15 Best Bras to Wear With Sundresses From Size A to DD

By
Woman-Putting-On-Bra-Stock-Photo
Rear view of young beautiful woman putting on a bra with copy space; Shutterstock ID 301093517; purchase_order: -; job: -; client: -; other: -Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shopping for sundresses is always enjoyable, especially at the start of the season — but it’s important to consider what type of bra you’ll wear with your new purchase. Of course, you likely already have plenty in your underwear arsenal to fit the bill, but specific dresses often require specific bras — and we’re here to help on the search! First up? Finding out your correct bra size (here’s a handy guide if you’re unsure). Then, the fun begins!

Whether you just bought a dress which requires a completely new type or bra or you’re in the market for fresh styles, we’re confident our guide below will offer a solution in terms of the perfect fit. By perfect fit, we’re talking both design and cup size! Yes, we made sure that virtually every size can find the bra of their dreams, so take a peek and find out why we love each and every one of these picks!

Best Strapless Bra: Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra

Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra
Nordstrom

Our Highlights: 

  • Simple, smoothing fabric
  • Wide strap
  • Full coverage

Pros 

  • Supportive
  • Seamless design
  • Highly rated

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Only four colors

This gorgeous bra is simple, clean and a must-have for any wardrobe. If you could only buy one strapless style, this would be the one to invest in! Shoppers say they’re obsessed with the support and haven’t found a bra which measures up to this one.

See it!

Best Overall Bralette: SKIMS Stretch Cotton Triangle Bralette

SKIMS Stretch Cotton Triangle Bralette
Nordstrom

Our Highlights: 

  • Simple design
  • Breathable cotton material
  • Fun color options

Pros 

  • Adjustable straps
  • Comfortable fit
  • Regular and plus sizes available

Cons

  • Not super supportive

We know bralettes aren’t going to give you the most lift and shape, but if you’re wearing a looser dress and want a bra that’s comfortable, get this one! Shoppers adore the fit and say it’s also the absolute best for casual lounging.

See it!

Best Bandeau Bralette: On Gossamer Cabana Strapless Cotton Blend Bandeau

On Gossamer Cabana Strapless Cotton Blend Bandeau
Nordstrom

Our Highlights: 

  • Super stretchy
  • Pull-on style
  • Smoothing fabric

Pros 

  • Comfortable
  • Shaping center stitching

Cons

  • Only two colors
  • Few reviews

Just like the bralette we mentioned above, this one is an ideal option if you’re wearing a dress that’s more casual, but don’t want the straps from your bra to show. It’s simple, comfortable and a great addition to your underwear drawer!

See it!

Best Full-Figured Bra: Elomi Charley Full Figure Underwire Plunge Bra

Elomi Charley Full Figure Underwire Plunge Bra
Nordstrom

Our Highlights: 

  • Incredibly supportive
  • Fun floral details
  • Plunge cut

Pros 

  • Extended size range available
  • Thick straps
  • Smoothing sides and back

Cons

  • Fewer reviews

We had to include a bra in this roundup which goes beyond just a DD cup and can help anyone with a larger bust out! The sizes with this bra extends to a JJ cup, which is spectacular — and reviewers are digging how supportive it is!

See it!

Best Balconette Bra: Skarlett Blue Minx Balconette Bra

Skarlett Blue Minx Balconette Bra
Nordstrom

Our Highlights: 

  • Beautiful lace overlay
  • Sweetheart neckline
  • Feminine style

Pros 

  • Smoothing sides
  • Demi cups
  • Some colors on sale

Cons

  • Hand wash only

Dresses with sweetheart necklines are best served by a bra like this one! The balconette style has lower profile cups which will perfectly hide underneath, so you don’t have to worry about it popping out.

See it!

Best Front-Closure Bra: Glamorise WonderWire® Front Close Underwire Bra

Glamorise WonderWire® Front Close Underwire Bra
Nordstrom

Our Highlights: 

  • Easy-to-put-on style
  • Fun lace details
  • Incredible reviews

Pros 

  • Ultra-smoothing back
  • Thick supportive straps
  • Extended sizing available

Cons

  • Somewhat pricy

You don’t have to fuss around while putting on your bra if you pick up this one! It closes in the front, so it’s practically as easy as a pull-on style — and this bra happens to be super supportive if you boast a larger bust.

See it!

Best Lace Bra: Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra

Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Nordstrom

Our Highlights: 

  • Beautiful lace trim
  • Deep-V plunge
  • Super popular style

Pros 

  • Smooth, seamless look
  • See-through details
  • Some colors on sale

Cons

  • Expensive

We adore lace bras, but sometimes they don’t appear the smoothest while wearing something more fitted. With this bra, though, you get touches of lace on the trim which look totally seamless! This bra also scores extra points for having a deep-V neckline that’s preferred for plunge styles.

