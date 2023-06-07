The Best Bras That Won’t Show Under White Shirts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Now that Memorial Day has come and gone, we’ve entered our white wardrobe era. It’s our unofficial summer uniform! White dresses, white tees, white jeans. Nothing screams summer quite like an ivory ensemble! But the problem with a white top is that it’s easy for bras to peek out from below. We’re trying to keep it classy without looking like we entered a white T-shirt contest (those Spring Break days are long behind Us!).
No see-through slips here! We found seven nude bras that will stay virtually invisible under white shirts so you can rock your favorite ‘fits all summer long. There something for all shapes and sizes!
Pros
- High-quality
- Smooth shaping
- Comfortable
Cons
- Some say sizing is off
Pros
- Comfortable
- Supportive
- Fits like a glove
Cons
- Some complained about the straps
Pros
- Comfortable
- Smoothing
- Available in a variety of neutral colors
Cons
- Runs small
Pros
- Convertible
- Soft
- Invisible under clothing
Cons
- Not much support
Pros
- Wide range of cup sizes
- Back-smoothing
- Comfortable
Cons
Pros
- Comfortable
- No-show
- Great with tees
Cons
- Lower quality than in stores
Pros
- Super comfy
- Supportive
- Gives your chest a lift
Pros
- Some didn't like the push-up cups
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!