Dean McDermott made headlines when he was spotted moving items into storage amid drama with wife Tori Spelling.

The former Chopped: Canada host, 56, was photographed carrying moving boxes, a duffle bag and hockey sticks into a Los Angeles storage facility, per photos obtained by Page Six on Tuesday, June 20. McDermott did not wear a wedding band on his left hand, though his large portrait tattoo of Spelling — with whom he shares five children — was visible on the back of his arm. (McDermott also shares son Jack, 24, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.)

Three days earlier, on Saturday, June 17, McDermott announced in an Instagram post that he and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, had split after nearly two decades of marriage — and numerous ups and downs.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” the Canada native wrote alongside throwback photos of him and Spelling. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this.”

Hours later, however, McDermott deleted the announcement, and a source exclusively told Us Weekly later that day that he and Spelling “are not getting a divorce.”

“Friends suspect that Dean posted that because he and Tori may have gotten into a big blowout fight last night,” the insider explained. “He obviously regretted it, so he deleted the post.”

Though Spelling did not publicly wish McDermott a happy Father’s Day the following day, “Tori and Dean have been better than ever” as of late, the source noted, citing their daughter Stella’s recent 15th birthday celebration and attending the Stand for Kids Gala with their family. (In addition to Stella, McDermott and Spelling are also the parents of Liam, 16, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6.)

The insider added: “They’ve had their ups and downs like any couple, but [they] have continued working on their marriage through couple’s counseling. They love each other and are not going to split.”

Spelling and McDermott’s relationship first made headlines in 2005, when they left their respective spouses for each other after meeting on the set of their Lifetime movie, Mind Over Murder.

In December 2013, seven years after tying the knot in 2006, Us broke the news that McDermott had cheated on Spelling with a woman named Emily Goodhand. The fallout from McDermott’s affair was documented on the pair’s 2014 reality series, True Tori.

While the duo eventually reconciled, their marriage has weathered its fair share of ups and downs, with a source telling Us in 2021 that the duo “have been having major issues for over a year now,” adding: “The fact that [Tori is] talking about sleeping in separate beds is very telling, she wouldn’t do that unless things were really not great between them.” After the pair were spotted without their wedding rings that year, McDermott shared on the “Feminine Warrior” podcast that Spelling forgot to put hers back on after washing her hands. He said he lost his band during a game of golf.

Last month, Spelling revealed that the family were “evacuating” their home “ASAP” after discovering a mold infestation that led to recurring illnesses for the actress and her children.