See it!

Best Wireless Bra: Wacoal Comfort First Wire Free T-Shirt Bra

Wacoal Comfort First Wire Free T-Shirt Bra
Nordstrom

Our Highlights: 

  • Extra comfortable
  • Totally seamless
  • Supportive fit

Pros 

  • Contoured memory foam cups
  • Smoothing sides and back

Cons

  • Fewer reviews

Bralettes are excellent when you’re in a comfy food and don’t want to deal with underwires, but if you’re looking for a little bit more lift and shape, reach for this option! It’s wireless, but has a more contoured fit because of the way the cups are shaped.

See it!

Best Overall Push-Up: b.tempt’d by Wacoal Future Foundation Underwire Strapless Push-Up Bra

b.tempt'd by Wacoal Future Foundation Underwire Strapless Push-Up Bra
Nordstrom

Our Highlights: 

  • Bust enhancing
  • Low profile cups
  • Strapless style

Pros 

  • Attachable straps included
  • Smoothing material

Cons

  • Only two colors

Not only did we find a great everyday push-up, we found one which also happens to be strapless! The padding in the cups gives you lift to enhance the bust in a beautiful way. This is the type of bra which you can always count on for tons of different dress styles!

See it!

Best Ultra Push-Up: Victoria’s Secret Bombshel Push-Up Bra

Victoria's Secret Bombshel Push Up Bra
Amazon

Our Highlights: 

  • Extra padded cups
  • Seriously comfortable
  • Great support

Pros 

  • Smoothing wide sides
  • Stretchy fabric
  • Demi cups

Cons

  • Fewer reviews

Shoppers are in love with this bra because it can add an extra two cup sizes to your bust — obsessed! It’s great for smaller chests if you want to enhance your natural size, but even larger cups swoon over the “va va voom” effect this bra can offer.

See it!

Best T-Shirt Bra: Maidenform Women’s One Fab Fit T-shirt Bra

Maidenform Women's One Fab Fit T-shirt Bra
Amazon

Our Highlights: 

  • Great for everyday wear
  • Tons of color options
  • Top seller

Pros 

  • Racerback style
  • Front-closure design
  • Lace see-through back

Cons

  • None to report!

When brands label something as a T-shirt bra, you can assume it’s an everyday style that’s comfortable — which is exactly what this bra is! It may not be a great option for all of your dress styles, but it can give you shape, some lift and tons of support for casual frocks.

See it!

Best Bustier Bra: LIVELY Low Back Strapless Bra

LIVELY Low Back Strapless Bra
Amazon

Our Highlights: 

  • Longline fit
  • Lifting design
  • Smooth back

Pros 

  • Silicone gripping on the cups
  • Corset-style soft boning
  • Soft stretch material

Cons

  • Expensive

With this bra, you get extra material underneath the actual bust which not provides more support, but can smooth you out for a slimmer look. Plus, it’s easy to conceal with lower-back dresses!

See it!

Best Adjustable Bra: Plusexy Women’s Multiway Bra

Plusexy Women’s Multiway Bra
Amazon

Our Highlights: 

  • Super versatile
  • Very affordable
  • Simple everyday design

Pros 

  • Multi-way attachable straps
  • Thick molded cups

Cons

  • Mixed reviews

You’re essentially getting seven bras in one with this style! With all of the different ways you can fashion the straps to suit various dresses, you won’t need to add many more bras to your collection when you have this one ready to go.

See it!

Best Low Back Bra: Lunner’s Secret Wired Deep-V Plunge Low Back Bra

Lunner's Secret Wired Deep-V Plunge Low Back Bra
Amazon

Our Highlights: 

  • Simple, clean design
  • Extra low back
  • Multi-way straps

Pros 

  • Adjustable
  • Plunge neckline
  • Affordable

Cons

  • Tricky sizing

We mentioned a bra which works for low back dresses, but this one has an even lower profile which is handy if you’re going practically backless! It dips down an extra four inches lower than a traditional bra, and it has a plunging neckline if you’re rocking a deep-V at the same time.

See it!

Best Sticky Bra: Niidor Adhesive Bra

Niidor Adhesive Bra
Amazon

 

Our Highlights: 

  • Strong adhesive lining
  • Cleavage-enhancing
  • Ultra-smooth invisible design

Pros 

  • Reusable
  • Totally backless
  • Sizes A-G available

Cons

  • Wears off with time

We want to give whoever invented the concept of a sticky bra a hug — they truly come in clutch! Any type of complicated dress which doesn’t work with most bra styles will benefit from this, and we appreciate the extensive sizes available now.

See it!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!