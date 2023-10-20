Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling are getting some space from each other.

A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that those close to McDermott, 56, and Spelling, 50, believe “they’re headed for divorce” and that “it’s been that way for a while.” The update comes less than two weeks after McDermott was seen holding hands with Lily Calo while entering the Department of Social Services in West Valley on October 10.

McDermott and Calo were spotted together again on Tuesday, October 17, at LAX airport. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the pair exchanged kisses as the former Chopped Canada host unloaded Calo’s luggage from the back of his car,

“Dean stepping out with a new woman since he hadn’t been seen in a long time is disrespectful to Tori,” the insider says. “He hasn’t been as actively engaged with the family since they separated.”

While McDermott appears to be moving on amid the duo’s ongoing drama, the source tells Us that Spelling is equally ready to put this era behind her.

Related: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Ups and Downs Tori Spellingand Dean McDermott have been making headlines since their scandalous start. The two actors met on set of Lifetime’s Mind Over Murder in 2005, a year after Spelling married her first husband, Charlie Shanian. McDermott, for his part, had been married to Mary Jo Eustace, with whom he shares son Jack, for more than […]

“She’s over it,” the insider shares. “Tori is focusing on herself and her personal well-being with the kids. She wants to close the chapter with Dean.”

While McDermott and Spelling, who tied the knot in 2006, have “had their highs and lows for a while,” the source says, Spelling’s bond with the pair’s five children — sons Liam, 16, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6, and daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 12 — is stronger than ever. (McDermott also shares son Jack, 24, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.)

“[Tori] is very protective of her kids. They’ve become closer to Tori and she has stepped up to [the] plate and taken control in making sure they’re happy and healthy,” the source says. “And she’s doing her best to provide for her kids.”

Related: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s Family Guide: Meet Their 5 Kids, More Her very own troop from Beverly Hills! Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott have their hands full with their five children — but they aren’t the only family members in this brood. “With five, you definitely have to move as a family unit,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2019. […]

While the estranged couple have faced split rumors numerous times, McDermott appeared to confirm in June they were on the rocks.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” he wrote via Instagram at the time alongside several throwback photos of himself and Spelling. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

McDermott deleted the post hours after his initial upload. Although neither he nor Spelling have publicly addressed their marital woes since, a second source told Us in August that financial stress has been weighing heavily on their family.

The insider noted that the twosome tend to “spend money like they’ll never run out of it,” which has put Spelling in a tough financial spot with her money troubles “catching up with her.”