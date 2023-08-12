Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In a post-lockdown world, going back to the rigid structure of wired bras (not to mention in-person workplaces!) can be a difficult reversion. But though the latter might be out of your control, only you are in charge of what bras you wear — and if you’re tired of uncomfortable wires in your boulder-holders, but still want to bolster your bosom, wire-free bras are the answer.

We found 10 bras on Amazon that all offer support without any pins and pokes; wireless bras, sports bras and bralettes that look as cute as they are functional. After scrolling this list and adding a few to cart, you’ll join us — and the legendary Mommie Dearest herself — in proclaiming, “No wire bras EVER!” Okay, we paraphrased, but we feel just as passionate about these unwired undergarments as Joan felt about metal hangers.

Hanes Wireless T-Shirt Bra Wires? Who needs ’em? This ultra-lightweight and comfortable wireless bra offers ideal everyday wear with softly lined cups just for your comfort. $14.49 See it!

Gnowann V-Neck Plunge Bra If you like V-neck or low-cut tops, this comfy stretch bralette’s extra-deep-V is the perfect pairing! Add the on-page coupon for an extra 8% off. $26.99 See it!

Healthyoga High Impact Padded Sports Bra, 3-Pack At $10 a pop, this sports bra 3-pack is super reasonable — and super comfortable, with a soft, stretchy construction and breathable mesh layer to keep things feeling light and airy. Ideal under tanks and tees and for medium and high-intensity activities. $35.99 On Sale: $29.99 You Save 17% See it!

Maidenform Pure Comfort Strapless Wireless Bra If you’re aching to find a wireless strapless bra, start with this offering from the underwear experts at Maidenform. It has a ‘stay put power band’ with Comfort Grip technology to keep it in place, and also comes with convertible straps for, well, strappier occasions. $40 On Sale: $28 You Save 30% See it!

Hanes ComforFlex Fit Bralette 3-Pack This 3-pack is the perfect collection of bralettes to add to your wardrobe. We love it in basic black, grey and white, all for just $15. $14.99 See it!

Bali Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra This beautiful demi-shape wireless bra seems made for bigger busts, with molded cups and cooling fabric to ensure both support and temperature control. It also comes in a range of colors, including standard black and beige, as well as regal navy swirl and urban lilac swirl. $19.99 See it!

Vanity Fair Beauty Back Bra Keep things smooth as silk (well, 90% nylon and 10% spandex, anyway) with this back-smoothing bra that you can confidently rock with tighter tops and dresses — no wires required. $25.00 See it!

Crz Yoga Butterluxe U-Back Sports Bra The U-cut on this sports bra is great for wearing with just about any cut of shirt. Grab the basic black, or show off a pop of color with the neon spectral blue, briar rose or hibiscus purple varieties. $28.00 See it!

Ailivin Wire-Free Lace Full-Coverage Back-Smoothing Minimizer Bra Sexy, romantic undergarments don’t require the use of wires. The lace overlay on this still-supportive bra gives it a supremely pretty and feminine look and feel. $25.99 See it!

Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Lightly Lined Seamless Bralette Nothing gets in between you and your… Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Lightly Lined Seamless Bralette. Not even wires! This bra offers just enough support with lightly lined molded cups, but no obtrusive structuring or scratchy material to make things unpleasant. $27.99 See it!

