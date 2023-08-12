Cancel OK
10 of the Best Wire-Free Bras Available on Amazon

By
best-sports-bras-larger-busts
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In a post-lockdown world, going back to the rigid structure of wired bras (not to mention in-person workplaces!) can be a difficult reversion. But though the latter might be out of your control, only you are in charge of what bras you wear — and if you’re tired of uncomfortable wires in your boulder-holders, but still want to bolster your bosom, wire-free bras are the answer.

We found 10 bras on Amazon that all offer support without any pins and pokes; wireless bras, sports bras and bralettes that look as cute as they are functional. After scrolling this list and adding a few to cart, you’ll join us — and the legendary Mommie Dearest herself — in proclaiming, “No wire bras EVER!” Okay, we paraphrased, but we feel just as passionate about these unwired undergarments as Joan felt about metal hangers.

Hanes Wireless T-Shirt Bra

Hanes Women's Wireless T-Shirt, Moisture-Wicking Convertible Smoothing Bra, Full-Coverage, White Heather, Small
Hanes
Wires? Who needs ’em? This ultra-lightweight and comfortable wireless bra offers ideal everyday wear with softly lined cups just for your comfort.
$14.49
See it!

Gnowann V-Neck Plunge Bra

Gnowann Women's Plunge Bra Deep V-Neck Wireless Comfort Low Cut Bra Stretch Triangle Padded Bralettes for Women Beige S
Gnowann
If you like V-neck or low-cut tops, this comfy stretch bralette’s extra-deep-V is the perfect pairing! Add the on-page coupon for an extra 8% off.
$26.99
See it!

Healthyoga High Impact Padded Sports Bra, 3-Pack

Heathyoga High Impact Sports Bras for Women Padded Sports Bras for Women Workout Bras for Women Racerback Bras Yoga Bras, Large
Heathyoga
At $10 a pop, this sports bra 3-pack is super reasonable — and super comfortable, with a soft, stretchy construction and breathable mesh layer to keep things feeling light and airy. Ideal under tanks and tees and for medium and high-intensity activities.
$35.99On Sale: $29.99You Save 17%
See it!

Maidenform Pure Comfort Strapless Wireless Bra

Maidenform womens Pure Comfort Strapless Wireless Dm7685 Bra, Black, Small US
Maidenform
If you’re aching to find a wireless strapless bra, start with this offering from the underwear experts at Maidenform. It has a ‘stay put power band’ with Comfort Grip technology to keep it in place, and also comes with convertible straps for, well, strappier occasions.
$40On Sale: $28You Save 30%
See it!

Hanes ComforFlex Fit Bralette 3-Pack

Hanes womens Comfortflex Fit Bralette Pack, Stretch Cotton Low-impact Bra, Moisture-wicking Cotton Bralette, 3-pa Bra, 3-pack - String Crop Moon Sky Heather/Concrete Heather/White, X-Large US
Hanes
This 3-pack is the perfect collection of bralettes to add to your wardrobe. We love it in basic black, grey and white, all for just $15.
$14.99
See it!

Bali Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra

Bali womens Comfort Revolution Wirefree Df3463 bras, Black, 36DD US
Bali
This beautiful demi-shape wireless bra seems made for bigger busts, with molded cups and cooling fabric to ensure both support and temperature control. It also comes in a range of colors, including standard black and beige, as well as regal navy swirl and urban lilac swirl.
$19.99
See it!

Vanity Fair Beauty Back Bra

Vanity Fair Women's Beauty Back Bra with Extended Side & Back Smoothing, Full Figure Wirefree-Sheer Quartz, 40DD
Vanity Fair
Keep things smooth as silk (well, 90% nylon and 10% spandex, anyway) with this back-smoothing bra that you can confidently rock with tighter tops and dresses — no wires required.
$25.00
See it!

Crz Yoga Butterluxe U-Back Sports Bra

CRZ YOGA Womens Butterluxe U Back Sports Bra - Scoop Neck Padded Low Impact Workout Yoga Bra with Built in Bra Black Medium
CRZ YOGA
The U-cut on this sports bra is great for wearing with just about any cut of shirt. Grab the basic black, or show off a pop of color with the neon spectral blue, briar rose or hibiscus purple varieties.
$28.00
See it!

Ailivin Wire-Free Lace Full-Coverage Back-Smoothing Minimizer Bra

AILIVIN Bras for Women Wire-Free lace Full Coverage Back Smoothing Minimizer Wireless lace Lift up Back Support Full Figure no Wire Cotton Full Plus Size Bra Cinnamon Butter 36 DDD 36 DDD Triple D
AILIVIN
Sexy, romantic undergarments don’t require the use of wires. The lace overlay on this still-supportive bra gives it a supremely pretty and feminine look and feel.
$25.99
See it!

Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Lightly Lined Seamless Bralette

Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Comfort Lightly Lined Seamless Wireless Triangle Bralette Bra, Bare, X-Small
Calvin Klein
Nothing gets in between you and your… Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Lightly Lined Seamless Bralette. Not even wires! This bra offers just enough support with lightly lined molded cups, but no obtrusive structuring or scratchy material to make things unpleasant.
$27.99
See it!

