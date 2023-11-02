Tori Spelling has recently started dating Ryan Cramer … and she knows he looks like her estranged husband, a source tells Us Weekly.

“Tori met Ryan through work, several months ago and she thought he was very charming and handsome,” the insider tells Us, noting the actress, 50, reached out to Cramer after she split from Dean McDermott earlier this year.

Spelling and Cramer, an advertising CEO, were recently spotted making out in Los Angeles. According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail and published on Wednesday, November 1, the twosome held hands and kissed before getting into the same car. The snaps of Cramer quickly drew fan comparisons to McDermott, 56.

“Tori is really excited about the new relationship and it doesn’t bother her that people say he looks a lot like Dean,” the source adds.

Spelling and McDermott wed in 2006 before welcoming five children together: Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6. In June, McDermott announced that he and Spelling had split after two decades of marriage.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” McDermott, who also shares son Jack with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace, wrote via Instagram. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this.”

Several hours later, McDermott deleted his separation announcement as a second source told Us that he and Spelling were not divorcing. (McDermott’s Instagram bio also still prominently features the label “Married to the love of my life @ToriSpelling.)

While they may have attempted to reconcile, breakup speculation persisted when McDermott was spotted holding hands with Lily Calo in October. A third source revealed to Us last month that he sparked a romance with Calo, 32, when it “became clear things were over with Tori” after they met on a film set.

While Spelling and McDermott are in touch regarding their kids, the third insider did not know whether they will officially get divorced.

Another source told Us that Spelling was “over” the estranged couple’s drama. “Tori is focusing on herself and her personal well-being with the kids. She wants to close the chapter with Dean,” the insider noted last month.

With reporting by Travis Cronin