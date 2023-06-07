Cancel OK
The Best Bras That Won’t Show Under White Shirts

white shirt bra
Now that Memorial Day has come and gone, we’ve entered our white wardrobe era. It’s our unofficial summer uniform! White dresses, white tees, white jeans. Nothing screams summer quite like an ivory ensemble! But the problem with a white top is that it’s easy for bras to peek out from below. We’re trying to keep it classy without looking like we entered a white T-shirt contest (those Spring Break days are long behind Us!).

No see-through slips here! We found seven nude bras that will stay virtually invisible under white shirts so you can rock your favorite ‘fits all summer long. There something for all shapes and sizes!

Natori Understated Underwire T-Shirt Bra in Cafe at Nordstrom, Size 30A
This Natori underwire bra is luxury lingerie! ‘The most comfortable bra ever,’ one customer declared. ‘It looks natural under my thin white T-shirt and I feel sexy in it.’

Pros

  • High-quality
  • Smooth shaping
  • Comfortable

Cons

  • Some say sizing is off
Vanity Fair womens Beauty Back Smoothing Minimizer Bra, Damask Neutral, 44D US
Vanity Fair
This stretchy bra smooths bumps and bulges along your back and sides. Super supportive and comfortable!

Pros

  • Comfortable
  • Supportive
  • Fits like a glove

Cons

  • Some complained about the straps
$16.94
Get it
SKIMS T-Shirt Demi Bra | Light Neutral | 40DDD | Wireless Form
SKIMS
This lightly-lined demi bra from Skims contours the bust with a comfy fit. Crafted with cloud-like molded foam, this wireless style still shapes and smooths.

Pros

  • Comfortable
  • Smoothing
  • Available in a variety of neutral colors

Cons

  • Runs small
$48.00
Get it
True & Co True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette in Desert at Nordstrom, Size Small
This wireless bralette is invisible under clothing! Featuring convertible straps and removable cups, this T-shirt bra is ultra-soft and smooth.

Pros

  • Convertible
  • Soft
  • Invisible under clothing

Cons

  • Not much support
Vanity Fair womens Full Figure Beauty Back Smoothing (36c-42h) Bra, Wirefree - Beige, 38C US
Vanity Fair
Available in cup sizes up to 42H and 44DDD, this full-figure back-smooth bra is ideal for larger busts. One reviewer reported, ‘The comfortable and adjustable straps, the back-smoothing back band, the stable front band, and the lightly lined cups all combine to make the perfect bra.’

Pros

  • Wide range of cup sizes
  • Back-smoothing
  • Comfortable

Cons

$22.99
Get it
Victoria's Secret Pink T Shirt Bra, 36B, Beige, Wear Everywhere
Victoria's Secret
This Victoria’s Secret bra may just be the perfect T-shirt bra! ‘You cannot see this through most clothing!’ one shopper said. ‘Excellent no-show bra. Super comfortable.’

Pros

  • Comfortable
  • No-show
  • Great with tees

Cons

  • Lower quality than in stores
$36.95
Get it
Maidenform womens Love the Lift Dreamwire Underwire Dm0066 Push Up Bra, Paris Nude, 32C US
Maidenform
Soft cups, Spandex blend and superior comfort with this no-poke push-up bra! ‘This is the most comfortable bra I have ever worn,’ one customer proclaimed.

Pros

  • Super comfy
  • Supportive
  • Gives your chest a lift

Pros

  • Some didn't like the push-up cups
$22.99
Get it

