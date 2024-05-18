Dean McDermott has no time for social media trolls – especially when it comes to his estranged wife, Tori Spelling.

After McDermott, 57, went Instagram official with new girlfriend Lily Calo on Wednesday, May 17 – and Spelling, 51, showed her support by liking the photo – a social media user took to the comment section to write, “The fact that Tori liked this is mind-boggling!”

McDermott then defended the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum in a reply.

“It’s because she is a highly evolved and compassionate loving person, which is a lot more [than] I can say for the trolls commenting on this post,” he wrote. “Tori has a boyfriend. People get divorced and are better apart [than they are] together. That’s life. I’ll pray for happiness for all the haters.”

Fans of the Canadian actor were quick to praise his response. “Well said. I wish only the very best for the both of you and whatever directions you go in,” wrote one Instagram user.

Another added, “Bravo 👏 👏👏 Be happy all of you💞 Love doesn’t end because of a piece of paper.”

McDermott’s comments about Spelling mark an amicable milestone in their relationship, as the pair have weathered many ups and downs in the public eye since exchanging vows in 2006. The former couple, who share sons Liam, 16, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6, and daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 12, sparked split speculation several times over the course of their 17-year marriage. (McDermott also shares son Jack, 25, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.)

In June 2023, McDermott surprised followers after posting and then deleting an announcement saying that the duo had called it quits.

It was later revealed that the date of his social media post coincided with the date of separation listed on the divorce filing, which Spelling initiated in March, citing irreconcilable differences.

However, on Monday, May 13, McDermott filed his own paperwork, giving a different separation date than his estranged wife. In her filing, Spelling said the couple separated on June 17, 2023, but McDermott listed their separation date as July 7, 2023, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly.

McDermott also requested joint physical and legal custody of the couple’s five children while Spelling, in her filing, sought sole custody.

Despite their ongoing legal issues, Spelling and McDermott appear to be in a civil place in their relationship as they navigate their new normal.

While speaking with singer Sara Evans during an April episode of her “Misspelling” podcast, the actress opened up about her connection with McDermott’s new beau.

“My soon-to-be ex has a girlfriend — a live-in girlfriend — who has met the kids,” she said. “And I like her. I actually really like her. She’s supportive of him. They keep each other accountable. They’re sober.”

McDermott previously opened up about how his substance abuse issues were the primary reason for his and Spelling’s split.

“Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t — it ended up in isolation,” he told the Daily Mail in a November 2023 interview. “It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week and a handful of [prescription medications] by myself with a beautiful family in the other room.”

He added, “That’s what it led to and that’s what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori. I couldn’t do it anymore. I couldn’t live that life anymore. I was tired of the anger and the yelling.”

Tori, for her part, has moved on with advertising CEO Ryan Cramer.

“Tori met Ryan through work several months ago and she thought he was very charming and handsome,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2023. “Tori is really excited about the new relationship and it doesn’t bother her that people say he looks a lot like Dean.”