15 Best Bras to Wear With Sundresses From Size A to DD

Shopping for sundresses is always enjoyable, especially at the start of the season — but it’s important to consider what type of bra you’ll wear with your new purchase. Of course, you likely already have plenty in your underwear arsenal to fit the bill, but specific dresses often require specific bras — and we’re here to help on the search! First up? Finding out your correct bra size (here’s a handy guide if you’re unsure). Then, the fun begins!
Whether you just bought a dress which requires a completely new type or bra or you’re in the market for fresh styles, we’re confident our guide below will offer a solution in terms of the perfect fit. By perfect fit, we’re talking both design and cup size! Yes, we made sure that virtually every size can find the bra of their dreams, so take a peek and find out why we love each and every one of these picks!
Best Strapless Bra: Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra
Our Highlights:
- Simple, smoothing fabric
- Wide strap
- Full coverage
Pros
- Supportive
- Seamless design
- Highly rated
Cons
- Expensive
- Only four colors
This gorgeous bra is simple, clean and a must-have for any wardrobe. If you could only buy one strapless style, this would be the one to invest in! Shoppers say they’re obsessed with the support and haven’t found a bra which measures up to this one.
Best Overall Bralette: SKIMS Stretch Cotton Triangle Bralette
Our Highlights:
- Simple design
- Breathable cotton material
- Fun color options
Pros
- Adjustable straps
- Comfortable fit
- Regular and plus sizes available
Cons
- Not super supportive
We know bralettes aren’t going to give you the most lift and shape, but if you’re wearing a looser dress and want a bra that’s comfortable, get this one! Shoppers adore the fit and say it’s also the absolute best for casual lounging.
Best Bandeau Bralette: On Gossamer Cabana Strapless Cotton Blend Bandeau
Our Highlights:
- Super stretchy
- Pull-on style
- Smoothing fabric
Pros
- Comfortable
- Shaping center stitching
Cons
- Only two colors
- Few reviews
Just like the bralette we mentioned above, this one is an ideal option if you’re wearing a dress that’s more casual, but don’t want the straps from your bra to show. It’s simple, comfortable and a great addition to your underwear drawer!
Best Full-Figured Bra: Elomi Charley Full Figure Underwire Plunge Bra
Our Highlights:
- Incredibly supportive
- Fun floral details
- Plunge cut
Pros
- Extended size range available
- Thick straps
- Smoothing sides and back
Cons
- Fewer reviews
We had to include a bra in this roundup which goes beyond just a DD cup and can help anyone with a larger bust out! The sizes with this bra extends to a JJ cup, which is spectacular — and reviewers are digging how supportive it is!
Best Balconette Bra: Skarlett Blue Minx Balconette Bra
Our Highlights:
- Beautiful lace overlay
- Sweetheart neckline
- Feminine style
Pros
- Smoothing sides
- Demi cups
- Some colors on sale
Cons
- Hand wash only
Dresses with sweetheart necklines are best served by a bra like this one! The balconette style has lower profile cups which will perfectly hide underneath, so you don’t have to worry about it popping out.
Best Front-Closure Bra: Glamorise WonderWire® Front Close Underwire Bra
Our Highlights:
- Easy-to-put-on style
- Fun lace details
- Incredible reviews
Pros
- Ultra-smoothing back
- Thick supportive straps
- Extended sizing available
Cons
- Somewhat pricy
You don’t have to fuss around while putting on your bra if you pick up this one! It closes in the front, so it’s practically as easy as a pull-on style — and this bra happens to be super supportive if you boast a larger bust.
Best Lace Bra: Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Our Highlights:
- Beautiful lace trim
- Deep-V plunge
- Super popular style
Pros
- Smooth, seamless look
- See-through details
- Some colors on sale
Cons
- Expensive
We adore lace bras, but sometimes they don’t appear the smoothest while wearing something more fitted. With this bra, though, you get touches of lace on the trim which look totally seamless! This bra also scores extra points for having a deep-V neckline that’s preferred for plunge styles.
