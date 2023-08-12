Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
In a post-lockdown world, going back to the rigid structure of wired bras (not to mention in-person workplaces!) can be a difficult reversion. But though the latter might be out of your control, only you are in charge of what bras you wear — and if you’re tired of uncomfortable wires in your boulder-holders, but still want to bolster your bosom, wire-free bras are the answer.
We found 10 bras on Amazon that all offer support without any pins and pokes; wireless bras, sports bras and bralettes that look as cute as they are functional. After scrolling this list and adding a few to cart, you’ll join us — and the legendary Mommie Dearest herself — in proclaiming, “No wire bras EVER!” Okay, we paraphrased, but we feel just as passionate about these unwired undergarments as Joan felt about metal hangers.
Hanes Wireless T-Shirt Bra
Gnowann V-Neck Plunge Bra
Healthyoga High Impact Padded Sports Bra, 3-Pack
Maidenform Pure Comfort Strapless Wireless Bra
Hanes ComforFlex Fit Bralette 3-Pack
Bali Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra
Vanity Fair Beauty Back Bra
Crz Yoga Butterluxe U-Back Sports Bra
Ailivin Wire-Free Lace Full-Coverage Back-Smoothing Minimizer Bra
Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Lightly Lined Seamless Bralette
