Maidenform Pure Comfort Wireless Bralette
Our Highlights:
- On sale for 53% off!
- Wireless comfort
- Removable cups and adjustable straps
Pros:
- Stretchy Spandex blend
- Very comfortable
- Pretty lace racerback that stays invisible under clothing
Cons:
- Runs small — shoppers suggest sizing up
Best Push-Up Bra: Calvin Klein Constant Push-Up Plunge Bra
Our Highlights:
- Silky soft
- Sculpting padded cups and underwire support
- Convertible straps
Pros:
- According to one customer, this bra is “both flattering and COMFORTABLE for everyday wear!”
- Excellent push-up
- Deep plunge
Cons:
- Limited sizing
Best Sports Bra: Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Sports Bra
Our Highlights:
- On sale for 52% off!
- Seamless and wireless comfort
- Good support for a sports bra
Pros:
- Multiple colors and sizes (XS to 3X)
- Hook-and-eye back closure
- Moisture-wicking fabric
Cons:
- Straps aren’t adjustable
- Not ideal underneath tighter clothing
Best Lace Bra: Natori Feathers Contour Plunge Bra
Our Highlights:
- Luxe lace trim underwire bra
- T-shirt bra for everyday wear or special occasions
- Feather-light contour pads mold to your shape
Pros:
- Adjustable stretch straps
- Comfortable
- Disappears under clothing
Cons:
- Pricey
- Runs small
Best Full-Figure Bra: Vanity Fair Full Figure Beauty Back Smoothing Bra
Our Highlights:
- Cup sizes B-H
- Smooths bumps and bulges
- Comfortable and supportive
Pros:
- Banded frame for extra support
- Four-way stretch
- Honeycomb adjustable straps
Cons:
- Some say fit is “weird”
Best Adjustable Bra: Plusexy Convertible Multiway Bra
Our Highlights:
- Multiway bra with convertible straps
- Thick padding with molded cups
- Comfortable
Pros:
- Push-up lifts bust
- Very versatile
- Moderate support
Cons:
- Some say sizing is off
- Quality is decent