Best Wireless Bra: Wacoal Comfort First Wire Free T-Shirt Bra
Our Highlights:
- Extra comfortable
- Totally seamless
- Supportive fit
Pros
- Contoured memory foam cups
- Smoothing sides and back
Cons
- Fewer reviews
Bralettes are excellent when you’re in a comfy food and don’t want to deal with underwires, but if you’re looking for a little bit more lift and shape, reach for this option! It’s wireless, but has a more contoured fit because of the way the cups are shaped.
Best Overall Push-Up: b.tempt’d by Wacoal Future Foundation Underwire Strapless Push-Up Bra
Our Highlights:
- Bust enhancing
- Low profile cups
- Strapless style
Pros
- Attachable straps included
- Smoothing material
Cons
- Only two colors
Not only did we find a great everyday push-up, we found one which also happens to be strapless! The padding in the cups gives you lift to enhance the bust in a beautiful way. This is the type of bra which you can always count on for tons of different dress styles!
Best Ultra Push-Up: Victoria’s Secret Bombshel Push-Up Bra
Our Highlights:
- Extra padded cups
- Seriously comfortable
- Great support
Pros
- Smoothing wide sides
- Stretchy fabric
- Demi cups
Cons
- Fewer reviews
Shoppers are in love with this bra because it can add an extra two cup sizes to your bust — obsessed! It’s great for smaller chests if you want to enhance your natural size, but even larger cups swoon over the “va va voom” effect this bra can offer.
Best T-Shirt Bra: Maidenform Women’s One Fab Fit T-shirt Bra
Our Highlights:
- Great for everyday wear
- Tons of color options
- Top seller
Pros
- Racerback style
- Front-closure design
- Lace see-through back
Cons
- None to report!
When brands label something as a T-shirt bra, you can assume it’s an everyday style that’s comfortable — which is exactly what this bra is! It may not be a great option for all of your dress styles, but it can give you shape, some lift and tons of support for casual frocks.
Best Bustier Bra: LIVELY Low Back Strapless Bra
Our Highlights:
- Longline fit
- Lifting design
- Smooth back
Pros
- Silicone gripping on the cups
- Corset-style soft boning
- Soft stretch material
Cons
- Expensive
With this bra, you get extra material underneath the actual bust which not provides more support, but can smooth you out for a slimmer look. Plus, it’s easy to conceal with lower-back dresses!
Best Adjustable Bra: Plusexy Women’s Multiway Bra
Our Highlights:
- Super versatile
- Very affordable
- Simple everyday design
Pros
- Multi-way attachable straps
- Thick molded cups
Cons
- Mixed reviews
You’re essentially getting seven bras in one with this style! With all of the different ways you can fashion the straps to suit various dresses, you won’t need to add many more bras to your collection when you have this one ready to go.
Best Low Back Bra: Lunner’s Secret Wired Deep-V Plunge Low Back Bra
Our Highlights:
- Simple, clean design
- Extra low back
- Multi-way straps
Pros
- Adjustable
- Plunge neckline
- Affordable
Cons
- Tricky sizing
We mentioned a bra which works for low back dresses, but this one has an even lower profile which is handy if you’re going practically backless! It dips down an extra four inches lower than a traditional bra, and it has a plunging neckline if you’re rocking a deep-V at the same time.
Best Sticky Bra: Niidor Adhesive Bra
Our Highlights:
- Strong adhesive lining
- Cleavage-enhancing
- Ultra-smooth invisible design
Pros
- Reusable
- Totally backless
- Sizes A-G available
Cons
- Wears off with time
We want to give whoever invented the concept of a sticky bra a hug — they truly come in clutch! Any type of complicated dress which doesn’t work with most bra styles will benefit from this, and we appreciate the extensive sizes available now.
