Tori Spelling has been radio silent since Dean McDermott shared— and subsequently deleted — a post announcing the pair’s split.

Spelling, 50, last took to social media to share a series of photos and an Instagram reel from her daughter Stella’s 15th birthday party at the Beverly Hills Hilton on Friday, June 16. She and McDermott, 56, posed alongside the birthday girl and her siblings: Liam, 16, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6. (McDermott, for his part, is also father of son Jack, 24, whom he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.)

The following day, McDermott shared on his Instagram that he and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum had called it quits after nearly two decades of marriage.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” he wrote via Instagram on Saturday, June 17, sharing throwback photos of the pair. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness. 🙏.”

Several hours after the initial upload, McDermott deleted the post. That same day, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the twosome were not getting a divorce.

“They’ve had their ups and downs like any couple, but [they] have continued working on their marriage through couple’s counseling,” the insider revealed. “They love each other and are not going to split.”

The source also offered insight as to why McDermott deleted the statement, telling Us: “Friends suspect that Dean posted that because he and Tori may have gotten into a big blowout fight last night. He obviously regretted it, so he deleted the post.”

In early 2021, rumors began to swirl that things were rocky for the couple as Spelling was often seen without her wedding ring. She fueled split speculation when she revealed during a June 2021 appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live that the duo had been sleeping in separate bedrooms. That October, Spelling was spotted at an attorney’s office holding documents that appeared to be about child support and custody of their five kids.

For Father’s Day last year, Spelling celebrated with friend Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin. She shared a thoughtful message about her family but did not mention McDermott.

“By coincidence got to spend Father’s Day with my friend @lancebass and his amazing hubby @michaelturchinart and their adorable twins Alexander & Violet. My DIY diva @stella_mcdermott08 made Alexander crocheted sandals in less than 2 hours and Violet yours will be done tomorrow,” she penned in June 2022. “Happy Father’s Day everyone and Lance and Michael I have major baby fever again 😂.”