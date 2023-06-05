15 Best Bras to Wear With Sundresses From Size A to DD

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shopping for sundresses is always enjoyable, especially at the start of the season — but it’s important to consider what type of bra you’ll wear with your new purchase. Of course, you likely already have plenty in your underwear arsenal to fit the bill, but specific dresses often require specific bras — and we’re here to help on the search! First up? Finding out your correct bra size (here’s a handy guide if you’re unsure). Then, the fun begins!

Whether you just bought a dress which requires a completely new type or bra or you’re in the market for fresh styles, we’re confident our guide below will offer a solution in terms of the perfect fit. By perfect fit, we’re talking both design and cup size! Yes, we made sure that virtually every size can find the bra of their dreams, so take a peek and find out why we love each and every one of these picks!

Best Strapless Bra: Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra

Our Highlights:

Simple, smoothing fabric

Wide strap

Full coverage

Pros

Supportive

Seamless design

Highly rated

Cons

Expensive

Only four colors

This gorgeous bra is simple, clean and a must-have for any wardrobe. If you could only buy one strapless style, this would be the one to invest in! Shoppers say they’re obsessed with the support and haven’t found a bra which measures up to this one.

Best Overall Bralette: SKIMS Stretch Cotton Triangle Bralette

Our Highlights:

Simple design

Breathable cotton material

Fun color options

Pros

Adjustable straps

Comfortable fit

Regular and plus sizes available

Cons

Not super supportive

We know bralettes aren’t going to give you the most lift and shape, but if you’re wearing a looser dress and want a bra that’s comfortable, get this one! Shoppers adore the fit and say it’s also the absolute best for casual lounging.

Best Bandeau Bralette: On Gossamer Cabana Strapless Cotton Blend Bandeau

Our Highlights:

Super stretchy

Pull-on style

Smoothing fabric

Pros

Comfortable

Shaping center stitching

Cons

Only two colors

Few reviews

Just like the bralette we mentioned above, this one is an ideal option if you’re wearing a dress that’s more casual, but don’t want the straps from your bra to show. It’s simple, comfortable and a great addition to your underwear drawer!

Our Highlights:

Incredibly supportive

Fun floral details

Plunge cut

Pros

Extended size range available

Thick straps

Smoothing sides and back

Cons

Fewer reviews

We had to include a bra in this roundup which goes beyond just a DD cup and can help anyone with a larger bust out! The sizes with this bra extends to a JJ cup, which is spectacular — and reviewers are digging how supportive it is!

Best Balconette Bra: Skarlett Blue Minx Balconette Bra

Our Highlights:

Beautiful lace overlay

Sweetheart neckline

Feminine style

Pros

Smoothing sides

Demi cups

Some colors on sale

Cons

Hand wash only

Dresses with sweetheart necklines are best served by a bra like this one! The balconette style has lower profile cups which will perfectly hide underneath, so you don’t have to worry about it popping out.

Our Highlights:

Easy-to-put-on style

Fun lace details

Incredible reviews

Pros

Ultra-smoothing back

Thick supportive straps

Extended sizing available

Cons

Somewhat pricy

You don’t have to fuss around while putting on your bra if you pick up this one! It closes in the front, so it’s practically as easy as a pull-on style — and this bra happens to be super supportive if you boast a larger bust.

Best Lace Bra: Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra

Our Highlights:

Beautiful lace trim

Deep-V plunge

Super popular style

Pros

Smooth, seamless look

See-through details

Some colors on sale

Cons

Expensive

We adore lace bras, but sometimes they don’t appear the smoothest while wearing something more fitted. With this bra, though, you get touches of lace on the trim which look totally seamless! This bra also scores extra points for having a deep-V neckline that’s preferred for plunge styles.

Best Wireless Bra: Wacoal Comfort First Wire Free T-Shirt Bra

Our Highlights:

Extra comfortable

Totally seamless

Supportive fit

Pros

Contoured memory foam cups

Smoothing sides and back

Cons

Fewer reviews

Bralettes are excellent when you’re in a comfy food and don’t want to deal with underwires, but if you’re looking for a little bit more lift and shape, reach for this option! It’s wireless, but has a more contoured fit because of the way the cups are shaped.

Our Highlights:

Bust enhancing

Low profile cups

Strapless style

Pros

Attachable straps included

Smoothing material

Cons

Only two colors

Not only did we find a great everyday push-up, we found one which also happens to be strapless! The padding in the cups gives you lift to enhance the bust in a beautiful way. This is the type of bra which you can always count on for tons of different dress styles!

Our Highlights:

Extra padded cups

Seriously comfortable

Great support

Pros

Smoothing wide sides

Stretchy fabric

Demi cups

Cons

Fewer reviews

Shoppers are in love with this bra because it can add an extra two cup sizes to your bust — obsessed! It’s great for smaller chests if you want to enhance your natural size, but even larger cups swoon over the “va va voom” effect this bra can offer.

Our Highlights:

Great for everyday wear

Tons of color options

Top seller

Pros

Racerback style

Front-closure design

Lace see-through back

Cons

None to report!

When brands label something as a T-shirt bra, you can assume it’s an everyday style that’s comfortable — which is exactly what this bra is! It may not be a great option for all of your dress styles, but it can give you shape, some lift and tons of support for casual frocks.

Best Bustier Bra: LIVELY Low Back Strapless Bra

Our Highlights:

Longline fit

Lifting design

Smooth back

Pros

Silicone gripping on the cups

Corset-style soft boning

Soft stretch material

Cons

Expensive

With this bra, you get extra material underneath the actual bust which not provides more support, but can smooth you out for a slimmer look. Plus, it’s easy to conceal with lower-back dresses!

Best Adjustable Bra: Plusexy Women’s Multiway Bra

Our Highlights:

Super versatile

Very affordable

Simple everyday design

Pros

Multi-way attachable straps

Thick molded cups

Cons

Mixed reviews

You’re essentially getting seven bras in one with this style! With all of the different ways you can fashion the straps to suit various dresses, you won’t need to add many more bras to your collection when you have this one ready to go.

Best Low Back Bra: Lunner’s Secret Wired Deep-V Plunge Low Back Bra

Our Highlights:

Simple, clean design

Extra low back

Multi-way straps

Pros

Adjustable

Plunge neckline

Affordable

Cons

Tricky sizing

We mentioned a bra which works for low back dresses, but this one has an even lower profile which is handy if you’re going practically backless! It dips down an extra four inches lower than a traditional bra, and it has a plunging neckline if you’re rocking a deep-V at the same time.

Best Sticky Bra: Niidor Adhesive Bra

Our Highlights:

Strong adhesive lining

Cleavage-enhancing

Ultra-smooth invisible design

Pros

Reusable

Totally backless

Sizes A-G available

Cons

Wears off with time

We want to give whoever invented the concept of a sticky bra a hug — they truly come in clutch! Any type of complicated dress which doesn’t work with most bra styles will benefit from this, and we appreciate the extensive sizes available now.

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!