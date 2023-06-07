The Best Bras That Won’t Show Under White Shirts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Now that Memorial Day has come and gone, we’ve entered our white wardrobe era. It’s our unofficial summer uniform! White dresses, white tees, white jeans. Nothing screams summer quite like an ivory ensemble! But the problem with a white top is that it’s easy for bras to peek out from below. We’re trying to keep it classy without looking like we entered a white T-shirt contest (those Spring Break days are long behind Us!).

No see-through slips here! We found seven nude bras that will stay virtually invisible under white shirts so you can rock your favorite ‘fits all summer long. There something for all shapes and sizes!

This Natori underwire bra is luxury lingerie! ‘The most comfortable bra ever,’ one customer declared. ‘It looks natural under my thin white T-shirt and I feel sexy in it.’ Pros High-quality

Smooth shaping

Comfortable Cons Some say sizing is off

This stretchy bra smooths bumps and bulges along your back and sides. Super supportive and comfortable! Pros Comfortable

Supportive

Fits like a glove Cons Some complained about the straps $16.94 Get it

This lightly-lined demi bra from Skims contours the bust with a comfy fit. Crafted with cloud-like molded foam, this wireless style still shapes and smooths. Pros Comfortable

Smoothing

Available in a variety of neutral colors Cons Runs small $48.00 Get it

This wireless bralette is invisible under clothing! Featuring convertible straps and removable cups, this T-shirt bra is ultra-soft and smooth. Pros Convertible

Soft

Invisible under clothing Cons Not much support

Available in cup sizes up to 42H and 44DDD, this full-figure back-smooth bra is ideal for larger busts. One reviewer reported, ‘The comfortable and adjustable straps, the back-smoothing back band, the stable front band, and the lightly lined cups all combine to make the perfect bra.’ Pros Wide range of cup sizes

Back-smoothing

Comfortable Cons $22.99 Get it

This Victoria’s Secret bra may just be the perfect T-shirt bra! ‘You cannot see this through most clothing!’ one shopper said. ‘Excellent no-show bra. Super comfortable.’ Pros Comfortable

No-show

Great with tees Cons Lower quality than in stores $36.95 Get it

Soft cups, Spandex blend and superior comfort with this no-poke push-up bra! ‘This is the most comfortable bra I have ever worn,’ one customer proclaimed. Pros Super comfy

Supportive

Gives your chest a lift Pros Some didn't like the push-up cups $22.99 Get it

